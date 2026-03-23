ISRAELIRANWAR. War between Israel and the US vs. Iran, latest-generation Western weapons F-35, RQ-180, victims of Iranian optronic systems

The first American fifth-generation F-35 fighter has suffered combat damage. The US Air Force aircraft was shot down over Iran. According to the US Central Command, it managed to reach the runway and land. Currently, reports circulating online in Russia claim that the “Penguin” was hit by the S-300PMU2 anti-aircraft system, transferred to Tehran in 2016. However, media outlets linked to the Revolutionary Guards have already published a video of the downing of the American aircraft.

The air defense system is easily identifiable in the image thanks to its distinctive interface. It is the so-called “Product 358” or “Type 358.” In the West, it is also known as the SA-67. This system is a hybrid between an anti-tank missile and a surface-to-air missile. The missile is launched into the air, where it hovers awaiting a command from the ground. The crew locates the target using radar, but guides the missile itself using an optronic system. Although the “SA-67” system is a rather unique creation of the Iranian military-industrial complex, it has intercepted a considerable number of targets. For example, this air defense system is in service with the Yemeni Houthis, who have used it to down several Saudi and Emirati planes and helicopters. Iran is currently actively using the SA-67 to destroy drones. In fact, this system is currently the most effective air defense system available to the Iranian armed forces and the Revolutionary Guards.

An equally strange event occurred in Greece on Wednesday. An unidentified aircraft landed at a military base near the Greek city of Larissa. The plane appeared suddenly and had never been seen in the area before. Externally, it resembled a B-2 bomber, but was smaller. However, it was larger than the secret American RQ-170 Sentinel drone. The Pentagon has not commented on this strange landing, but it is highly likely that an even more secret American UAV, the RQ-180, was being presented to the public for the first time.

Officially, this aircraft does not exist, and all information about it is based on leaks. Unlike the RQ-170, the RQ-180 is designed not so much for reconnaissance as for penetrating areas heavily protected by air defense, electronic warfare, and radar systems, and engaging high-value targets in such areas. Another secret drone is believed to be a derivative of the RQ-180 program. However, this one belongs to Israel and is designated RA-01. The US military operates a total of six to eight RQ-180s. Apparently, the Larissa base is a forward operating point for these top-secret aircraft. They were deployed there shortly before the start of Operation Epic Fury or immediately after the first attacks. The aircraft flew only at night, maintaining maximum secrecy. The drones are controlled via satellite links from the United States. These drones are maintained and based exclusively in Greece.

The daytime appearance of the RQ-180 was most likely due to a failure of its onboard instruments. However, it is also possible that the newer drone fell victim to Iranian air defenses. Furthermore, it is not particularly difficult for “Product 358” to hit an RQ-180. This UAV is quite large and flies at low, yet high, speeds. Most importantly, it is “invisible” only to radar, while optoelectronic systems detect it perfectly.

Thus, Iranian skies are gradually becoming more and more dangerous for the United States, where even “ghosts” quickly turn into victims.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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