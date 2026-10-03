ISRAELIRANWAR. The US is preparing a new offensive against Iran. The Houthis are preparing to finalize their push for another 1,000 kilometers: Israel is threatening to move to Beirut to strike Hezbollah

US President Donald Trump has declared that world peace can only be achieved by “destroying Iran.” According to Time , a reporter reminded the US president of his threats to “destroy” Iran—expressed during the UN General Assembly—and asked how such statements fit with the American leader’s calling himself the “president of peace.” “Because by destroying Iran, we will establish world peace. I don’t think you can ever have peace with Iran,” Trump explained. The United States has imposed sanctions on Iran’s railway and automobile sectors with the aim of further isolating the country.

In a statement to Iranian TV, the Iranian leader’s mother-in-law stated that Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei was present at the Imam Reza shrine during the burial of her father, the martyred Leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei, thus certifying that the leader is alive. Also speaking from Iran, Qaani, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC-QF) Quds Force, addressed Saudi Arabia: “It is in your interest to end the blockade and cease the war against your Yemeni Muslim brothers. This is our advice to you.” Referring again to the Yemeni resistance, he stated that Yemeni resistance forces have conquered 5,400 square kilometers in the first phase of their operation and are on the verge of acquiring another 1,000.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, condemned “the illegal and inhumane actions and maneuvers of the US government, aimed at hindering Iran’s trade relations and air transport with other countries.” Flights to and from Russia and China are now scheduled.

Another Mecca summit is being prepared in Riyadh. Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar said yesterday’s meeting in Riyadh was about political engagement with the Houthis, rather than military action. “Next week’s meeting in Riyadh will focus on the Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia. No decisions will be made on new membership applications until the agreement is fully operational, which could take up to a year.”

And now a look at the military scenario in the Middle East and West Asia, updated at 3:30 PM on October 2.

Several US Air Force tankers took off from Ben Gurion Airport, heading east. The US Navy aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) set sail for West Asia. Qatari television station Al Jazeera reported that over 2,000 Marines and the Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group are headed for the Middle East. The United States plans to deploy three aircraft carriers and two amphibious assault groups to the area surrounding Iran by the end of November.

The United States is deploying thousands of troops to the Middle East in anticipation of a new confrontation with Iran, according to the AP . A third aircraft carrier and thousands of troops are headed to the Middle East as Trump considers new attacks on Iran. The U.S. military is sending about 9,000 troops aboard a naval group to the Middle East, a U.S. official said Thursday. The increased American military presence comes as President Donald Trump has again warned that new attacks against Iran could be imminent.

According to Axios , the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) have left Naval Base San Diego for the Middle East. The ARG consists of an amphibious assault ship, the USS Makin Island, and two amphibious transport ships (LPDs), the USS Anchorage and the USS John P. Murtha. They will be carrying approximately a dozen F-35B Lightning II fighters and approximately 2,200 US Marines, as well as infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers. It is a naval landing force, with sufficient Marines, transport helicopters, and amphibious vehicles to establish a beachhead. Analysts say: “This is a very worrying sign, which could indicate Trump’s intention to initiate a naval invasion of Iran.”

A source familiar with the details: Israel plans to question the pilot of the FlyDubai flight in the coming days. Meanwhile, the security incident on board the plane has been classified as an act of terrorism. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: “As time passes, the picture becomes clearer. The incident is linked to Islamic extremism, and the objective was to bring down the plane with its passengers on board. We are investigating whether he was sent to carry out this act; whoever sent him will pay a very high price.”

Israeli drones continue to fly heavily in the skies over Gaza. A butcher shop was hit in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, western Gaza City.

Israeli settlers opened fire on Palestinian olive pickers and journalists in Jabal Al-Arma, near the West Bank town of Beita, while Israeli forces fired tear gas at them in an attempt to drive them out of the area. Israeli forces arrested a group of Palestinian workers during an incursion into the village of Barta’a, southwest of Jenin.



Israeli Finance Minister Bazalel Smotrich: “The military campaign in Lebanon must end only when the Litani River becomes Israel’s new border, just like Gaza and Mount Hermon.” Israel therefore has no intention of abandoning southern Lebanon. An IDF statement read: “We struck several infrastructure targets in southern Lebanon in response to Hezbollah’s launch of an explosive-laden drone aimed at forces in the security zone; any attempt to strike our forces or cities in the north will be met with a response.” Israel has informed Lebanese negotiators in Washington and Rome that Hezbollah’s drones could force it to hunt the group all the way to Beirut (specifically, to the port).

Israeli artillery targeted the town of Braachit. An Israeli airstrike hit the town of Al-Mansouri with two missiles. Heavy Israeli explosions struck Aitaroun and Majdalzoun, in southern Lebanon. Residents of the town of Nabatieh Al-Fawqa left the town at the request of the army, citing the precarious security situation.

Satellite images show a tall plume of smoke rising from the Ain Dar oil field in eastern Saudi Arabia — one of the key producing areas of the vast Ghawar field — following a suspected attack from Yemen.

The Houthis have launched a new large-scale operation to capture the city of Taiz, amid ongoing clashes in southern Yemen. The Houthis are advancing near Taiz and blocking the Taiz-Aden road. A violent attack by Ansar Al-Alaa forces began yesterday dawn yesterday on the Alaqma-Rassin Front, with advances and control of the following areas: Rasen, Al-Badija, Bandah, Al-Dammam, Jabal Al-Sarahma, Jabal Rasen, Daraha, and Al-Masouri. In response, the Saudi Arabian army has begun targeting Houthi positions in several areas of Yemen. It has used artillery to strike parts of the Razih border district in Saada. Heavy explosions and thick plumes of smoke are rising from the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, following a series of airstrikes on the city conducted by the Saudi-led coalition.

NASA FIRMS heat-sensing satellites indicate that Iran has likely struck another oil tanker in the unauthorized southern corridor of the Strait of Hormuz. According to the New York Times , since early August, Iran has carried out about 30 drone strikes and 10 anti-ship missile attacks per week against commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. On October 2, Iran struck a very large cargo tanker (VLCC) carrying 2.5 million barrels of oil in the Strait of Hormuz. The Panama-flagged tanker, according to intelligence firm Embryo.

Baloch groups’ activities in Iran have seen a significant increase in recent days, with limited clashes occurring almost daily in cities such as Rask, Zahedan, and Iranshahr. A video shows Revolutionary Guards ground forces blowing up a Baloch hideout in Sistan and Baluchestan province on October 2.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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