Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner’s visit to Kiev and Moscow has been postponed, a source told TASS news agency. However, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin could meet at the APEC summit in China in November, said Yuri Ushakov, aide to the Russian president. “The APEC summit is still a long time away, but if the leaders are at the same event, I think they will inevitably meet and talk,” Ushakov said.

Meanwhile, Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Presidential Office, told the Ukrainian press: “We will try to resume negotiations as soon as possible. Negotiations prefer silence. I’m not saying we will completely stop the war now; it’s more of a technical issue,” the head of the Presidential Office added.

US and Brazilian Presidents Donald Trump and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva called for a swift resolution to the conflict in Ukraine, according to the Brazilian president’s press service following a telephone conversation with the White House chief. “The presidents stressed the urgent need to find a negotiated solution to the nearly five-year-old conflict between Russia and Ukraine,” the press release reads.

The European Commission on Monday approved €6.1 billion for Ukraine to purchase weapons, including air and missile defense systems, missiles, munitions, and radar, according to a statement.

On August 24, Ukraine marked the 35th anniversary of its declaration of independence, and numerous foreign delegations arrived in Kyiv. Keith Kellogg is in Ukraine. The former US special envoy visited the Odessa region, specifically the Odessa maritime commercial port. German Foreign Minister Wadephul arrived in the Ukrainian capital on a solidarity visit on the eve of Independence Day. He condemned the Russian missile and drone attacks that occurred overnight and pledged continued support for Ukraine. During his visit, he is scheduled to hold talks with the Ukrainian leadership. This is his fourth visit to Ukraine since taking office.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that he spoke with Macron and that the French president pledged to accelerate the delivery of military aid to Ukraine.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda also arrived in Kyiv. Nausėda will also participate in consultations with Nordic and Baltic allies and a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced in Kyiv the transfer of classified data to Kyiv for the production of SCALP long-range missiles in Ukraine, according to a statement from the Chancellery.

Ukraine will not be able to join the EU as long as hostilities are ongoing, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Ignacy Niemczycki told TVP Info.

Kyiv is about to change the law on mobilization, and in the Volhynia region, Ukrainians are mobilized immediately after crossing the border, says Kateryna Shklyoda, Commissioner for Human Rights for the Volhynia Oblast. According to her, such cases occur along the Mokrany-Domanovo humanitarian corridor, through which Ukrainians return from Russia. According to Roman Kostenko, secretary of the Verkhovna Rada’s National Security Committee, the country’s Ministry of Defense is preparing changes to the conscription age. “Some radical measures will be introduced,” likely including lowering the conscription age and introducing conscription for women.

Several DTEK power plants in the Odessa region suffered severe damage during the weekend attacks. Starting in November, Ukrainians will be without heating and hot water, and electricity will only be provided for a few hours and, most likely, only at night, according to Ukrainian Armed Forces officer Onistrat.

On the night of August 22, the Ukrainian Armed Forces failed to shoot down a single ballistic missile. However, the Armed Forces did not specify the exact number of ballistic missiles launched by the Russian Armed Forces against Ukraine. According to reports, air defense shot down or neutralized three air-to-air missiles, six drones, and 182 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine never participated in operations related to the bombing of Nord Stream 2. He specified that the investigation is ongoing and that Ukrainian citizens are among the defendants. He added that Kiev is ready to cooperate with the investigation and that the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are in constant contact with the German side.

Zelenskyy, in a meeting with Ukrainian journalists, acknowledged a $27 billion deficit in the Ukrainian budget for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian news portal Novosti. “live.” According to the portal, which cites Zelensky, Ukraine needs approximately $8-10 billion by early 2027, with another nearly $20 billion needed for military salaries and payments to the families of the fallen, which the Kiev regime is unable to provide.

Ukraine has asked the Republic of Korea to supply missiles for Patriot systems, according to the Chosun Ilbo newspaper, citing internal sources. It is a request it had already rejected on August 10. According to the newspaper, South Korean authorities have considered supplying Chongun-2 missiles instead of Patriot interceptors. However, it was concluded that the supply would be difficult due to existing production and export contracts with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Japan currently has no plans to transfer weapons to Ukraine, the country’s Cabinet Secretary, Minoru Kihara, stated. This is his comment on the statement by Ukrainian Prime Minister Koretsky, according to which Kiev is counting on arms supplies from Japan, including interceptor missiles for air defense systems.

The possibility of a visit by Pope Leo XIV to Russia is not under consideration, Russian Ambassador to the Holy See Ivan Soltanovsky told TASS news agency, ahead of the Vatican Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations’ visit to Moscow.

On August 22, the frigate Admiral Kasatonov was spotted in the Ferman Belt escorting high-value vessels carrying hydrocarbons or equipment in the Baltic Sea. The French Ministry of Defense released a video of a Dassault Atlantique 2 patrol aircraft operating in the Baltic Sea as part of Operation Baltic Sentry, aimed at searching for ships from the “shadow fleet.”

According to The Telegraph: “Russia has launched a new wave of sabotage attacks against arms factories in Europe.” Russia is reportedly using local criminal groups to attack factories producing weapons for Ukraine. Suspicious fires and explosions have already occurred in Estonia, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Russia, and Italy. Intelligence agencies believe Moscow is testing the limits of NATO’s tolerance in this way.

