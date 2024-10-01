ISRAELHAMASWAR. Death toll rises in Lebanon 105 in 24 hours. Houthis: We are entering a long war against Israel. IAF attack kills Maher al Assad in Syria

On September 30 at 4:00 PM, the Lebanese Ministry of Health states that 105 deaths and 359 injuries have been recorded following IDF attacks in the last 24 hours. Instead, one million people are now thought to have been displaced from their homes by the bombings that have been ongoing since last Friday when Israel eliminated Hassan Nasrallah. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has called for a return to normality: “We renew our promise to implement UN resolution 1701 and to send the Lebanese army south of the Litani River.”

In Yemen, the Houthis, supported by Iran, have announced that they will enter a long-term war with Israel. On the morning of September 30, they claimed responsibility for shooting down a US MQ-9 ‘Reaper’. Meanwhile, the Israeli Defense Forces have released footage of aerial refueling operations during yesterday’s attack on infrastructure in Yemen used by the Iranian-backed Houthis. Dozens of Israeli Air Force aircraft, including fighter jets, tankers and surveillance planes, were involved in attacks against the Houthis about 1,800 kilometers from Israel, the military said. Four people are said to have died in the crash, while 33 were injured.

60,000 people are said to be left homeless in northern Israel, while Syrian sources say the borders with Lebanon are blocked by the huge flow of migrants fleeing the war. Media sources are increasingly reporting movements of the Israeli army in the border area, which implies a possible push towards Lebanon soon. Israeli Defense Minister meets with mayors of northern settlements, implying that the ground invasion of Lebanon will begin soon. “The next phase of the war against Hezbollah will begin soon – it will be an important factor in changing the security situation and will allow us to complete the important part of the war’s objectives: returning residents to their homes.”

On September 30, Hamas declared the death of Fatah Sharif Abu al-Amin, Hamas leader in Lebanon, killed in an airstrike by the Israeli army. Regarding Hezbollah’s statements, it is reported that official channels deny the election of a new leader. Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Naim Qassem reported: “Contrary to what the Israeli enemy said, there was no meeting of twenty leaders.” “The battle is long and the options are open and we will face any possibility if the Israelis enter the field, we are ready to engage.” “Despite the assassinations, Israel has not been able to damage our capabilities, and the enemy is going crazy because it is not able to weaken us.”

Israel has attacked Syria and has reportedly killed Bastar al Assad’s brother, Maher, an ally of Hezbollah in Syria, news not yet confirmed by Syrian sources.

And now a look at the worsening of the front between Israel, Hezbollah, Hamas.

The arrival of Israeli vehicles in the other Golan Heights is reported.

Between 00:00 and 24:00, the Israelis attacked the Lebanese villages of: Qlayleh – Kafarshouba – Khiyam – Dier Qanoun Ras al-Ain – Bisarieh – Majdal Selem – Shebaa – Arzoun – Between Bar’cheet and Shaqra – Ghazieh – Kfarhamam – Kafarshouba – Tyre / Bas Camp – Bazourieh – Touleen – Bedyas – Burj Rahal – Harouf – Khiyam – Qalaweyeh – Harees – Wazani.

In the morning UAVs registered in Lebanon ready to strike Khiyam, KfarKela and Marjeyounm hit again Baalbek. Israeli air strikes in Kafra. Israel in the morning hit Sidon killing Shiite Muslims, Sunnis and Christians.

While Palestinian sources reported that 3 members of the Palestine Liberation Movement were killed in the attack in Cola, Beirut.

According to Israeli media: Hezbollah has fired 100 rockets against northern Israel since the morning. Hezbollah claims: attacks on the Gesher Haziv settlement with rockets; two attacks on the Israeli settlements of Sa’ar, Kabri, rockets against Nahariya.

In the morning, Hezbollah claimed attack against the city of Safad with Ketyusha and against the Naqoura base with Fadi-2

In an updated statement, the IDF said that a projectile was identified as crossing Lebanon into Israeli territory and falling in an open area near Haifa.

The IDF also said in a statement: “Over the past week, in cooperation with the Directorate of Intelligence, Israeli Air Force fighter jets have targeted and eliminated commanders and infrastructure belonging to the Hezbollah organization’s Missiles and Rockets Force.”

During an airstrike in Beirut on Saturday, Eid Hassan Nashar, commander of Hezbollah’s medium-range missile unit, was killed. Eid was a Hezbollah commander who played a significant role in the unit’s day-to-day operations. In the past, he served as commander of the surface-to-surface missile unit and deputy commander of the Badr unit. His elimination follows the elimination of Ibrahim Muhammad Qabisi, head of Hezbollah’s Missiles and Rockets Force, and several other commanders of the unit.

Additionally, the commander, deputy commander and other commanders of Hezbollah’s Precision Missile Unit were eliminated. Just last week, this unit was responsible for firing into central Israel. The IDF struck Hezbollah’s stockpiles of medium-range rockets, which can reach ranges of up to 200 kilometers.

The IDF finally says that a soldier from the 8108th Battalion of the 679th Brigade was seriously wounded during fighting in southern Gaza. The soldier was evacuated to hospital for further treatment, his family was told. According to Palestinian sources, 31 people were killed in southern Gaza.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

