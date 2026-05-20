ISRAELIRANWAR. Lebanon, Hezbollah heading for a war of attrition against Israel. Washington-Tehran: tensions skyrocket

After Donald Trump’s heart-stopping statements about an attack on Iran, everything calmed down when the Pentagon explained to the US President that Iran had strengthened its air defenses, thus contradicting the president himself, who had said he withdrew the attack at the request of the Gulf states, countries that in turn said they had not requested anything because they were unaware of a possible attack.

Meanwhile, returning to the Iranian issue is Pakistani Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi. Having arrived in Tehran for consultations with senior Iranian officials, he met with Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Monday evening.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral Iran-Pakistan cooperation, including in the security and economic spheres. The two sides also exchanged views on the recent security situation in the region and ongoing efforts to end the war imposed by the United States and Israel.

Araghchi emphasized that “the contradictory and arrogant behavior and attitudes of the United States represent a serious obstacle to the progress of diplomacy.” He also stated that, “although Iran takes diplomacy seriously, it will not hesitate to take any measures to strengthen preparations to defend Iran’s national security and interests.”

Also discouraging US action is the news that 70% of Iranian missiles hidden in underground cities were not damaged. The launchers are hidden in granite mountains.

U.S. sources have learned that the U.S. government has also rejected the latest draft submitted by Iran. Channel 13, citing a senior U.S. official, said: “The Iranian offer is insufficient, and Iran must take greater initiative in negotiations.”

During the G7 summit in Paris, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called on members to adhere to sanctions to cut off Iran’s financial resources. According to Matt Duss, Executive Vice President of the Center for International Policy: “The Iran deal became impossible when Trump imposed the illogical condition of zero enrichment. This condition was like a poison pill imposed on Trump by Benjamin Netanyahu and hardline officials and politicians in Washington, because they didn’t want a deal, but were seeking war. An agreement with Iran will be possible when Trump reverses this mistake.”

Sources familiar with France’s position in Al-Diyar: “Paris is uneasy about America’s incomprehensible handling of the current diplomatic process, given the lack of a serious attempt at a ceasefire and the ongoing escalation on the ground, which is not conducive to finding realistic and rapid solutions to the ongoing war. The French blame the Lebanese side for failing to show any real commitment to the French role.”

Israel seizes 1,000 square kilometers with Netanyahu’s war strategy, FT: He has established positions in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, taking control of a territory representing approximately 5% of Israel’s 1949 borders.

The foreign ministers of Brazil, Bangladesh, Colombia, Spain, Indonesia, Jordan, Libya, Pakistan, and Turkey condemn the attacks on the “Freedom Flotilla” attempting to break the siege of Gaza.

Channel 13 reports that Prime Minister Netanyahu held a series of security consultations starting on the afternoon of May 19. Israeli Army Radio broadcast Minister Eli Cohen: “I believe the Knesset dissolution bill will pass the first reading and that the chances of resolving the conscription law crisis are very low.”

The Iranian issue has also become a thorn in Israel’s domestic politics, as it has for the United States. Maariv wrote: “Israel finds itself in a dangerous strategic situation vis-à-vis Iran. Netanyahu’s pressure to resume the attack on Iran could further embroil Israel.” Essentially, the paper stated: “The magic has backfired, and Iran has inflicted a stinging defeat on Israel through the ceasefire imposed on Israel in Lebanon.” Maariv stated that “the war could turn into a real strategic catastrophe for Israel,” which currently has no control over the negotiations or the current situation. Eli Cohen, however, said that “the next stage of the confrontation with Iran will consist of bombing economic targets, power plants, and energy infrastructure.”

The Peace Council Document was published: “The four mediating countries—Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the United States—”strongly warn that any violation by any side would jeopardize everything that has been built with great effort.” “The next phase of the Gaza “roadmap” depends on the complete disarmament of Hamas and all armed organizations in Gaza as a prerequisite for progress.” “Israel will conduct a gradual withdrawal towards the Gaza perimeter, but only based on the timeframes of proven disarmament. Reconstruction will only begin in areas where disarmament has been completed. The reconstruction of Gaza requires more than $30 billion, and investment is contingent on disarmament.

Israeli media reported that an Israeli plane had departed for Abu Dhabi.

Maritime experts have expressed concern over the silence of major maritime news outlets regarding the devastating explosion in the Strait of Bab al-Mandab. According to these experts, the lack of coverage has raised doubts about the news outlets’ commitment to maritime security and has negatively impacted their credibility globally. They also suggest that this silence may stem from pressure from the U.S. government to prevent further oil price increases and to limit its control over the U.S. military’s ability to maintain regional security.

The IEA chief, however, warns: “Commercial oil supplies are rapidly depleting due to the war against Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and may last only a few weeks.”

In contrast, the IEA Fars reported that, with its asserted jurisdiction over the Strait of Hormuz, Iran could, based on its full sovereignty over the seabed and subsoil of its territorial waters under the UN Convention on Human Rights, subject all fiber optic cables crossing the strait to authorization, supervision, and the payment of sovereign fees. Fars cited a Policy Exchange report, which estimated that these cables facilitate more than $10 trillion in financial transactions daily. Any disruption in this strategic strait caused by the passage of protected cables using DWDM technology could inflict direct and indirect losses on the regional and global economies, ranging between tens and hundreds of millions of dollars per day.