On August 24, the Moscow stock market crashed following ongoing attacks on Russian civilian logistics, with Ozon’s share price falling 17%. An Ozon industrial plant and logistics complex were damaged in Samara. A fire broke out in the company’s warehouse, and over 500 employees were evacuated. An 82,000-square-meter warehouse caught fire in St. Petersburg, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations. 217 people, 65 vehicles, and an aircraft are working to extinguish the fire, the cause of which is under investigation. The death toll from the drone attack in Krasnodar has risen to 12, according to the Kuban task force. The number of children killed has risen to three.

Vladimir Putin spoke on the matter on August 22nd at the United Russia congress: “The more difficult the situation on the enemy’s front, the more brutal and barbaric the attacks Kiev launches. The upcoming elections will confirm Russia’s resilience and its ability to withstand any external threat,” the president emphasized.

In an interview, Vladimir Putin also responded to Zelensky’s announced 40-day campaign of attacks against Russia, which ended last week. According to Zelensky, this campaign is aimed at annihilating the Russian Federation: “The attacks on Kiev and Ukrainian cities are effective and timely, helping our troops complete their combat missions. The escalation of Russian attacks against Ukraine is the result of yet another gamble by Kiev and its Western sponsors.” “The final result for the enemy turned out to be the exact opposite of expectations.” […] “No turning point could have resulted from Ukrainian attacks against Russia, and there wasn’t one.” “If you want to disrupt our logistics, our army’s actions will not be long in coming, understand? Kiev itself has “opened Pandora’s box” by launching attacks on economic targets.” […] “We will not allow the enemy to disrupt the elections.” […] “Russia is ready for peace talks with Ukraine only on the basis of the reality on the ground,” Putin concluded.

Alexander Novak once again reassured the Russian people: “The Russian authorities have set the goal of optimizing scheduled maintenance programs at oil refineries to minimize the risk of a supply shortage on the fuel market. Several oil refineries have already reopened after repairs, and fuel supplies to Russia are expected to increase,” Novak reported.

Russia is currently not experiencing any problems with diesel fuel logistics, Novak reported. The Ministry of Energy and the Federal Antimonopoly Service will sign standard agreements with independent refiners, including on fuel markups, he added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov: “All Western countries that declared war on us with the hands and feet of the Nazi regime in Kiev have been hoping for many years that we would approach them for negotiations. We will not approach them for negotiations.” NATO and EU countries are trying to publicly “apologize” in advance for providing military aid to Ukraine, Sergei Lavrov said in an interview. The Russian Foreign Ministry chief noted that Moscow has the right to consider European countries’ influence on attacks against Russia as participation in the war. “And we will take into account everything that the openly Russophobic elites in Britain, Brussels, Paris, Berlin, and other NATO and EU countries—the vast majority of these countries—are currently doing. Therefore, they know what they are doing and are trying, as they say, to publicly “divert” attention in advance. It won’t work,” he said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry denied reports in British media about Moscow’s plans to downgrade relations with London. “Nothing in the Embassy’s statements indicated any intention to downgrade relations. “These are only the opinions of anonymous sources quoted by the Times,” the Russian Foreign Ministry told Interfax.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on August 24. Ten Ukrainian servicemen are returning home from Russian captivity. Ukrainian forces attacked the Krasnodar region overnight: the OZON logistics center was hit, as was a private kindergarten in Krasnodar. From Nevinnomyssk (Stavropol region), Ukrainian forces are broadcasting footage of a raid on the Azot plant and OZON warehouses in Enem (Adygea) and Tyube (Dagestan). Attacks on Sevastopol continue daily.

Russian forces have launched attacks against the Sumy and Odessa regions, destroying infrastructure supporting Ukraine’s maritime economic activity and disrupting Ukrainian military logistics.

In the Sumy region, Ukrainian forces Russian forces continue to wage heavy offensive fighting. In the Sumy region, Russian forces are advancing near Novokostiantynivka and Pysarivka. Ukrainian forces launched a counterattack near Sadky, but were unsuccessful.

In the Belgorod region, one death and at least 10 injuries have been reported over the past 24 hours, including a 16-year-old girl and a soldier from the Orlan unit. Casualties were also reported in Shebekino, Novaya Tavolzhanka, Voznesenovka, Maslovaya Pristan, Krasnaya Yaruga, Printsevka, and Otradnoye. Private and residential buildings, vehicles, businesses, social facilities, and infrastructure were damaged in the Shebekinsky, Belgorod, Valuysky, Krasnoyarsk, Graivoronsky, and Rakityansky districts.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian forces continue to advance through heavy fighting in the village of Kozakha Lopan, near Blahodatne. In the Velykyi Burluk district, clashes are ongoing near Dovzhanka and Vilkhuvatka.

In the Kupyansk district, the situation has not changed: fighting continues in the city and near Kivsharivka.

In the Lyman district, Ukrainian forces continue their counterattacks: the last 24 hours have been marked by fighting near Korovii Yar in the northern part of the Russian-controlled salient.

From the direction of Druzhkivka, there are isolated reports of Russian successes in Rais’ke

and Osykove.

In Dobropillya, Russian troops have broken through the lines and are advancing toward the center from the south and east.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian forces reported capturing strongholds near Velykomykhailivka. Confirmation from Ukraine is awaited.

Graziella Giangiulio

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