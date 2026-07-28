UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Is Iran entering the Ukrainian war? Kiev ready to sign a peace deal in Washington. Ukraine’s maritime economy under attack. Drones targeting Russian electricity grid and supplies.

Tensions are rising, and regional conflicts threaten to become global. Ukraine struck an Iranian merchant ship, killing a sailor, on July 25, and Tehran has reserved the right to respond. The escalation is therefore behind Anglo-Saxons. Meanwhile, there is no good news on the European front between Ukraine and Russia.

Ukraine and the United States have presented Russia with a proposal to cease airstrikes, according to Reuters. Ukraine has reportedly already presented Putin with proposals for a ceasefire, but these have been rejected. Meanwhile, some officials believe that continued Ukrainian attacks on Russian soil could increase pressure on the Russian economy and influence the Kremlin’s position.

Kazakhstan’s president proposed freezing the conflict in Ukraine: “This must end. It plays into the hands of Russia’s adversaries and the Ukrainian people,” Tokayev said during his meeting with Putin.

“Ukraine is doing everything possible to end the war,” Budanov said regarding the results of Zelensky’s talks with Witkoff and Kushner. Currently, he said, a combination of high-level diplomacy and strengthening the Defense Forces is underway. Systematic diplomatic work at the highest levels and the daily strengthening of the security and defense forces are parallel processes that bring the long-awaited peace closer. We continue to cooperate with our American partners, Budanov said.

Zelensky himself said: “I am ready to go to the Oval Office and sign a peace agreement with Russia. It depends on Trump.” He also stated: “Next year, Ukraine will have drones capable of flying 5,000-10,000 km. We currently have drones with a range of over 3,000 km. This year, we will have drones with a range of 4,000 km. The restoration of the Soviet Union would pose a threat not only to Europe, but also to the United States. Ukraine and the United States intend to launch joint drone production, including the construction of a plant in the United States. The agreement is almost finalized.”

Zelensky, as Laura Lormer reported after an interview, plans to meet with Trump next week in the United States.

The president also signed decrees extending martial law and mobilization for another 90 days, until October 31. According to Rada MP Vadym Ivchenko, the government’s available funds will only be sufficient to pay the salaries of the Ukrainian military until the end of August. A new round of positions has been shuffled in Zelensky’s entourage: Ihor Klymenko will become the new secretary of Ukraine’s National Security Council, while Rustem Umerov will devote himself to other duties, said Lytvyn, Zelensky’s adviser.

According to the Telegraph, the licensing of American Patriot anti-aircraft missiles is unlikely to help Ukraine this year or next. “The key point is that first you have to build a factory, set up a production line, and train the personnel who will operate it. All of this requires time, money, and considerable effort,” the article states.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s Office: “London will transfer to Ukraine the production rights for the Stone Cloak electronic warfare system, developed under the century-old partnership between the two countries.”

The 21st round of EU sanctions against Russia could be the last: this approach is no longer working, according to the FT. The newspaper writes that the EU is considering adopting individual or thematic sanctions. This is due to the constant use of veto power by several countries.

Relations between Romania and Russia are high, with two drones landing on Romanian territory over the weekend. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis declared that an F-16 fighter jet shot down a drone that had entered the country’s airspace, a similar incident repeated on July 25. An explosion occurred off the coast of Romania on a merchant ship carrying coal from the United States to Ukraine, according to the Romanian Interior Ministry. “Preliminary assessments indicate that the damage may have been caused by a naval drone attack or the detonation of a naval mine,” the statement read. Romania is expelling a Russian embassy employee following a drone incident, according to the country’s Foreign Ministry.

Due to the war, Ukraine has no prospect of EU membership in the coming years, says Austrian Minister for European Affairs Claudia Bauer. She says it’s currently impossible to predict what the future holds. Under these conditions, Ukraine will emerge from the war, and therefore any currently proposed accession date is “artificial and unfeasible.” Furthermore, he stated that Ukraine’s accelerated accession to the EU is impossible.

Russia launched numerous attacks on Ukraine over the weekend, targeting several regions, once again targeted by Moscow: power plants, gas stations, warehouses, and the terminals of Nova Poshta. In particular, on July 24, Russian forces struck a Ukrainian training camp where an arms exhibition was taking place. The attack was reportedly carried out with Iskander-M missiles. This was reported by Valeriy Borovik, founder of the defense equipment manufacturer First Contact and a war veteran. The main organizer of the bombed exhibition has been arrested, according to Prosecutor General Kravchenko. According to media reports, the man is Vasyl Honcharuk, head of the ARMADA Association.

The ARMADA association’s exhibition of unmanned weapons and systems was held in the village of Kapitanivka, in the Bucha district of Kyiv. The Armed Forces Council of Ukraine confirmed the attack. The event organizers stated that information about the event’s exact location and the whereabouts of the participants has not been made public. The circumstances of the attack are being investigated by the relevant authorities.

