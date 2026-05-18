ISRAELIRANWAR. Lebanon is the real target of the Israeli offensive across the Litani River.

According to Israeli media reports, forces from the Egoz unit and the Golani Brigade’s special reconnaissance forces have successfully crossed the Litani River and, after gaining operational control of the territories north of the river, have established positions on the southern axis of the city of East Zawtar.

Local Lebanese sources say, however, that despite crossing the Litani River, the Israelis will face a major challenge in entering the city of Zawtar and will require massive air support. Their supply route through the Raj Valley is limited, and to move heavy armored vehicles such as Merkava tanks, they will have to build floating bridges and the like.

Hezbollah social media analysts also add: “This advance was predictable, given Hezbollah’s military tactics. Under these circumstances, all cities south of the Litani River are at risk of being occupied and destroyed by the Israelis. The main problem, however, is that Israel has entered the lands north of the Litani River with a significant force, and will certainly not be satisfied with occupying and destroying the city of Zawtar. The IDF is currently one kilometer from Zawtar, about four kilometers from Mifdoun, and seven kilometers from the important city of Nabatieh. This distance suggests that the Israeli army is planning to occupy Nabatieh as well, and we will soon witness Israel’s attempt to conquer it.”

According to pro-Palestinian media: “This move has demonstrated that the securing of northern Israel and negotiations with the Lebanese government are merely a cover for Israel’s actions and crimes in southern Lebanon, and that its objectives extend beyond the areas south of the Litani River. The objective of the ground operation south and north of the Litani River is certainly the occupation of Lebanon. Anyone who reduces the issue to “an old conflict between Hezbollah and Israel” or “a dispute between Iran and the United States” and similar problems has committed an oversimplification and a serious error of judgment!”

According to Lebanese sources close to Hezbollah: “Lebanon, after the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, is the primary target of the Israeli regime’s occupation as part of the ‘Greater Israel’ project. In this context, the occupation of southern Syria is also gaining importance, and the picture of Israeli enmity towards the region is gradually becoming complete.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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