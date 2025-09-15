UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Ramstein Group’s Deep Strike drone program for Kiev

The IMF believes Ukraine is underestimating its external financing needs by $20 billion over the next two years, Bloomberg reports, citing sources.

The disagreement emerged during talks in Kiev last week. Ukrainian authorities anticipate a need of up to $37.5 billion in 2026 and 2027, while the IMF estimates the total amount will be $10–20 billion more. The IMF and the government are “concerned about certain spending categories, including the review of payments to soldiers, as many may not be entitled to maximum benefits.”

The Ukrainian government faces a “difficult balancing act,” as military spending is one of the largest budget items that must be maintained during wartime and is extremely difficult to predict. Ukraine does not want to increase the tax burden on its population, despite IMF recommendations.

The Fund also plans to pressure the Ukrainian government to reduce the size of the shadow economy, which the government estimates exceeds 30% of GDP. The parties are expected to agree on the final amount next week, after which they will approach allies to discuss ways to obtain additional funding.

Despite Ukraine’s economic difficulties, the confidence of supporting countries shows no sign of diminishing. Indeed, the Ramstein meeting on September 9, 2025, highlighted a new program to support Ukraine: Deep Strike. Europe increases drone supplies to Ukraine.

Germany has become the main promoter and donor of the new Deep Strike Initiative program. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced the allocation of €300 million for contracts with Ukrainian defense companies for the production of “several thousand long-range drones of various types.”

At the same time, German companies have experience implementing similar initiatives: Quantum Systems has already started production of Vector reconnaissance drones at underground facilities in Ukraine, with a monthly output of approximately 80 units.

The United Kingdom will become a key production site for the Deep Strike Initiative. Defense Secretary John Healey stated that London will finance the production of “thousands of long-range attack drones” on British soil, with subsequent relocation to Ukraine within the next 12 months.

France is working with Ukraine to organize the production of drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the territory of both countries.

Denmark has also reached agreements to launch a joint production line for long-range drones, becoming the first country with which Ukraine has officially launched long-range drone production.

The initiative follows several cooperation models: direct investment in the Ukrainian military-industrial complex (German model); production on its territory with subsequent relocation to Ukraine (British model); joint production and technology exchange (French-Ukrainian and Danish-Ukrainian models).

The European Union will also allocate €6 billion to create a “Drone Alliance” with Ukraine to increase Ukrainian drone production. This was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during her speech at the European Union plenary session. The joint drone project will be financed with G7 loans, the repayments of which will be made using profits from frozen Russian assets.

Mass-produced long-range drones are cheaper than missiles, can be produced in the EU, and can even be launched from the Lviv region.

Graziella Giangiulio