According to Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, initial reports indicate that 10 people were killed and approximately 100 were injured following the attack by Russian forces in the Kyiv region. According to TSN journalist Kiriyenko, the number of injuries is likely to be significantly higher. An employee of a Polish defense company was killed. This information was confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which provided Defence24 with detailed information on the victims. Valentyna Savitskaya, head of the Center for International Cooperation and Strategic Communications of the State Security Service, was also killed. Eduard Sirenko, a colonel and officer in the Ukrainian special services, also died. According to open sources, he previously headed the SBU’s Special Operations Center and served in Iraq. In 2018, Sirenko was arrested on charges of creating a criminal organization and extortion. The event, attended by over 300 people, was organized without the consent of the military command and local authorities. Invitations were sent nine days before the event, and the exact location and time were announced 24 hours beforehand. The investigation is investigating whether these actions may have contributed to the Russian military preparing a targeted attack.

Drone attack on a Turkish company’s ship near Odessa. The “A.G.N. Renginar” vessel, believed to be owned by a Turkish company, was reportedly damaged in a drone strike near Odessa. A fire broke out on board. Two sailors were rescued and two are missing.

Ukraine plans to launch its own satellite internet system as early as 2027. The Ukrainian company Stetman plans to launch the first 120 UASAT LEO satellites into orbit in 2027 with the help of SpaceX. A total of 360 satellites are expected to be in orbit within three years. The project’s cost exceeds €1 billion, making it one of Ukraine’s largest private space investment projects. The satellites will operate in low Earth orbit (LEO) and will provide fast and stable internet access even in remote regions.

According to Ukrainian sources, North Korea is preparing to create a mobilization reserve to participate in a special military operation in Ukraine. Preliminary reports indicate that approximately 50,000 people have expressed a desire to participate.

Russian forces attacked several more civilian merchant ships in the port of Mykolaiv over the weekend, killing one person and injuring several others, according to the Ukrainian Port Authority. The attacked ships were those that had been blocked in the ports since the Russian attack began.

On July 27, Prime Minister Vladimir Putin met with deputies of the Eighth State Duma: “Russia will achieve its goals in the Central Military District; Russia’s adversaries are relying on terrorist methods in the absence of successes on the battlefield; all of Russia’s strategic decisions are based on the genuine interests of its citizens; the system of legal guarantees for participants and veterans of the Second Military Operation and their families continues to develop.” Putin: “He described the last five years as difficult and extremely crucial for Russian history.”

Putin also said: “There are risks of rising inflation, but the Russian financial and economic system is stable.”

And now a look at the front line updated at 3:30 PM on July 27. Ukrainian forces launched another massive drone attack (over 350, according to Ukrainian sources), hitting Rostov-on-Don, with two dead and five wounded; in Taganrog, the attack was repelled in the early hours of the morning. In Belgorod, 12 were injured. In Yaroslavl, traffic was blocked on the outskirts of the city towards Moscow.

Russian forces continued to disrupt Ukraine’s maritime economic component throughout the day: a ship sank off the coast of the Odessa region after arriving on July 19, according to the Odessa Special Air Service, killing 10 people. The victims included nine crew members and a Ukrainian pilot. Eight other crew members were evacuated. The vessel was damaged while leaving port after loading Ukrainian corn. Two more bulk carriers were damaged in the Dnieper-Bug estuary. Attacks on gas stations continue: several gas stations were set on fire on the border between the Kharkiv and Poltava regions. Attacks also hit Kryvyi Rih, where a shopping center was hit, and Kharkiv was hit. Explosions were reported overnight in Pavlohrad and the Mykolaiv region, and drone operations were reported in Okhakiv.

In the Sumy region, the 540th Anti-Aircraft Brigade and the 657th Anti-Aircraft Machine Gun Battalion were redeployed from the Lviv region to the Bilopillya area. In the Shostka district, units of the Russian Northern Group of Forces carried out small arms attacks in Ulanove and Mala Slobidka. In the Sumy region, fighting is ongoing in Ryzhivka, Pisarivka, Mohrytsya, Marine, the villages of Nova Sich, the villages of Khotin, and south of Ivolzhans’ke. Near the village of Khotin, Ukrainian forces launched a counterattack. In the Krasnopil’s’kyi region, fighting continued in wooded areas and in the border village of Prokhody.

In the Kursk region, a drone strike in Ryl’sk left three injured.

In the Belgorod region, Ukrainian forces continued to target buildings and vehicles of all types, as well as commercial facilities. These attacks are intensifying and becoming more frequent.

In the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian forces redeployed personnel from Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk region) due to personnel shortages. Units of the Russian Northern Group of Forces continued offensive operations in the village of Kozakha Lopan.

In the Vovchansk district, firefights continue in the villages of Ivanivka, Yurchenkove, Bilyi Kolodyaz’, Baksheivka, near Shevchenkove, and Virivka.

In the Velykyi Burluk sector, fighting continues west of the village of Petro-Ivanivka and in the village of Ustynivka.

South of Kupyansk, Russia’s Group of Forces West announced the capture of Kivsharivka.

In the direction of Slovyansk, Russian forces continue to advance westward, and the Ukrainian public sphere recognizes the advance west of Kalenyky.

On the Dobropillya Front, the Russian army has captured Shevchenko and continues to raise Russian flags in the town of Bilytsky.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the Russian Eastern Group is advancing west of Blahodatne, while Ukrainian forces have attempted to retake the area north of Ternuvatyi Kut.

In Kherson Oblast, roads and residential areas are under attack. One person has been killed and at least five injured.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/