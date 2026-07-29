ISRAELIRANWAR. Iranian media: Now is not the time to stop fighting, Washington is outgunned. Trump: We won, they want to mediate.s

According to the AP news agency: Senior regional officials said progress has been made in efforts to resolve differences between Washington and Tehran and return to the terms of the memorandum of understanding.

According to US President Donald Trump: “The only reason Iran wants to talk is because they’re in a bad position. We have time, and there’s a good chance something will happen in the talks. If not, we’ll go back to what we were doing before. We’ve dealt Iran a crushing defeat; let’s see what happens now. The negotiations are proceeding very amicably; the sanctions have been fantastic; they said, ‘Please, no more sanctions.'”

However, the US press remains convinced that the US is effectively without missiles. The US administration believes that the media’s publication of updated data on the US Patriot and THAAD missile arsenals could pose a threat to the country’s national security, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Donald Trump will also ask Vladimir Putin if Russia has transferred satellite imagery to Iran. “We’ll find out if that’s true. I’ll ask Putin. We’ll find out.” “It hasn’t had much of an impact,” Trump said.

On July 28, the U.S. delegation walked out of the UN Security Council chamber in protest of France’s speech, the AP reports. Earlier, the French Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Geneva declared that the United States can no longer be considered a “beacon of human rights.” U.S. Congressman Mike Waltz responded by saying that Paris is pandering to “some of the worst human rights violators.” Also on July 28, U.S. senators reached an agreement on a bill imposing new sanctions against Russia and Iran, Bloomberg reports.

Commercial maritime traffic, including oil tankers and cargo ships, through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait off the coast of Yemen appears to continue with relatively minor disruptions, while maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains well below normal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the primary goal of his meeting with President Trump is to ensure Israel’s security. Netanyahu intends to present A plan for new attacks on Iranian soil during his next meeting with Trump, should Washington decide to resume large-scale military operations against the Islamic Republic, the American news outlet Al-Monitor reported, citing sources. According to the outlet, the plans involve new operational strategies for Israeli military strikes against Iranian industrial facilities, bridges, and railway infrastructure.

Hamas has declared its willingness to implement the Peace Council’s plan for a solution in Gaza. According to Al Arabiya, the movement agrees to implement the initiative’s disarmament clause. Hamas supporters’ weapons will be transferred to new Palestinian facilities that will operate under the auspices of and in coordination with the Peace Council.

Iraq responded to the launch of drones toward Saudi Arabia: “We will not allow our territory to be used to carry out terrorist attacks against neighboring countries.” Not only on July 27, Ukrainians once again played a negative role in the Iran-US conflict. Iraqi authorities arrested Ukrainian citizens accused of carrying out acts of sabotage under the guise of the Iraqi Resistance, while working to induce Iraq to go to war against Iran. A press briefing was given by Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Abudi.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq denies any involvement in the attack on the Abqaiq oil refinery, located in Saudi Arabia. They claim the attack was actually perpetrated by Yemen and that Saudi Arabia is too cowardly to respond to Yemeni forces, thus placing responsibility for the attack on the Iraqis. They also affirm that any attack on Iraq will be met with a decisive response and express their support for Yemen and its people in the fight against the unjust blockade.

Aramco, a Saudi company, suspended operations at its Jeddah refinery, which processes 400,000 barrels of oil per day, following the Houthi attack on June 25. July.

From Yemen, Dhaifallah al-Shami, a member of the political bureau of Ansar Allah, told Al Mayadeen: “Saudi Arabia is trying to evade the consequences of the blockade imposed on Yemen. We have announced the operation to break the siege and We are ready to go all the way in this confrontation. All options are open to us, and our first steps have been prudent. Perhaps Saudi Arabia will address the situation; If the blockade on Yemen is not lifted, no negotiations will be valid and cannot be accepted,” he added, adding: “The Jordanian initiative to operate flights to Yemen is welcome, and any other initiative is equally welcome.”

