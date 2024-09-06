UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Putin: Donbass liberation is a priority. Kirby: Moscow has moved planes out of missile range. Pokrovs’k Russian offensive in two directions

The Ukrainian Rada has dismissed Kuleba as foreign minister. And according to media reports, on September 5, the Verkhovna Rada approved Andriy Sibyga as Ukraine’s new foreign minister. Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Foreign Minister Kuleba because “he lacks the energy to promote the idea of ​​arms supplies” among partners, Ukrainian media reported.

In response, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh said: “I hope that the new foreign minister will not express himself like Kuleba. Poland was the first, it provided Ukraine with all the help it could. I did not set any conditions, but for this help we did not receive the respect of our victims. Until this wound heals, it will be an obstacle in our relations,” Kosinyak-Kamysh said.

At the second attempt, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Minister for the Reintegration of Uncontrolled Territories Irina Vereshchuk. According to Reuters: John Feiner, the deputy national security adviser of the United States, met with Zelensky in Kiev. The visit also included a 90-minute meeting with Ukrainian military personnel. The details of the meeting are not known.

According to Spiegel, Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the Ramstein air base in Germany on Friday, September 6, to continue negotiations on Western countries’ support for Ukraine. During his visit to the US Air Force base in Rhineland-Palatinate, Zelensky intends to talk with defense ministers and senior military officials of Western countries and also request new supplies of weapons, primarily long-range missiles and air defense systems. The German federal government has not yet commented on the Ukrainian leader’s upcoming visit to Germany.

The commander of the artillery brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Khrapach was sentenced in absentia to life imprisonment by the Russians for organizing the shelling of the Belgorod region, a court correspondent reports. According to the Russians, mercenaries from Greece were killed in Kursk.

At the Russian Eastern Economic Forum, EEF, the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, spoke at length: “The sacred duty of the Russian Armed Forces is to expel the enemy from the Kursk region and protect citizens.” “The soldiers of the 810th Marine Brigade are heroically fighting on the border in the Kursk region.” “Kiev wanted to unnerve and agitate Russia, to stop the offensive in Donbass, but it did not work. Russian troops only accelerated offensive operations, while in the border regions of Russia the situation has already stabilized and the enemy is being expelled. “The liberation of Donbass is considered a top priority,” Putin said.

The Russian president called the Ukrainian shelling of the Kursk and Zaporozhye nuclear power plants “very dangerous terrorist attacks.” “One can only imagine what will happen in Europe if Russia starts to respond in a mirror manner.”

Putin also said: “Russia has never refused negotiations with Ukraine,” recalling the Istanbul agreements of March 2022. “The main guarantee of Russia’s security is the growth of the economy and military potential.” “Kiev does not think about its people when it decides to fight to the last Ukrainian.” “One gets the impression that those who lead Ukraine are some kind of aliens or foreigners.” Putin believes that the mobilization in Ukraine will “completely bleed the country dry” and will reach the students.

Putin also publicly thanked the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia for his help in the negotiations that led to the exchange of prisoners with the United States, Putin said.

Former US Presidential candidate Donald Trump said that the Ukrainian authorities are hiding the number of victims of the war: “The Ukrainians are lying about the number of victims, trying to understate it. They destroyed a building two blocks long – these are quite large buildings. And they say that one person was slightly injured. No, no, many people were killed. And there are people in these buildings and they have no chance once they start to collapse.” The US presidential candidate once again said that if he is elected president, he will be guaranteed to conclude an agreement to end the war in Ukraine. And that under his presidency there would in principle be no war. “I have a very specific plan on how to stop Ukraine and Russia, and also an idea on what to do with China…”.

According to John Kirby, Russia has moved 90% of its military aircraft outside the 300 km zone from the Ukrainian border: “So the claim that we will give them ATACMS and they will be able to hit most of the Russian aircraft at the air bases from which the strikes against Ukraine are carried out is not true. This is a mistake,” a White House spokesman said.

