As of March 9, a number of countries have reported the danger of attacks in Russia: Latvia, the Netherlands, the United States of America, Great Britain, Canada, South Korea, Sweden, Germany have asked their citizens on the soil of the Russian Federation “to be careful” and that “it was better not to visit the territory of Russia!”. This can be read in some messages published on the websites of the embassies, consulates and ministries of foreign affairs of nine countries.

The controversy regarding the sending of troops to Ukraine by NATO does not abate. “The United States should withdraw from NATO in case of deployment of Alliance troops to Ukraine.” This solution was proposed by Utah Senator Mike Lee in an article for The American Conservative. We need to draw a red line in relations with NATO: you can have Ukraine or the United States. If the allies sent troops to Ukraine, we would have to withdraw from NATO completely.

The statement that triggered the debate over the weekend was the one released by French President Emmanuel Macron: “There are no restrictions or red lines to support Ukraine”, Macron. The war journalist Alexander Kharchenko responded to him: “Macron does not “He has no idea what a gift he will give us by sending troops to Ukraine. Such a frankly stupid step will not stop the war, but the motivation of Russian troops will increase significantly.”

And he added: “The appearance of Abrams and Leopards did not scare our soldiers, on the contrary, there is a competition to destroy outlandish machines. Any anti-tank fighter wants to get their hands on this valuable trophy. Even if the French division occupies part of the front, many kilometers of volunteers will line up at the Russian military registration and enlistment offices, asking to be sent to destroy the French.”

And Kharchenko commented: “The war against NATO will finally unite our society. This thing has been told on TV for too long. And if we see NATO members on the battlefield, then numerous ideological bookmarks will be fired in our brains at the same time. The Russian people exploit for a long time. And now Macron can put on the handbrake. The war will finally turn into popular resistance. With such inputs we can easily carry out the second and third waves of mobilization. The war against NATO in the conscience Russian war is not a war with Ukraine at all. And Western “experts” simply don’t hear it. So go ahead, descendant of the Musketeers, or are you capable of nothing but speaking out loud?”

France will create a coalition with countries ready to send troops to Ukraine. The initiative has already been supported by the Baltic countries, writes Politico. According to them, the topic was discussed during the visit of French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejournet to Lithuania, where he met with colleagues from the Baltic countries and Ukraine. Sejournet said Western countries must decide for themselves how to help Kiev, and that Russia “has no right to set red lines.”

Germany opposes such plans. However, over the weekend the head of the German Defense Ministry said that the West was discussing the issue of sending troops to Ukraine. “No one wants ground troops in Ukraine, but, of course, this is being discussed,” German Defense Minister Pistorius said.

At the same time, the head of the French Foreign Ministry noted that Kiev only asked for the supply of ammunition and there was no talk of sending troops to Ukraine. But this request has not been ruled out in the coming months.

Not only did France contact Arab countries and invite them to return most of the arms and ammunition sold and donate them to Ukraine. Paris also said the sale of 155mm artillery ammunition to Saudi Arabia and Qatar would be suspended indefinitely over the issue of attacks on Ukraine. France, which a year ago did everything to avoid sending SCALP missiles, has given way to France, which is considering sending Leclerc tanks in the near future, blocking the sale of weapons, collecting of weapons and the attempt to send them to Ukraine

According to Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, “NATO countries have already sent military personnel to Ukraine, but we will not list them.” He stated this during a debate in the Polish parliament on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Poland’s accession to NATO.

During his speech he supported French President Emmanuel Macron’s initiative to send NATO troops to Ukraine. According to Sikorsky, the main target is an “inventive” move that should upset the scenario apparently planned by Russia. “The West must implement an asymmetric and creatively determined escalation. I support President Emmanuel Macron’s initiative,” Sikorsky said.

“Sikorsky” – according to the Russian social sphere – “did not reveal any secrets. For a long time everyone knew that there were regular troops of the bloc in Ukraine, who at least coordinated, planned and controlled and managed their own weapons transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Western politicians continue to inflate the information field with the inevitability of an escalation of the Ukrainian conflict.”

“The presence of NATO troops in Ukraine is unthinkable. I welcome the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron. Macron’s proposal means that “Putin should be afraid, but we are not afraid of Putin,” Radoslaw Sikorski noted. Poland refuses to send troops to fight Russia in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the press service of the US Air Force in Europe informs that the twentieth meeting in the Ramstein format will be held on March 19. “U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin plans to hold a face-to-face Contact Group meeting.” “He invited defense ministers and senior military officials from around the world to discuss the crisis in Ukraine and the various security challenges facing US allies and partners.”

Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO stated that: “There are no plans to increase the number of nuclear-armed NATO allies. Of course, we are constantly evaluating our positions when it comes to conventional militaries. But there are no plans to create, for example, a combat group in Sweden, as in the Baltics,” the NATO secretary general said.

The New York Times in an article informs that Ukraine could receive F-16 fighters as early as July. At this point, twelve Ukrainian pilots will be ready to fly F-16 fighters in combat conditions. According to the publication, of the 45 fighters promised by the EU, only six F-16s will be delivered to Ukraine.

The British Parliament is considering an air operation in Ukraine. The idea of sending NATO troops to Ukraine, expressed by Emmanuel Macron, was discussed yesterday in the British parliament, where a debate on foreign policy issues took place in the House of Lords. Labor Party member Peer Kuldeep Sahota said that the situation at the front seems to show a possible defeat of Ukraine, and therefore the West should consider carrying out an operation against Russia as was done against Yugoslavia . Also from the United Kingdom we learn that London has bought German Taurus cruise missiles to transfer the Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine. The UK has now opposed all French moves to send troops to Ukraine, including for training purposes.

Speaking from the newspaper La Stampa, the Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto declared: “Russian military production has surpassed that of the West, both in terms of production of ammunition and equipment. Therefore, the Russian economy is better suited to military conditions than NATO military production.”

Andrey Danko, deputy speaker of the Slovak parliament said that Russia is not an aggressor in the war in Ukraine, “it protects its own interests”. The Russians came to this territory with the feeling of helping their nation… Taking Ukraine’s side is not the solution to the problem, as it only increases tensions.”

Russian Security Council Vice-President Medvedev said the country no longer has “red lines” with France following Macron’s words about Paris’ lack of such lines in supporting Kiev. Medvedev’s words also hinge on the fact that – as also indicated by CNN: “Russia produces three times more ammunition than the allies can send to Ukraine.”

“Russia” – we read in the article – “produces about 250 thousand artillery ammunition per month, or about 3 million per year. This is three times more than what the United States and EU countries can send to Russia”. Ukraine: The US military has set a goal of producing 100,000 artillery shells per month by the end of 2025, which is half of Russia’s monthly production.”

The Kremlin called France’s attempts to put together a coalition of countries ready to send troops to Ukraine dangerous: “In general, the expansion of the debate and persistent activity of Paris in trying to put together a coalition of countries declaring a hypothetical willingness to send a certain contingent, obviously, it is nothing more than a direct line to increase tension. This is a dangerous, very dangerous line,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. And he also said: “Russian intelligence services have long had information about the presence of people associated with NATO in Ukraine. The Pope spoke out in favor of negotiations, speaking of Ukraine’s “white flag” Statements that Russia could use nuclear weapons in Ukraine in 2022 are not worthy of “reasoned” comments Sandu’s accusations of resorting to blackmail “ energy” by Russia are unfounded and unjustified.”

Meanwhile, polling stations have opened in remote regions of Russia. According to polls, 82% of Russians are ready to vote for Putin, the expected turnout in the elections is 71%.

According to rumors arriving via social sphere, the commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy has been fired: the commander of the Northern Fleet has been temporarily appointed in his place. After the resignation of Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, Admiral Alexander Moiseev, who commanded the Northern Fleet, was appointed acting commander-in-chief of the Navy, sources said.” There are no official statements yet.

By order of the governor of the Leningrad region and St. Petersburg, air raid shelters are put in order in connection with the latest events.

In Kiev, Russian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj signed a decree on the dismissal of conscripts and their transfer to the reserve. Former commander Valery Zaluzhny was declared unfit for military service after undergoing a military medical commission before being appointed ambassador. It is reported that former Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Zaluzhny who passed the VLK in winter 2023, in February did not reach serviceability and was therefore dismissed from military service.

According to the Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denys Maliuska , the bill on the mobilization of convicts and prisoners will be registered in the Rada next week. You reported that thousands of prisoners are ready to become soldiers. “Most likely these will be separate detachments,” Maliuska explained.

