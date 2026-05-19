ISRAELIRANWAR. Israel and the US are preparing to resume hostilities against Iran. Lavrov: Tehran has the right to nuclear power for civilian use. Tehran threatens to cut the undersea cables of major tech companies.

Pakistan has submitted Iran’s new proposal to the United States. It appears to be an amended proposal from the one the United States made in recent days. The new Iranian text apparently focuses on negotiations to end the war and US confidence-building measures.

On May 17, a point-by-point text proposed by the US to Iran and a point-by-point text proposed by Iran to the US appeared on social media. Fars summarizes and writes: “We list the American terms compared to the Iranian ones for the agreement. US: The United States will not pay any compensation or reimbursement for damages; Export and transfer of 400 kg of highly enriched uranium from Iran to the United States; Maintain only one operational nuclear facility in Iran; Not release even 25% of frozen Iranian assets; Condition for cessation of war on all fronts during negotiations. Iran: End of war on all fronts, especially in Lebanon; Lifting of sanctions against Iran; Release of frozen Iranian funds; Compensation for damages caused by the war; Recognition of Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.”

According to the New York Times: Israel and the United States are preparing for a possible resumption of hostilities in Iran as early as this week. Trump has convened his national security team to discuss the situation in Iran. And Benjamin Netanyahu did the same after his telephone conversation with the US president, who reportedly informed him of the meeting in China.

In response to Trump’s threats regarding Hormuz, Iran has stated: “This route will remain closed to operators of the so-called Freedom Project.” Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security Committee, claims that Iran has established a professional mechanism to manage traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian state television reported that European actors have initiated negotiations with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy following the passage of ships from East Asia through the Strait of Hormuz.

The newly formed Persian Gulf Straits Authority (PGSA), Iran’s agency for managing the Strait of Hormuz, has launched an official Al Jazeera account. The PGSA promises real-time updates on operations and the latest developments in the Strait of Hormuz.

Technical teams from Iran and Oman met to coordinate on the Strait of Hormuz issue, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said yesterday. In his weekly press conference, Baghaei explained that the new agreements on the Strait of Hormuz aim to ensure safe passage while preserving Iran’s sovereignty and legitimate rights.

He emphasized that the draft UN Security Council resolutions regarding Iran and the Strait of Hormuz are shameful, as they fail to identify the aggressors and are therefore unacceptable. Regarding the talks, the Iranian spokesperson stated that Iran takes its principles very seriously throughout the negotiations.

He reiterated that Iran’s demands are clear and include the release of frozen Iranian assets, as they constitute unlawfully denied rights, as well as the lifting of sanctions. Baghaei stated that the negotiation process is ongoing and not divided into phases. In this context, he declared the claims about enriched uranium to be inaccurate, while emphasizing that Iran’s right to enrich uranium is not up for negotiation.

Regarding Iran’s ties with regional countries, he stated that Iran harbors no hostility toward any country in the region, including the United Arab Emirates, describing all these countries as neighbors and emphasizing that Tehran seeks peace. “The United States agrees to lift sanctions on Iranian oil for the period of negotiations,” Tasnim source said.

Activists from the Gaza fleet that left Turkey last week said: “Unidentified” ships are surrounding us.

On the Israeli domestic front, Israeli National Security Minister Ben-Gvir stated: “We need, and we have the right plans, to encourage emigration from Gaza, promote emigration to the West Bank, and settle in Lebanon. We must not be afraid in the face of all the pressures, all the enemies, all the evil ones.”

The International Criminal Court in The Hague has issued new arrest warrants against three Israeli politicians and two military personnel. These are in addition to the arrest warrants already issued for Prime Minister Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Galant.

The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, officially confirmed the death of the commander of the Qassam Brigades, Izz al-Din al-Haddad, in May 16 Israeli attack in Gaza City. Thousands of Palestinians attended the funeral procession of Izz al-Din Al-Haddad in Gaza City.

No progress has been made in the Israel-Lebanon dialogue. The U.S. State Department was forced to extend the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon by 45 days to allow negotiations to continue. Lebanese Prime Minister Naufal Salam, after a round of talks in Washington, stated: “The state exists only on the basis of a national decision: the decision of its constitutional institutions, and a weapon: the weapons of its army.”