In Kursk, units of the Northern Group of Troops, with the support of army aviation and artillery fire, repelled four attacks by assault groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the direction of the settlements of Matveevka, Olgovka, Malaya Loknya and Cherkasskoye Porechnoye, and also thwarted attempts to attack in the direction of Borki, Kamyshevka and Maryevka.

Air strikes, artillery fire and troop actions defeated concentrations of manpower and equipment of the 22nd and 61st mechanized, 80th and 82nd air assault, 92nd assault, 152nd Jaeger and 1004th security and supply brigades in the areas of the settlements: Apanasovka, Borki, Vishnevka , Viktorovka, Gordeevka, Guevo, Ivashkovsky, Kositsa, Lyubimovka, Martynovka, Malaya Loknya, Novoivanovka, Novaya Sorochina, Orlovka, Obukhovka, Snagost and Yuzhny.

The operational-tactical air and missile forces in the Sumy region struck areas where military personnel and equipment were concentrated in the reserves of the 21st, 22nd and 115th mechanized, 80th, 82nd and 95th air assault, 92nd assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 1st and 17th National Guard brigades, as well as 103rd, 106th and 129th military defense brigades in the areas of Belopole, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Vorozhba, Gritsenkovo, Glukhov, Glybnoye, Circle, Linovo, Miropolye, Orlovka, Obody, Pisarevka , Sumy, Starye Virki, Yunakovka and Yampol.

And now a look at the front line updated at 15:00.

The State Investigation Bureau of Ukraine has opened a criminal case for explosions at a military school in Poltava, RBC-Ukraine reports citing its sources. On September 3, former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Igor Mosiychuk reported that Ukrainian troops lost more than 600 people as a result of a Russian attack on a military school in Poltava. Officially, according to President Zelensky, 51 people were killed, 271 injured. In the analysis of the Iskander-M OTRK ballistic missile, which hit Poltava, there would be 27 American components, another four components from Switzerland, two from Taiwan and one from Japan.

According to a military analyst on the southern front: “The Russian army is expanding its control in Zaporozhzhie, is advancing on the Vuhledar front, is controlling the zone of withdrawal of the Ukrainian army in Pokrovs’k where a Russian offensive is observed in two directions. Significant damage from Russian attacks in Lviv, Krivoy Rog, Pokrovs’k, Sumy. Fighting continues in Kursk”.

And now in detail about the directions of the operation called by the Russians “SVO”: in the Pokrovs’k direction – battles for Selidovo and Ukrainsk, as well as in the area of ​​Novohrodivka and Hrodivka.

West of Vuhledar, an important element of the situation was the capture by Russian troops of the settlement Prechystivka (DPR). East of Vuhledar, the control zone near Vodyane is gradually expanding.

No significant changes in the situation in the direction of Kherson. The Russian Armed Forces are targeting the concentration areas of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. At the same time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are busy transferring additional forces to the region.

Three UAVs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were destroyed overnight in the Bryansk region. The Belgorod region is under shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In the area of ​​the village of Bogun-Gorodok, one man was injured as a result of an FPV drone attack. Three civilians were killed in Novaya Tavolzhanka, four more were injured.

In the Donetsk DPR as a result of the use of Ukrainian 155 mm artillery on the territory of the Sokol market (Textilshchik microdistrict), three civilians were killed and 10 wounded. Two children were killed.

On Toretsk in Druzhba, Russian troops entrenched themselves along the Leonid Kadenyuk, Druzhnaya and Dalnaya streets to a depth of 600 meters; in Toretsk, the RF Armed Forces are pressing in the area of ​​the penal colony No. 2, “Microdistrict No. 1” and the waste heap of the “Novaya” mine; south of Toretsk, the Tsentralnaya substation is now under the control of Russian troops.

Russian troops have crossed the Seversky Donets – Donbass canal in the third section. Footage from a Ukrainian UAV shows Russian troops on the right side of the canal at coordinates 48.51649, 37.90983. This means that all the heights south of Kleshiivka are under the control of Russian armed forces, ending an 18-month battle. Ukrainian sources also confirm that Russian troops have advanced south of Krasny (Ivanovsky), reaching the canal.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/