Iran and Oman are discussing a solution to the Strait of Hormuz issue. One of the proposals put forward is the opening of the central channel of the strait, in international waters (this proposal had already been advanced and rejected by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps). Omani mediators are optimistic and hope to announce progress in the negotiations in the coming days.

The Commander of the Iranian Joint Military Command: “The United States’ attempt to establish an illegal naval blockade represents an escalation of the war in the region.” According to the Iranians, the United States has threatened Iranian merchant ships and oil tankers. They also stated that “based on how the Iranian armed forces have demonstrated their strength in practice, any threat or action by the Iranian military will not go unpunished and will be punished.”

Iranian Parliament Deputy Speaker Haji Babaei: “The decision on the future of the Strait of Hormuz rests with the leadership and the people, and respecting that decision is the people’s choice. If we were to reach an agreement with Oman regarding the Strait of Hormuz, Oman must know that such an agreement must not contradict Iran’s sovereignty and that the United States must not interfere in this matter under any circumstances.”

The conservative Iranian newspaper Keyhan: “Do not fall into the trap of Trump’s proposed truce. The enemy’s arsenals are exhausted, and the time has come to lift the naval blockade. Returning to the illusion of negotiations would be a mistake. The US military machine in the Persian Gulf has reached a standstill. Trump’s retreat is not the result of force, but the consequence of the exhaustion of missile and air defense stockpiles. The enemy needs a ‘recovery period’ to restore its military capabilities. Relying on Washington’s diplomatic smile would be a mistake. This is not the time to stop fighting, but to consolidate a new order through decisive strikes and the lifting of the naval blockade. Especially now, with the US military facing a severe shortage of ammunition, the path to stable security lies through decisive military action on the ground.”

The spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbiya’s headquarters stated: “No company or country receiving funds from frozen Iranian assets will be allowed to transit through the Strait of Hormuz. We warn […] Trump of the consequences of his illegal actions, such as paying compensation to ships damaged by Iranian assets. The ships were damaged during the war imposed on Iran following the US military’s destabilization of security. All companies and countries that welcome Trump’s proposal will not be allowed to transit their ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

General Ibn al-Reza, Acting Minister of Defense and Logistics of the Armed Forces, also stated: “The defense industry’s production lines are busier than ever. Developing air and naval defense capabilities is among the Ministry of Defense’s strategic priorities. We must fight at the cutting edge of technology and always be one step ahead of the enemy. Any problem identified on the battlefield must be transformed into a technological solution, an operational product, and a defensive capability as quickly as possible. Those who thought that targeting strategic defense centers would shut down the Islamic Republic of Iran’s defense industry are now facing a completely different reality. Production lines are busier than before, technologies are more advanced, and the will of Iranian experts and scientists to build the country’s defense future has strengthened.”

And now a look at the military scenario in the Middle East and Western Asia, updated at 4:00 PM on July 28. “The US military is deliberately choosing which Iranian missiles and drones to shoot down, allowing some attacks to succeed,” NBC News reported, citing two high-level US administration sources. “The command decides not to use interceptors if an Iranian projectile doesn’t threaten US forces, infrastructure, or the US militarY critical areas or allies in the region. This practice has been in place since the early days of the war. There have been instances where the US military has allowed Iranian missiles and drones to strike unmanned American bases.

Israeli airstrike on Gaza City, Al-Rmal. The Palestinian Representative to the United Nations: “We demand international protection for Palestinians from settler violence in the West Bank, and Netanyahu is trying to obtain it.” Yassin Dweikat, official spokesperson for the Chamber of Commerce and member of the Board of Directors: Only 5% of commercial activity in Nablus due to the Israeli blockade on the city.

Lebanon: Two artillery shells hit the outskirts of Shebaa City, while simultaneously intense machine gun fire targeted the outskirts of the city. Two tank shells hit the Ras Sharqi area in the town of Yater. Israeli demolition against Zawtar El Sharkiyeh. Artillery bombardment on Nabatieh Al-Fawqa, southern Lebanon. Israeli forces set fire to homes in Markaba.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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