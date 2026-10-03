UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Patriot to Kiev from Tokyo. Putin from Valdai: The Foreign Ministry’s letter makes no reference to the use of nuclear weapons. Russian strikes hit bridges in Ukrainian regions.

Ukraine will receive EU funds to cover its budgetary and military needs until the end of 2026. The European Commission and Ukraine announced this in a joint statement. Kyiv and Brussels agreed on measures for the timely disbursement of the funds. The parties also agreed to accelerate the allocation of €45 billion to Ukraine for 2027 under the Ukraine Support Loan program . The funds will be disbursed subject to Ukraine meeting the established requirements.

At the same time, the EU refused to accelerate loans to Ukraine, which had requested an additional €27 billion to cover its military budget deficit, Bloomberg reports , citing sources. “The EU is moving past Ukraine’s $27 billion deficit, saying all needs have been met,” the outlet reports.

Meanwhile, Turkey and the UN are organizing new talks on a truce between Ukraine and Russia regarding the Black Sea, scheduled for early October. The initiative focuses on the safety of commercial shipping, the protection of port and energy infrastructure, and maintaining grain supplies. The United States, European nations, India, and Egypt could also be involved in the negotiations. Meetings are scheduled for the first half of October. The parties aim to coordinate efforts to ensure the safety of grain shipments amid rising global food prices. Bloomberg’s source reported that representatives of the Swiss NGO “Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue” are acting as mediators .

The first damage estimates from the ongoing war are starting to come in from Kiev: estimated at over $600 billion. According to the InfoRadio radio station , this statement was made by the Ukrainian ambassador to Hungary, Fedir Shandor.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed new attacks against targets in Russia : “Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces have struck oil facilities in the Samara and Volgograd regions. Successful operations have also been recorded in the Black Sea and against enemy airfields, oil refineries, industrial facilities, a missile and space center, and ammunition depots of the occupation forces in the Voronezh , Nizhny Novgorod, Volgograd, Samara, and Krasnodar regions .”

Japan plans to explore the transfer of Patriot missiles to Ukraine . The country intends to resume discussions on the supply or sale of weapons — including interceptor missiles — to Ukraine, Japanese parliamentarian and former Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera told RBC-Ukraine during his visit to Kiev. According to Onodera, internal government discussions on the next steps will begin under the leadership of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. He also emphasized that the relationship of trust between Tokyo and Kiev is strengthening and that appropriate consultations with the government will be held following the current visit.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the issue of nuclear weapons and the Kaliningrad question : “Russia does not plan to use nuclear weapons against Europe. Russian doctrinal documents clearly set out the conditions for the use of nuclear weapons, primarily the defense of territorial integrity . “

He responded to the alarm raised in the West about the use of nuclear weapons and the Kaliningrad issue from the stage at the Valdai session: “The Foreign Ministry’s letter makes no reference whatsoever to the use of nuclear weapons.” “They expected this kind of response from us; now they will take it out of context and exploit it, insisting on the narrative that Russia is threatening to use nuclear weapons.” But “If it were to come to a direct attack on the Russian Federation — on Kaliningrad — the question of deploying all the weapons at our disposal would immediately arise. If NATO is not planning actions against Russia, the alliance has no reason to worry,” the Russian presidential spokesperson emphasized.

And Putin again from Valdai: “The world has reached a decisive turning point in its development. Technologies offer a multitude of opportunities for humanity , but they also pose a grave threat. Conflicts are very likely to continue. There are currently well-founded criticisms of the UN; the organization is governed in a less collegial and democratic way than originally envisioned. Experts , ” Putin continued, “are increasingly expressing concern that the spread of AI could lead to depersonalization and a ‘common denominator’ for all. The international institutions created after 1945 do not reflect the global situation in the second quarter of the 21st century. Every conceivable and inconceivable taboo in global politics is being broken.”

Putin then returned to the conflict in Ukraine: “It was not Russia that started the war; the war was unleashed against it. Russia was deliberately placed in a situation where it was forced to defend itself with weapons in hand. If we want to live — and everyone wants to live — then let us live in harmony and seek ways to achieve this together. We will have to live in an extremely unstable world. We must not turn ourselves into a museum of past greatness; we must keep pace with the times and, ideally, anticipate them. I want to warn you that the moment when nothing can change could come unexpectedly for everyone. We must understand the consequences of progress, including military achievements. Human beings possess a sense, an intuition, and the ability to make decisions that are not obvious, but which nevertheless prove to be lifesaving. Let us not delude ourselves: wars have always existed, they still exist, and — most likely — armed conflicts will continue to occur; it is an integral part of humanity . The Russian armed forces have always adhered to this principle. to the inviolability of the rules of war and have never been the first to deliberately attack civilian infrastructures”.

