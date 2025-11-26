ISRAELHAMASWAR. No Phase Two of the Israel-Hamas Agreement. No International Coalition in Gaza

According to Israeli press, the Americans are pressuring Israel to implement the second phase of the Trump plan, which includes the establishment of international peacekeeping forces in accordance with a Security Council resolution.

Israel Hayom, however, reports that Azerbaijan has sent messages (to the United States and Israel) announcing its withdrawal from participation in the multinational forces in Gaza. Another Israeli newspaper, Yediot Ahronot, reports that “contrary to previous reports, the multinational force—if it is indeed established and several countries, especially Islamic ones, agree to send troops—will be stationed at a base inside the Gaza Strip, not on the outskirts of Gaza.”

The Israeli security establishment insists on this, but the decision of the participating countries will carry significant weight, especially if they fear for the safety of their soldiers. To prepare the multinational force for action, Israeli military intelligence representatives at US headquarters present foreign officials with daily reports and analyses explaining how Hamas operates as a military organization: 1- What the tunnels look like from the inside. 2- How long it takes to build or repair the opening of a bombed tunnel. 3- The structure of Hamas’s battalion and company, its types of weapons, and its attack patterns, particularly joint operations with anti-tank missiles and snipers, which Hamas has intensified against the armed forces over the past year. The goal is simple: the force that will land in Gaza after training at special bases in Jordan and Egypt, and likely alongside Palestinian police trained for similar tasks, will not be surprised by its first encounter with Hamas.

Merav Cohen, former minister in the Lapid government: “When we withdraw from the red zone in Gaza without a ‘morrow-after’ plan, we find ourselves, surprisingly, facing the same situation. A “Hamastan” government has eluded the formulation of a strategy and has allowed Hamas to strengthen. Now that the yellow zone is in our hands, we must no longer wait for Turkey and Qatar to fill the void under American patronage. It is time for Israel to formulate a strategy, before others decide what is best for us.

Israel Today: “Israel estimates that the international force to enforce the ceasefire in Gaza will not be established.” On November 25, Minister Eli Cohen: “Ultimately, we will have to disarm Hamas. There is a theoretical possibility that they will voluntarily surrender their weapons, but that will not happen. If we are realistic, the only party that can accomplish this task is us.”

Justice Minister Yariv Levin has also assumed the roles of Minister of Labor and Welfare, Minister of Religious Services, and Minister of Jerusalem and Israeli Heritage.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid’s first comment on Levin’s multiple assignments and the pressure on President Herzog to grant Netanyahu amnesty: “They know they will lose, that’s why they are doing everything they can to postpone the elections. This is a government that has been corrupt from the beginning and is slowly destroying the state. I am not willing to participate in the discourse that constantly explains to us why we will lose, there will be elections, and we will win.”

Maariv wrote in an article: “Political and legal actions are being carried out secretly and cautiously, with the aim of formulating a judicial exit that would allow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to continue his political activities despite the ongoing trial.”

The United Nations has called for a neutral investigation into the Israeli attacks in Lebanon. Algeria’s representative to the Security Council said: “We condemn Israel’s continued attacks against Lebanon, Syria, Gaza, and the West Bank. We call on the mediators and guarantors of the Gaza peace plan to take measures to maintain the ceasefire and force the occupation forces to honor their commitments. Thousands of documented Israeli crimes cannot be forgotten and must not go unpunished.

While sticking to his guns, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated at the cabinet meeting on November 23: “We will continue to do everything necessary to prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding its ability to threaten us. This is what we are also doing in Gaza: Hamas does not stop violating the ceasefire, and we are acting accordingly without depending on anyone.” “Israel is responsible for its own security, and decisions to thwart attacks are made by the army, and we decide without waiting for approval from any side.”

Israeli estimates state that Hezbollah is preparing for a “large-scale operation in the north” under Iranian auspices. Security forces are working against Hezbollah’s growing power, Hamas threats in the tunnels, and a wave of “terrorism” in the West Bank that threatens to escalate the situation. The Israel Broadcasting Authority states: “Unprecedented coordination between Hamas and Hezbollah in recent months… Hundreds of Hamas members in Lebanon are preparing to join Hezbollah in any future clash.”

Meanwhile, Hamas has made it clear that it does not intend to escalate the situation or withdraw from the agreement. A delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya traveled to Cairo to express its rejection of the Israeli strikes. From Iran, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard: “Revenge for Tabatabai; it will happen at the appointed time, and the response to Israel will be overwhelming.”

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 2:00 PM on November 25. An armed meeting of the Yemeni Al-Ahnoum tribes to ensure readiness for any escalation or challenge from Israel.

As part of the Al Aqsa Flood prisoner exchange agreement, the Al-Quds Brigades and the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades will hand over the body of an Israeli prisoner found in the Gaza Strip at 4:00 PM Gaza time on November 25.

Former UNIFIL government coordinator, General Manir Shhadeh, to Netanyahu: “We are present in Syria to stay forever and will not allow Islamist groups like Hayat Tahrir al-Sham to enter. From the outset, I have said that Israel will not withdraw from southern Syria or southern Lebanon except by force.” Meanwhile, wherever Israeli presence is recorded in Syria, such as in Quneitra, pro-ISIS slogans have appeared on the walls of buildings and schools.

Al-Manar correspondent reports Israeli attacks in the area between Yaroun and Rmeish using phosphorus shells. On the evening of November 24, two simultaneous raids were conducted on two residential apartments in the Ashrafieh area of ​​Beirut, where a large quantity of weapons and ammunition was found inside two weapons caches. The Investigative Section has launched an investigation to determine the origin of the weapons and identify the group occupying the two apartments.

Clashes between Palestinian factions and the IDF continue in Marka, south of Jenin, in the West Bank, Palestine. Clashes are intensifying significantly following the IDF’s intensified operations in the region. On November 24, the IDF surrounded a home near the Business Forum in western Nablus.

On November 23, Israeli forces and police stormed the center of Jericho. This was the first time Israeli police had entered the center of Jericho.

