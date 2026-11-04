ISRAELIRANWAR. Eisenkot quickly moves towards a government of national emergency Explosions on Qeshm Island Iran ready to strike all over the world

Eisenkot declares he will move quickly to form a national emergency government. Eisenkot’s stated goals include forming an emergency government, electing a new Knesset speaker, passing key laws, and repealing regulations that threaten democracy. Eisenkot stated that, as of Tuesday, interim Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can count on the support of only 46 members of the Knesset. He added that the Likud and Netanyahu continue to question the actual outcome of the election, a stance he called their “last ditch effort . “

There are divisions within the US administration on the Iranian issue: Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are calling for de-escalation and a path to an agreement. Scott Bessent, John Radcliffe, and Marco Rubio support the option of maximum economic pressure. Benjamin Netanyahu and Pete Hegseth advocate resuming the conflict.

Meanwhile, on November 3, an Italian aircraft departed Tehran after a ten-hour visit. It is still unclear who arrived or what the purpose of the trip was. It could be linked to the Vatican, according to Iranian sources. Other sources speak of an evacuation. of the Italian diplomatic staff.

Iran has reported that there are no new developments in talks with Washington and that Tehran is proceeding with “utmost caution.” Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Speaker of Parliament: “Since gaining power, the United States has sought — and will continue to seek — to swallow Iran .” The United States is using military, economic, and cognitive warfare against the tenacity of a united and independent Iranian nation.

Furthermore, the office of Imam Mojtaba Khamenei has released a manifesto outlining the Imam’s directive: Iran’s response will have no geographical limitations. The manifesto suggests the possible use of advanced ballistic missiles against targets throughout the region, extending well beyond Western Asia to include military bases in Southern Europe, which will be used as launch pads for aircraft targeting Iran.

Iran has established Additionally, the newly established Qaim Aal Mohammad People’s Reserve Brigade in southeastern Tehran province is composed of dedicated personnel, volunteers, Basij members, and veterans of the armed forces and government agencies. In parallel, the Martyr Soleimani and Martyr Salami units have been established . Retired veterans of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the National Police Force (NAJA) have reportedly received formal invitations to join these units .

According to the report, some veteran units have been issued with standard-issue weapons, which members are sometimes allowed to take home. These weapons include shoulder-launched missile systems, PK machine guns, DShK heavy machine guns, and 12.7 mm Steyr weapons.

And now, a look at the Middle East and West Asia scenarios, updated at 4:00 PM on November 3. The bombing of Gaza continues, with Israeli artillery shelling eastern Khan Yunis. Israeli occupation forces carried out artillery bombardment targeting eastern areas of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. A child was killed when Israeli forces bombed a tent housing displaced persons near Gaza City’s municipal park.

A Palestinian woman was shot by settlers while she and her family were harvesting olives in the town of Shuyukh, north of Hebron. On November 3, in the West Bank, Israeli forces detained several youths near the Fawwar checkpoint, south of Hebron, and carried out an incursion into the Jabal Johar area. Eighteen-year-old Thaer Issa Soman was arrested in Bethlehem, along with the head of the Ein Yabroud village council. Several people harvesting olives suffered asphyxiation in Beit Ilyan. Bulldozers demolished an industrial facility and several shops in Haska, north of Hebron. A resident was injured in Burqa, near Nablus, during a settler attack. – Forces raided Bir Al-Maskub 1, near Al-Eizariya, in preparation for the demolition of three homes.

Explosions and enemy machine gun fire hit eastern Zawtar; artillery shelling targeted the area between Beit Yahoun and Aita al-Jabal. Machine gun fire was also directed at the town of Beit Yahoun in Lebanon. Israeli soldiers set fire to homes between Kfar Tebnit and Arnoun: The IDF is setting fire to residential homes in the area between the towns of Kfar Tebnit and Arnoun in southern Lebanon.

In Yemen, according to initial reports, a plastics manufacturing plant was hit in the Mufrak Sharab area of Al-Tahzi district, Taiz. Yemeni attack on Saudi interests in Jizan: A Yemeni attack was launched against Saudi interests in the Jizan region.

Yahya Saree said there had been 93 Saudi airstrikes in the past 24 hours. These attacks were conducted using F-15 and Typhoon aircraft, taking off from Khamis Mushait and Taif air bases, and hit the capital, Sana’a, as well as the provinces of Al-Jawf, Taiz, Saada, Marib, Amran, Lahj, and Hajjah. “Due to these attacks, a large number of civilians — including women and children—were killed or injured.” Ansar Allah forces took control of the headquarters of the Tor al-Baha operational zone.

Late in the evening and overnight between November 2 and 3, new explosions were reported near Qeshm Island. “Iran has restored its military capabilities in the Strait of Hormuz; the United States is again attempting to weaken Tehran’s missile and radar systems , ” writes Danny Zaken of Israel Hayom . According to US sources, the attack was a response to the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launching surface-to-air missiles at American aircraft; the operation targeted missile launch sites and, potentially, a mobile radar unit . Iran claimed to have shot down three US drones, but Washington denied this claim.

According to media reports, following the partial reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in September, Iran managed to restore its radar, missile, and drone systems during October. Since then, it has targeted several oil tankers, disrupting maritime traffic — so much so that, according to reports, only a limited number of tankers are currently able to transit. The United States is now seeking to further weaken these capabilities ; further limited attacks are not ruled out in the coming days.

The report emphasizes that, at this time, neither side is interested in escalating the conflict. Both sides are likely to characterize these limited attacks as “local incidents” to avoid jeopardizing diplomatic negotiations. Furthermore, given its severe economic difficulties , Iran is aiming to resume oil exports, secure the lifting of sanctions, and gain access to its frozen assets.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister: “Our response to yesterday’s American attack on Qeshm Island will be in self-defense.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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