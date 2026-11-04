UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Zelensky : No to telephone negotiations, no trip to Moscow. The Coalition of the Willing is ready to offer security guarantees to Kiev. Russian pressure on Ukraine intensifies.

Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the possibility of telephone negotiations with Russia to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. Zelensky also reiterated his refusal to travel to Moscow for talks. “No one would support a trip to Moscow,” he said. Yesterday, Germany, France, and Great Britain will hold a summit of a “coalition of the willing” in Berlin to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine following a possible ceasefire, Merz said. Participants will reportedly focus on three points: Coordinating further assistance to Ukraine ; Security guarantees for Ukraine following a ceasefire. Related military exercises will also begin around this time; and Aligning future diplomatic efforts. “Our signal to Russia is clear: the time has come to end this war,” the German Chancellor stated.

Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has proposed to Russia to extend and broaden the ceasefire, following the humanitarian operation in Oleshky. The response, however, has been a series of new and massive attacks. According to the President, Russia is daily targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure, cities , and villages. Another large-scale attack, involving missiles and hundreds of drones, took place last night. He also mentioned the attack on Komyshuvakha, in the Zaporizhia region: 33 people were killed, five were rescued, and over 50 may still be trapped under the rubble.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Prosecutor General’s Office have indicted Yulia Mendel, Zelensky’s former press secretary, in absentia for high treason. The charges were brought under the Criminal Code of Ukraine for “high treason committed under martial law” and for justifying the Russian Federation’s actions against Ukraine. According to the investigation, through her posts and public statements, she discredited Ukraine internationally and glorified the Kremlin regime.

From Moscow, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova: “Russia does not intend to renounce its international obligations following its withdrawal from the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture.”

He stressed that the same provisions are enshrined in the 1984 UN Convention against Torture and the 1966 International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 3:30 PM on November 3. During the night, Russian armed forces launched a massive combined attack against Ukraine, using ballistic missiles, guided aerial bombs and attack drones. The main targets were the regions of Dnipropetrovs’k, Kharkiv and Vinnytsia; hits were reported against the thermal power plants in Zmi ï v, Prydniprovska, Kryvyj Rih and Lady Zhin : Russian forces are systematically targeting energy and heating infrastructure. Attacks continued throughout the night, affecting Kyiv and its region, including areas near Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhia ( hit by FAB aerial bombs), and Kharkiv, while “Geran” drones were used against the Lviv region. In the Odessa region, a series of attacks hit the area around the railway and road bridge connecting Karolino-Buhaz to Zatoka. According to Ukrainian media, 18 missiles and aerial bombs were launched at the viaduct within 30 minutes. This bridge is a vital link between Odessa, Maurokastro, and the southwestern part of the region.

In the Moscow region, a massive Ukrainian drone strike continued from the evening onward; by morning, 97 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) had been shot down. Restrictions were imposed at Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo, and Zhukovsky airports, disrupting air traffic. The other side released footage showing a fire at the Yaroslavl oil refinery. Traffic was blocked on the route from Yaroslavl to Moscow, starting from the intersection of Moskovsky Prospekt and the Southwestern Ring Road.

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy has confirmed the temporary suspension of oil pumping through the main Atyrau – Samara pipeline following a drone attack on the Samara production and sorting facility. This route is used to transport Kazakh oil to Transneft’s pipeline system, partly with a view to subsequent export.

Russian forces are continuing offensive operations in the direction of Sumy. Due to worsening weather conditions, the intensity of fighting has decreased; the Ukrainian side is strengthening its defenses and deploying additional drone crews. According to Russian military reports, Russian assault units are advancing in ten sectors within the Sumy district, covering a total distance of up to 500 meters. Ukrainian news is yet to be confirmed. Clashes continue near Korenok, in the Shostka district . OSINT sources recorded the deployment of a battalion of remotely piloted systems — part of the 115th Autonomous Territorial Defense Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces — from the Zaporizhia region to the Sumy region.

In the Belgorod region, two civilians were injured in attacks conducted by Ukrainian armed forces. Numerous damage was caused to homes, farms, and public buildings and vehicles.

In the Kharkiv sector , Russian forces are continuing offensive operations in the areas of Liptsi , Vovčans’k , and Velykyi Burluk. Fighting is ongoing in the wooded areas south of Nova Kozakha. In the northeastern part of the Kharkiv region, firefights are occurring near Prykolotne, Harbuzivka, and Malyi Burluk. The group reported that Russian assault units have advanced into the wooded areas near Buhaivka.

In the Kupyansk sector, Russian forces report an improvement in their positions along the front line. Attacks have been carried out against Ukrainian formations in the areas of Studenok, Hlushchenkove, and Vyshnivka in the Kharkiv region. According to Ukrainian forces, on November 2, Russian units launched three attacks against AFU positions in the direction of Radkivka.

In the Lyman sector, fighting continues near Lyman . According to Ukrainian forces, on November 2, Russian units conducted six attacks in the direction of Nove, Kolodyazi, Lyman, and Zarichne. In the neighboring Slovyansk sector, a clash occurred near Yampil.

ž kivka sector , fighting continues in the same areas of the front.

In the direction of Dobropillya, Russian forces reportedly captured positions. Attacks were conducted against Ukrainian armed forces formations in the areas of Stepanivka, Serhiivka, Krynytsi, Komyshuvakha, Andriivka, and Kamyanka. According to the other side, Russian units launched 12 attacks during the day in the vicinity of Molodetske, Novopavlivka, Chernihivka, Svitle, Dobropillya, Myrne, and Serviva.

In Donetsk, work continued to restore power following a failure in the regional power grid. In Donetsk, as of late evening, 206 transformer substations were still out of service, leaving 37,154 households without power.

In Luhansk this evening, AFU attacked a bus traveling from Luhansk to Zymohiria, along the Rodakovee – Zhovte road in the Slovyanoserbsk municipal district. One person was killed and eight others were injured. In Luhansk, drone strikes damaged telecommunications infrastructure .

On the Kherson front, following the conclusion of a localized ceasefire near Oleshky, the parties assessed the outcome of the humanitarian operations. Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets confirmed that the demining activities were carried out in accordance with the agreements reached. Combat operations, involving the use of artillery and drones, continue on both banks of the Dnieper River.

Graziella Giangiulio

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