Following the attack by three drones on Saudi Arabia from Iraq, Iraq’s Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, expressed deep concern about the three drone attacks on installations in Saudi Arabia. At the same time, the ministry stated that Iraqi air defense systems and surveillance equipment did not detect or record any information indicating that these drones had crossed Iraqi territory or airspace.

Following the revelation of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s secret visit to the United Arab Emirates, along with the Mossad chief and Shin Besi director, it was learned that the delegation also included the Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, General Eyal Zamir. The United Arab Emirates announced the construction of a second oil pipeline that will bypass the Strait of Hormuz. The new pipeline will be completed in 2027 and will double the country’s export capacity from Fujairah (the current pipeline has a capacity of 1.5-1.8 million barrels per day). India signed a defense cooperation pact with the United Arab Emirates during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Abu Dhabi and secured $5 billion in investment from the UAE under the exchange.

“Construction work on the second power unit of the Bushehr nuclear power plant has resumed in Iran,” Alexey Likhachev said. According to Likhachev, the Russian specialists remaining on site are working with contractors. “We have begun developing plans to increase our staff… Until the situation is clear, we have no right to make a decision on the full return of personnel,” the Rosatom chief noted.

Tasnim reported that Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has been appointed Iran’s Special Representative for Affairs with China, following a proposal from President Massoud Pezeshkian approved by Supreme Leader Sayyed Mojtaba Khameni.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said: “The United States is drawing inspiration from Goebbels’s manual to destabilize energy markets.” “You accuse others of what you do yourself.”

And again, Mohsen Rezai, military advisor to Ayatollah Khamenei, warned US forces: “Do not confuse our military silence with tolerance of American warfare… We will respond, we will break this blockade.” “It is our natural right.” “My advice to the US military? Step back before the Gulf of Oman becomes a graveyard for your ships.”

Rezai concluded: “When America claims that Iran should not possess nuclear capabilities, we should be suspicious. This suspicion stems from the fact that they may want to do something against Iran in the coming years. It is possible that, after this, they will say that the nuclear issue is resolved; now reduce the range of your missiles to less than 200 kilometers, otherwise we will attack Iran with a nuclear bomb.”

From Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov: “Iran, as a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), has the right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes.” “Iran should enjoy all the rights enjoyed by other NPT signatories, without additional requirements or demands.”

And now a look at the ongoing military scenarios in the Middle East and Western Asia, updated as of 3:30 PM on May 18. According to the United States Central Command, since the beginning of the American naval blockade of Iranian ports, 75 ships have been diverted and four have been bombed to ensure compliance. Six US Air Force C-17 military transport aircraft are headed to the Middle East.

The Telegraph: “Senior Trump administration officials are calling on the United Arab Emirates to intervene more actively in the war with Iran and even seize the Iranian island of Lavan, which the UAE attacked during the conflict.” Lavan Island is one of Iran’s four largest oil terminals, along with Khark Island.

An act of desecration occurred during the “march of the flags” through East Jerusalem; Jewish settlers were filmed spitting on a statue of the Virgin Mary outside a church in Bab al-Khalil. Palestinians are being forced to destroy their homes for the Israeli/Jewish biblical theme park “Kings Garden.” East Jerusalem residents say authorities are threatening heavy fines if they refuse and that it is cheaper to do the work themselves than pay municipal taxes.

A huge mushroom cloud explodes over an Israeli defense company, IlRedAlert reports. On the night of May 16, an explosion was recorded in Beit Shemesh at the Tomer company plant. The company develops and produces heavy and light rocket engines, including propulsion engines for the ARO 2 and ARO 3 missiles, the Silver Anchor target rocket engine, engines for Horizon industrial satellites, and engines for the Barak 8 and Barak MX missiles. Some have alleged that nuclear weapons were stored in the area, but this report is unverifiable. Hezbollah reports that its drones have caused injuries to Israeli soldiers, primarily to the head, neck, and hands.

Abuses against the populations of the West Bank and Gaza continue. An Israeli soldier in Nablus attempted to expel worshippers from a mosque, but was caught on camera and forced to leave. An armed Jewish settler blindfolded and tied up a Palestinian farmer as Israeli soldiers watched and retreated. Beatings of Palestinian farmers’ and shepherds’ pets are common. Jewish settlers ran over the sheep of a Palestinian farmer in the al-Tawil area of ​​Aqraba, south of Nablus.

