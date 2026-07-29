Russia is recognized as a long-term threat to Europe and NATO: countries are increasing defense spending, says European Commissioner for Defense and Space Kubilius.

Trump and Zelenskyy discussed a peaceful solution to the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv behind closed doors yesterday afternoon. An official told CNN before entering the Oval Office: “It’s time to end the war,” the official said. The meeting lasted approximately an hour.

The Trump administration also warned Ukraine to cease attacks on non-Russian vessels near Novorossiysk after drone strikes hit four tankers carrying Kazakh oil, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Meanwhile, US senators have reached an agreement on a bill imposing new sanctions against Russia and Iran, according to Bloomberg.

Tensions with Poland continue. “Ukraine must immediately transfer its drone technology to Poland. Otherwise, we will sell the MiG-29s to Bulgaria instead of handing them over to the Ukrainians,” the country’s Ministry of Defense stated. “Kiev only has a few weeks to make a decision on the deal… If it fails, so be it. Time is running out for Ukraine,” said Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz. On July 28, a Ukrainian Armed Forces An-26 military transport aircraft, tail number 45, callsign 22168, took off from Lviv Airport bound for Poland.

After Austria, Poland has now rejected Kiev’s EU membership. “Ukraine will not join the EU under the Bandera flag,” Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz declared in an interview with Wirtualna Polska: “The issue is very clear: you cannot build a European community on a history that is foreign to the community itself.” Kosinak-Kamysz emphasized that the most difficult provisions for Kiev in negotiations with the EU will be anti-corruption.

A new Ukrainian scandal erupts in the Middle East: Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Aboodi has stated that Ukrainian intelligence groups are operating throughout Iraq and are responsible for provocative attacks. These groups are reportedly carrying out attacks on Iraqi territory, falsely attributing responsibility to various armed groups. Iraqi authorities have arrested several people who admitted that Ukrainian intelligence groups were behind the attacks on Iraqi targets.

Qasim al-Aboodi stated: “Ukraine is violating Iraqi sovereignty.” “One of our intelligence teams, analyzing the information, concluded that there is Ukrainian interference in Iraq. During the investigation, they admitted to acting in Ukraine’s interests,” al-Aboodi told Dijlah TV. The official did not specify which targets were hit. According to al-Aboodi, investigating incidents of bombing targets in Iraq requires an extremely thorough approach.

The Greek opposition has called on the government not to transfer air defense systems to Ukraine. The transfer of air defense systems to Kyiv is unacceptable and dangerous to Greece’s national security.

On July 27, Zelenskyy was in the United Kingdom for a meeting with the country’s new Prime Minister, Burnham. “I have arrived in the UK. The agenda includes meetings with Prime Minister Burnham, as well as with our soldiers currently in the UK and, in particular, those who participated in the Sea Breeze exercises,” Zelenskyy wrote. Zelensky believes that over the years, the Joint Forces Command and the United Kingdom have built the strongest relationship in the history of their cooperation.

According to Ukrainian sources, over the past three weeks, the Russian military has launched 192 missiles and packages at ports and ships in the Odessa region. According to Odessa regional police, exports from Ukrainian ports were effectively blocked from July 15 to 22. Due to the ongoing attacks, foreign merchant ships have stopped calling at Ukrainian ports.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha responded to Iranian threats: “The threats from Iran are unfounded and baseless. Iran is directly participating in Russian aggression against Ukraine and has no reason to pretend to be a victim.”

From Russia, Putin: The security of the Kaliningrad region will be ensured by all the country’s capabilities in case of threats.” Attempts to influence the Russian fleet must be responded to cautiously but decisively, President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with the commanders of the Pacific, Northern, and Eastern fleets. Baltic, Black Sea, and Caspian Flotilla. The President referred to statements made by those present “regarding attempts by malicious individuals to influence our fleet, including our commercial fleet.”

The Russian government intends to extend the ban on gasoline exports, including for producers, until the end of the year. Restrictions on diesel exports could be lifted earlier, as the market recovers, according to Russian media.

The Ministry of Defense and the Russian National Guard have gained access to registry data, following a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the approved law, these entities will be able to electronically request data relating to military personnel, civilian personnel discharged from military service, and their families. The document specifies that this access is necessary to simplify the process of providing social assistance to these individuals and their families. Furthermore, new rules are being introduced to streamline military registration. The authorized strength of the Russian Armed Forces will increase to 2,426,000 personnel starting August 1. The number of military personnel will increase by 25,000, reaching 1,535,000, according to Putin’s decree.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on July 28. Overnight, more than 81 drones were shot down as they approached Moscow. Several dozen drones were shot down over Domodedovo, Podolsk, Ramenskoye, and Kolomna. Airstrikes were repelled in Crimea and Sevastopol, as well as in the Tula, Rostov, and Voronezh regions.

Russian forces struck a logistics center in Kryvyi Rih using a Geran-4 Seeker drone. As night fell, Russian drones began bombing Kyiv’s Thermal Power Plant No. 5.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Ukrainian sources continue to publish information about the construction of fortifications by Ukrainian forces.

In the Sumy region, firefights are ongoing between Russians and Ukrainians in Ulanove and Mala Slobidka in Shostka District. In Sumy District, fighting continues without changes along the front line. Ukrainian counterattacks are reported near Nova Sich and the village of Khotin. In Krasnopil’s’kyi District, firefights are ongoing in the border village of Prokhody.

In Belgorod, drones have attacked commercial buildings throughout the day. One person has been killed and 10 injured in the attacks.

In the direction of Kharkiv, the Russians continue offensive operations in the village of Kozakha Lopan with air support. In the Vovchansk sector, firefights are reported in the villages of Ivanivka, Yurchenkove, Bilyi Kolodyaz, Baksheivka (near Shevchenkovo), and Virivka. Reports of the capture of Bilyi Kolodyaz have been denied.

Fighting continues in Liman. There are reports of a new assault by Russian troops on Borova.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the settlement of Tors’ke, 16 km from Kostyantynivka, has been captured by Russian troops. The Russians are advancing on Druzhkivka from the south.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Guardsmen of the 36th Independent Motorized Infantry Brigade of the 29th Army of the “East” Group of Forces claim to have captured Khrystophorivka.

Graziella Giangiulio

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