From Iran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Baqaei responded to German Chancellor Merz’s accusations against Iran: “Mr. Friedrich Merz, the hypocrisy is evident. When the United States and the Israeli regime openly attack protected Iranian nuclear facilities, there is no condemnation, only excuses and justifications. But the moment a false flag operation occurs, which even the United Arab Emirates has refused to officially attribute to Iran, the same voices suddenly begin preaching “international law” and “regional security.” If attacks on nuclear facilities truly threaten the population of the region, then this principle must apply to everyone, not just when it aligns with Western political expediency.

Speaker of the Parliament’s National Security Committee, Ebrahim Rezaei, reiterated: “Any new aggression against Iran will be met with a more decisive response and will further embarrass Trump. The history of the Strait of Hormuz will never return to its previous state, and no power will be able to open it without our consent.”

Special programs will be held in Tehran and the provinces of Qom, East Azerbaijan, and Shiraz to commemorate the anniversary of the death of President Raisi and his companions. Hojjat al-Islam Mirtajeddini, Deputy Head of Ceremonies for the Islamic Propaganda Coordination Council, explained that nighttime gatherings and Friday prayers are planned in 900 places across the country.

And now a look at the ongoing military scenarios in the Middle East and West Asia, updated as of 3:30 PM on May 19. According to the United States, Iran exploited last month’s ceasefire to rehabilitate dozens of ballistic missile sites bombed during the war. and also moved mobile launch platforms. According to a U.S. military official, the Iranians “studied the flight paths of American fighters and bombers” so they could engage them if the war resumed.

Yedioth Ahronoth reports: “In cooperation with the police, the Israeli army began a large-scale military exercise in Eilat this morning.” The Walla Hebrew website: “An Israeli security official said that the Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has been informed that more than 40 vessels have been seized and more than 300 activists out of approximately 500 have been arrested so far. Not all vessels have been seized yet.

Explosions heard in Haifa and Nahariya following aerial interceptions without sirens being activated.

On May 19, Israeli-American raids were reported in Mawasi Khan Yunis. The displaced persons area was hit. An Israeli raid targeted land near the displaced persons’ tents in the Moassi area, in the town of Al-Qarara, north of the city of Khan Yunis, Gaza Strip.

Israeli warships opened fire at sea off the city of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, wounding two fishermen from Israeli vessels. One person was wounded by live ammunition fired by occupation forces east of the Al-Bureij refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip.

A day of raids and attacks also occurred in the West Bank, targeting Palestinian citizens. Israeli forces targeted Palestinians trying to help an injured man. Five more vehicles were also attacked. An assault on Deir Sharaf was carried out, followed by a strike on Zawata Al Balad. Israeli military vehicles moved from the Huwara checkpoint toward Faysal Street, attacking the Al-Ain refugee camp. From there, Israeli soldiers moved toward Al-Mareej Street. The Al-Salam Mosque was attacked, and the Al-Kindi intersection was closed. The Rofedia neighborhood, the area of ​​the Eastern Cemetery, was attacked. Finally, an attack on Intelligence Street. Houses were attacked during the invasion of the town of Samu, south of Hebron.

Israel continues its attacks throughout Lebanon, focusing particularly on the south and also targeting medical teams and residential areas. Since the start of the new Israeli war against Lebanon on March 2, 3,020 people have been killed and 9,273 others injured, according to the latest data provided by the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health.

Areas affected on May 19: Infrastructure Civilians in Tyre, southern Lebanon. Attack in Kafra, targeting a house in Braachit. The Burj Al Shamali Civil Defense team moved to the threatened area of ​​Maashouq-Tyre to warn the population and evacuate them. Israeli-American warplanes subsequently entered the airspace of the western sector and Zahrani, southern Lebanon. Raids were recorded between the towns of Kfardounin and Deirkifa.

The Israeli military states: “We launched an interceptor missile against a drone in the area where our forces operate in southern Lebanon.” According to Israel’s Channel 12: “In recent days, the Israeli military has monitored a change in Hezbollah’s fire strategy, which is shifting toward a war of attrition against IDF forces in southern Lebanon and in the Israeli hinterland.” “Hezbollah’s new method involves launching drones, kamikaze drones, and missiles in smaller quantities per salvo. However, the frequency of launches has increased, and they are being deployed widely along the entire front. Military sources explain that Hezbollah is capable of carrying out larger launches, but is choosing to spread them out to create a continuous series of alerts and attempt to exhaust the operational forces on the ground.

The Israeli army shelled nearby agricultural land in the village of Tranjah, in the Quneitra countryside, with artillery. Hadashot: “Clashes occurred between Israeli forces and Syrian militants in the Daraa region, in southern Syria.”

Explosions in Erbil.

According to US media, Iran has moved several missile launch platforms in preparation for a resumption of fighting.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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