Despite the ceasefire in Lebanon, Israeli attacks continue. On May 16, Israeli forces issued a evacuation warning for four villages in the Saida district, well beyond the southern Lebanese border with Israel, forcing residents to immediately evacuate 1,000 meters. The IDF attacked the South and Bekaa regions, with or without warning, despite the US-sponsored ceasefire agreement. Extensive damage occurred in the town of Jibchitt after Israeli attacks.

A Hezbollah drone struck an Israel Defense Forces wireless communications system in southern Lebanon. Over 30 Lebanese towns in the South and Bekaa regions were hit by Israeli attacks on May 17, 2025.

At least five people were killed in Israeli attacks on May 18, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health. Areas affected included Deir Antar, al-Babliya, and Adshit, as well as other attacks in Tibnin in the Bint Jbeil district and al-Bisariyah in the Sidon district.

Additional attacks were also reported in Siddiqin and Debbin in Marjayoun, as well as in the towns of Shoukin and Safad al-Batikh. Other surrounding areas, including Kfarsir, Tayr Debba, Zibqin, Deir Amas, Majdal Selm, Barashit, Jebchit, Debaal, and Kafra, were also hit by aerial activity.

The escalation also extended to the western Bekaa, where a drone attack was reported on the outskirts of Sohmor. In another incident, three consecutive raids were carried out near Yohmor, further expanding the geographic reach of the attacks in several regions.

Iranian Revolutionary Guards fighters reported thwarting an attempt by terrorist groups in northern Iraq to smuggle a large quantity of American weapons and ammunition into Iran. The weapons and ammunition were seized. “Israel” has secretly established two clandestine military outposts in Iraq’s Western Desert, operating for over a year in support of its war against Iran, with Iraqi officials describing it as a serious violation of sovereignty.

Under the mutual defense pact, Pakistan has deployed 8,000 troops, a squadron of JF-17 jets, and the Chinese-made HQ-9 air defense system. The deployment is reportedly funded by Riyadh and could be expanded to up to 80,000 troops if necessary.

United Arab Emirates: Following a drone attack near the Barakah nuclear power plant in the Al Dhafra region on May 17, a fire broke out. Three drones were shot down. Al Arabiya said the attack caused no casualties and that its origin remains unknown. A power generator located outside the perimeter of the Barakah nuclear power plant.

The Houthis shot down another American MQ-9 drone in the Marib region. A powerful explosion occurred near the mouth of the Bab al-Mandab Strait in the Red Sea on the evening of the 17th.

In recent days, three oil tankers subject to US sanctions managed to evade the US Navy’s naval blockade and enter the security perimeter. One of them did so by temporarily disabling the vessel’s Automatic Identification System (AIS). Another was flying the Russian flag. The third was sailing off the coast of Oman. Together, they can carry 1.9 million barrels of Iranian oil. Incidents like these only buy Tehran more time at the negotiating table, while the world awaits further energy and fertilizer supplies from the region.

In an exclusive investigation, CNN revealed that the Islamic Republic of Iran is opening an unprecedented front against the United States and tech giants, threatening to impose a “digital transit tax” on internet cables crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian military officials and media outlets affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have reportedly made it clear that Tehran will require major companies, including Google, Meta, Microsoft, and Amazon, to comply with the regime’s regulatory and censorship laws and pay substantial licensing fees for data transiting these routes. Companies that refuse risk severe disruptions to data transmission.

This poses a direct threat to global internet infrastructure, as two major fiber-optic cable systems connecting cloud computing, international banking, and data transmission between Asia, Europe, and the Middle East pass through Iranian territorial waters. Network experts have noted that this move represents Tehran’s attempt to recreate the “Suez Canal” model in virtual space and create a new strategic lever that will cost Western companies billions of dollars.

Trump’s $40 billion Hormuz ship insurance program has generated no profit, FT. In two months, no vessel has requested a US escort through the Strait. Main problems: Not all requirements for the vessels have been met. The program is tied to a US naval escort that is not yet operational.

Iranian officials say Tehran is prepared to seize the coasts of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain if the Emirates attempt to seize Iranian-controlled islands in the Persian Gulf. Iranian state television reported that authorities seized a foreign tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, carrying 450,000 barrels of oil, for violating Iranian economic regulations and disrupting the country’s economic order. The vessel attempted to evade inspection by changing its markings and concealing its true identity. State television also confirmed the recovery of the cargo of smuggled oil.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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