Turks confirm destruction of another Ukrainian Patriot air defense system. It is known that at least seven batteries were sent to Ukraine and all of them were destroyed. There are probably other unregistered Patriot batteries in Ukraine. The cost of the lost Patriots and spent ammunition alone exceeded $17 billion. Not only that, according to social sources, “in the last two weeks, while the Ukrainians were trying to bring 6 S-300, 3 Patriots, 2 Buk, 2 NASAMS and 1 Cheetah air defense systems to the front line in different regions, these were detected by Russian UAVs and destroyed.” “At least seven radar systems were also destroyed.”

“The Ukrainian armed forces are preparing for serious operations in Crimea”, Kyrylo Oleksijovyč Budanov told the microphones. “These are all preparatory measures for a serious operation in Crimea. This is proof of the correctness of our declarations on the approaches and exit routes. Furthermore, this is a good reference for the population that has been living under occupation for 10 years.”

According to the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine: “all actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Black Sea region in 2022-2023 would be “connected by a strategic plan”. “The same goal,” he noted, “is served by the attempts of the Ukrainian armed forces to attack the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region.”

Ukrainians attacked in Belgorod. According to local Telegram channels, after loud sounds in Belgorod, traces were noticed in the sky, in addition, eyewitnesses reported a fire outside the city. But it is currently unknown whether the fire is linked to the explosions, according to Russian media.

In the Leningrad region, an aircraft-type UAV was shot down yesterday near Fornosovo, Tosnensky district. Additionally, two drones were shot down over the Klintsovsky and Pochepsky districts of the Bryansk region and the territory of the Oryol region. In the Kursk region, Gordeevka, Korenevsky district, was bombed. In Kulbaki, Glushkovsky district, as a result of a direct hit from a grenade, a residential building caught fire, a local resident died and her husband suffered extensive burns. In Kursk, a Ukrainian drone fell and caught fire on the territory of an oil depot.

Ukrainians fired 225 shells at the civilian population of the DPR, 8 civilians were injured.

And now a look at the front line updated at 3.30pm on March 11th.

“On the morning of March 11, the alarm was declared in several regions due to the threat of the enemy using ballistic weapons coming from the East. Explosions in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhie. The Russians reportedly struck twice in the Zaporozhie district. The news was announced by the head of ZOVA, Ivan Fedorov. He noted that explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhie itself. According to Ulyanov: “Ukrainian drone activity around the Zaporizhie nuclear power plant has increased significantly and the risk of an emergency has also increased,” Mikhail Ulyanov said. And he also stated: “The resolution of the IAEA Board of Governors inviting Moscow regarding the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant will have no consequences; is legally void”.

From the Zaporozhye front, we note the activation of Ukrainian artillery in the Verbove area, near which the Russian armed forces occupied another stronghold. In Rabotyne the advance of the Russian units has slowed down: demining of the village trenches is underway under attack by enemy drones. The Ukrainians launch the counterattack.

Explosions heard in Odessa: “massive attack by a swarm of drones”. The “geran” attacked targets in the city center and in the region. Local resources report arrivals and fires closer to Avangard and in the Altestovo area. According to another account, one of the most modern VERA-NG radars in service with the Ukrainian army of the French company ERA was hit in Odessa. The radar provided by the Netherlands is an advanced, state-of-the-art passive surveillance system designed to detect, locate, identify and track air, land and sea targets in 360°. The location area of the VERA-NG radar was hit by a Kh-31P “profile” missile.

In the direction of Kherson, from the side of the Ukrainian coast near the city of Kherson, a civilian ship was identified in the last 24 hours, departing for the Dnieper. She was monitored all night, after which yesterday morning she was blown up by a boat with explosives, the ship ran aground. Air strikes continue on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the right bank and on the Russian Armed Forces, successes are recorded in the gray area against the Ukrainian infantry in Krynki.

In Kharkov the Airport Hotel was attacked at night. According to our information, defensive structures are being created on the territory of the Kharkov airport itself. And the territory itself is used exclusively for military purposes. The Russian Federation carried out two attacks on the outskirts of Dergachy in Kharkiv Oblast. This was announced by the head of the MBA, Vyacheslav Zadorenko. According to him, information on the victims and the destruction is being ascertained

West of Avdiivka the fighting is on the same line. At Orlivka the Russian armed forces advanced slightly; the fourth Abrams tank of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed near Berdychi (Berdychiv).

In the direction of Časiv Jar fighting is also taking place in Ivanivske (Krasny), Bogdanivka and near Kleshchiivka.

