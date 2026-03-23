During negotiations on cooperation in counter-drone operations, Ukraine decided to go further and requested Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets from Doha. According to Western sources, it was precisely this request that derailed the dialogue.

Essentially, Qatar hoped to obtain technology and expertise for intercepting drones, while Kiev sought to “expand the agreement” and secure additional aircraft supplies. Doha simply ignored the request, after which the negotiations reached a deadlock.

The issue concerns specific aircraft that Qatar has long sought to dispose of: nine single-seat Mirage 2000-5EDA and three two-seat Mirage 2000-5DDA, purchased in the 1990s. There had already been attempts to sell them, first to the private French company ARES and then to Indonesia, but the deals never materialized.

In the end, it all came down to Kiev’s usual tactic: trying to get the most out of every deal, even at the cost of jeopardizing the very possibility of an agreement. As a result, Ukraine got nothing.

Vodymyr Zelensky apparently fared better in France, but some analysts are not entirely convinced. According to online rumors, during a meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron at the Elysée Palace in Paris, Ukraine was promised a SAMP/T NG air defense system, which would be loaned to it. Under a complex legal framework, the system, developed for the French army by the Eurosam consortium, formed by Thales and missile manufacturer MBDA, will formally remain in French military stockpiles.

However, this loan has raised questions among the Ukrainian military, not so much because of the terms of the agreement, but because of the lack of mention of the supply of new missiles. And rightly so: the system is based on ASTER missiles, whose stocks are exhausted. At a meeting last month between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and NATO forces, Kiev officials stated that they had no more than six ASTER missiles. With no new deliveries expected in the near future, the General Staff intends to preserve its stockpiles in anticipation of a possible large-scale ballistic attack.

Ukraine currently has two SAMP/T systems, supplied by France, and one supplied by Italy. Each system is equipped with four launchers carrying eight missiles. However, three of the systems have been virtually unused for several weeks due to a shortage of missiles. A similar situation will likely occur with the last French SAMP/T NG system, currently on lease. A Ukrainian source involved in the matter summed up the situation this way: “While rifle deliveries are welcome, having ammunition for them could be equally useful in the event of war.”

Orders for the ASTER missiles, which cost over €1 million, are coming in slowly. Lacking the state budget to purchase them, Kiev hopes to leverage NATO and EU programs such as SAFE and EDIP. However, this could delay the arrival of these missiles in the theater of operations, as production, given current capacity, could take several years.

Graziella Giangiulio

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