The President then spoke about Russia’s global context: “Our home is Eurasia; much on the international stage depends on how we manage to organize and develop Eurasia . ” “Russia does not set preconditions for restoring relations with Europe as a whole or with individual countries.” Putin called the claims regarding the nationalization of European companies’ assets in Russia “a lie and a provocation.” The President emphasized that the Russian Federation “is not taking, stealing, or nationalizing anything. European companies will get their assets back in the Russian Federation under a favorable scenario,” Putin said. “The world cannot be ‘bipolar,’ but only multipolar.”

According to the Russian president: “No one else possesses the kind of strike capability that the Russian Federation has. Ukraine cannot exist independently; it is losing elements of its statehood . Ukraine ‘s neutral status remains among Russia’s set goals. We support freedom of navigation and oppose any restrictions; existing rules must be respected. In response to aggressive behavior, Russia is ready to take reciprocal measures anywhere in the world’s oceans. Ukraine’s attacks on Russian oil refineries have caused the loss of about 1% of Russia’s GDP, but as a result of Russia’s retaliatory strikes, Ukraine no longer has a steel industry. Russia has enough diesel fuel, but it will not reach global markets due to sanctions.” Putin called the current proposal to suspend attacks on ships in exchange for a cessation of attacks on Russian oil refineries absurd. “We are against any aggression; we support the peaceful resolution of any issue.” Putin is open to a trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Trump, but “an agenda is needed . ” “Russia is ready to change its approach if it realizes it was wrong,” Putin said. The President stressed that the West was wrong to believe it could defeat Russia and that “only an idiot would persist in a mistake . ”

And now a look at the frontline as of 3:30 PM on October 2. During the night, Ukrainian forces continued long-range UAV strikes against Russian territory. In the Volgograd region, the incursion targeted industrial infrastructure. In the Krasnoarmeysky District of Volgograd, a fire broke out in an apartment building on Udmurtskaya Street; one person was hospitalized and the fire was contained. In Crimea, power outages persisted following an attack on energy infrastructure. Krymenergo reported damage to the grid and equipment, causing blackouts in some residential areas. Disruptions were reported in Simferopol, Dzhankoy and Dzhankoy District , Kerch , Yalta, and Bachch Isaray District ; in the Krasnogvardeysky District, a shift-based electricity supply regime was introduced.

forces continued to carry out long-range strikes against Ukrainian territory. On the evening of October 1, Ukrainian forces confirmed damage to a production facility in the village of Kostopil, Rivne region. The Ukrainian Air Force detected jet-powered UAVs in the region, and local sources reported the use of “Geran-5” drones. During the night, reports came of another jet-powered UAV approaching Kostopil and of a new strike on the same facility. Attacks on Kyiv continued throughout the evening and into the night. The enemy confirmed a new strike on the Southern Bridge (Yuzhnyy Most) over the Dnieper River. Ukrainian sources also reported at least two hits on the 750-kV “Kyivska” power substation near Nalyvaikivka, a facility connecting the Rivne nuclear power plant to Kyiv’s energy hub. Explosions were also heard during the night in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy.

Drone attacks in the Bryansk region continued throughout the day. Two people were injured and many vehicles were damaged. Daily life in the border areas has also changed significantly: since October 1, 71 schools and seven vocational training institutions in the Klimovsky, Pogarsky, Sevsky, Suzemsky, and Trubchevsky districts, as well as in the urban districts of Novozybkovsky and Starodubsky, have switched to distance learning.

In the Sumy sector, Russian forces report ongoing offensive fighting along the entire front. Ukrainian forces are strengthening Sumy’s defenses. Russian aviation, artillery, and drone units have carried out strikes in the areas of Sumy, Korenok, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Osoivka, and Sloboda Volnaya. In the Sumy region, Russian assault groups have advanced near Khotin; in the Shostka region , clearing operations continue in the forested areas near the town of Tovstodubove; in the Krasnopillya region, “Solntsepek” TOS systems have been used. In the Chernihiv region, Russian air strikes have targeted Ukrainian deployment points.

In the Belgorod region, one civilian was killed and at least four others were injured in Ukrainian attacks since yesterday morning.

Kharkiv front, Russian forces claim that their overall advance is estimated at up to 1,000 meters, and Ukrainian confirmation is awaited . The Russians are making constant use of air strikes and drones.

In Donetsk, Ukrainian forces have conducted 14 armed attacks in the last 24 hours. Two civilians were injured and two residential buildings and two civilian infrastructures were damaged.

In Luhansk , Ukrainian forces used drones to attack five municipalities . At least one person was injured.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/