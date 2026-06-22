ISRAELIRANWAR. Iranian F-5s capable of 25-meter ranges to strike US targets in the Gulf

Tehran MP Malek Shariati says President Pezeshkian has prepared a six-point plan to counter any potential US misconduct should it fail to comply with the Memorandum of Understanding. The six-point plan contains detailed preparations for Iranian countermeasures in the event of a US violation. It has been sent to the Supreme Leader for approval.

While we wait to see whether it will be implemented, proponents of the US-Iran Memorandum are warning Israel against continuing its attacks in Lebanon. “We have seen what even limited Iranian missile strikes can do,” said Eliezer Marom, a former Israeli Navy commander, adding that the damage in Israel is “enormous, enormous.” Marom said that a significant portion of this damage is not visible to Israelis, who are unaware of it due to military censorship.

Missiles and drones have been a frequent topic of discussion in the US-Israeli conflict against Iran, but in recent days, it has been pilots speaking on Iranian TV about their military experience. For example, an Iranian F-5 fighter pilot who participated in the March 1 attack on Camp Buering in Kuwait stated in a television interview in Iran that the flight was conducted at an exceptionally low altitude, less than 25 meters, well below the typical training altitude of about 250 meters, to avoid detection by air defense systems.

He stated that the crew was aware of the presence of Patriot anti-aircraft batteries, multi-layered air defense systems, AWACS reconnaissance aircraft, and patrols of Kuwaiti F-18 fighters guarding the area, and therefore maintained complete radio silence for the duration of the flight.

According to the pilot, the plane flew so low over the Persian Gulf that it passed between two ships, whose decks were above the aircraft.

After entering Kuwaiti airspace, the pilot stated that he encountered a dense network of infrastructure, including power lines, oil refineries, and military installations, but that he intentionally avoided them by heading directly toward Camp Buering.

The pilot stated that the plane maintained a high speed and a very low altitude until reaching the base, where the bombing mission was successfully completed.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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