UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Trump pushes for peace between Ukraine and Russia. No agreement currently pending until November 4th. Russian offensive prevents Ukrainian military rotation in Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk

Zelensky and Putin will meet for the first time since 2019: “I will invite both of them to the G20 summit in the United States next month,” Trump said . According to the Wall Street Journal, the Trump administration — acting through intermediaries Witkoff and Kushner — is pressuring European nations to resume Russian gas imports through pipelines running through Ukraine, presenting this as an incentive to push Putin to end the war.

This move represents an attempt to secure a respite in the energy sector ahead of winter. European countries are firmly opposed, stressing that renewed dependence on Russian energy resources would constitute one of Europe’s greatest strategic vulnerabilities . The European Union has established that energy imports from Russia must be completely eliminated by 2027.

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential sale of 500 Patriot missiles to Ukraine, valued at $2.1 billion, Al Arabiya English reports. Ukraine will reportedly cover the costs through donations from Canada, Germany, and Norway — channeled through the JUMPSTART program — as well as EU -funded national funds . The State Department confirmed the potential sale, which includes PAC-3 MSE interceptor missiles, as well as spare parts and logistical support.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that deliveries of Patriot missiles to Ukraine may not begin for several years. “In the last two weeks of October alone, over 30 Russian attacks against critical components of our energy network occurred. We have asked our American partners to provide Ukraine with a winter support package of 100 Patriot interceptors per month. A total of 500 missiles would be sufficient to secure our skies for the coming months. The United States, European countries, and other global partners have sufficient stocks of PAC-3 interceptors in their arsenals. Providing them to Ukraine now — during the winter of 2026-2027 — and then replenishing partners’ stocks in subsequent years (through production already contracted and paid for by Ukraine and its partners) would be the correct approach and is entirely feasible.”

Zelensky said that for Ukraine to stop attacks on Russian oil refineries, it needs to have Patriot missile systems for a month: “Give them to us!”

Also in the defense sector, Fire Point has found an alternative to Starlink to conduct long-range strikes against targets in Russia and territories not controlled by Ukraine, Reuters reports , citing Fire Point CEO Iryna Terekh. On November 1, the threat warning system in Ukraine was hacked.

On November 1, Yuri Ushakov, Vladimir Putin’s aide, stated that Putin would accept a phone call from Zelenskyy if the latter decided to contact him directly. According to Ushakov , Kiev had expressed, through intermediaries, its willingness to negotiate. Moscow proposed holding an in-person meeting on Russian soil. Ushakov suggested organizing the initial stages of the talks in a trilateral format, involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine. Discussions are ongoing regarding the timing of a possible meeting in Abu Dhabi.

The ceasefire in Oleshky has ended : “The exact number of people who left Oleshky during a humanitarian mission is unknown,” Russian human rights official Yana Lantratova said at a press conference summarizing the mission, as reported by the Russian press. “To be honest, we had neither the time nor the opportunity to count the people; we didn’t keep an accurate count,” Lantratova said.

Organizers had reportedly set aside 750 seats for those wishing to leave Oleshky. However, not all of them were filled; the official noted that many buses returned empty after the evacuation.

“Moscow notes the successful completion of the humanitarian operation in Oleshky and expresses its deep appreciation for the coordination between all parties involved,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. He also added: “The Ukrainian armed forces took advantage of the pause in Oleshky to regroup. No further humanitarian operations of this kind are currently planned. However, in the future, the interests of citizens will always remain the top priority . It is premature to discuss a possible resumption of Russian gas transit through Ukraine. Everything will depend on the willingness of buyers and the capabilities of sellers.”

He also said: ” Vladimir Putin’s agenda for the APEC summit in Shenzhen is still being finalized. There are no specific details regarding a possible three-way meeting with Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. The possibility of a bilateral discussion between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will become clearer as we get closer to the summit.” The Kremlin confirmed that preparations are underway for a meeting between Putin and Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit. The agenda includes bilateral relations and pressing international issues.

Putin signed a law ratifying an agreement between the governments of the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China on the joint construction of a second track (with a gauge of 1435 mm) on the cross-border section of the Zabaykalsk – Manzhouli railway.

Vladimir Putin has appointed Anton Vaino, Elvira Nabiullina, Alexander Novak, Maxim Oreshkin, Maxim Reshetnikov, and Anton Siluanov to the Supervisory Board of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

The Russian government has imposed a three-month ban on the export of certain petrochemical products outside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). The restriction affects benzene, toluene, orthoxylene, paraxylene, and phenol, which are derived from coal tar or petroleum. The ban does not apply to international transit, humanitarian aid, or the export of products intended to support the activities of Russian entities in Svalbard.

And now a look at the frontline updated at 3:30 PM on November 2. During the night of November 1–2, 20 drones were shot down over the Voronezh region , specifically over the city of Voronezh and eight districts in the region. A drone attack was repelled in the Samara region; operations at Kurumoch airport — both arrivals and departures — were temporarily restricted. Similar operational restrictions have been introduced at airports in several other regions of the Volga region.

Throughout the day on November 1, Russian forces continued drone strikes against targets in Ukraine. According to Ukrainian forces , between 6:30 and 19:00, 326 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of various types were used, including 55 jet-powered drones and six Banderol loitering munitions. Emergency power outages continued in Kyiv and the surrounding region on November 1. Power infrastructure was damaged in the districts of Obuchiv, Brovary, and Bucha , while residential buildings were damaged in the districts of Boryspil, Fastiv, and Bila Tserkva. On November 2, an air raid warning was issued again in Kyiv. In the Ternopil region, on November 1, a power plant located in the community of Kremenets was damaged, leaving 12 settlements partially or completely without power. In Dnipropetrovsk, an attack on an industrial facility was reported, causing a fire.

In the Belgorod region, drone strikes continued throughout the day on November 1 and into the night between November 1 and 2. Damage was reported to private homes and businesses. In Shebekino, damage was reported to a gas pipeline, several cars, and a truck, as well as to the windows and balconies of several residential buildings.

In the direction of Sumy, Russian forces continue their attacks against Ukrainian forces. In the Sumy district, near Khotin, small-arms firefights are ongoing. In the Shostka district , Russian assault groups, using forest strips, have approached Korenok. The AFU is strengthening its defensive lines and reorganizing its units.

In the Kharkiv sector , Russian offensive operations are being conducted in the areas of Liptsi , Vov čans’k, and Velykyi Burluk. South of Nova Kozakha, Russian assault groups are advancing towards Ukrainian positions. In the northeastern part of the Kharkiv region, fighting is ongoing near Prykolotne and Malyi Burluk.

In the Kupyansk sector, Russian forces reported attacks on November 1 against units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Vyshnivka, Husynka, Smorodkivka, and Hlushchenkove in the Kharkiv region. No significant changes were observed on the ground.

Ukrainian forces report that Russian units have launched ten attacks in the direction of Stepove, Zelena Dolyna, and the area near Zarichne. Ukrainian forces report an increased presence of Russian infantry and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in this sector. Fighting continues for positions near the Zherebets River and along the approaches to Lyman.

In the Kramatorsk sector, intense fighting continues, with attacks conducted against AFU positions in the Slovyansk and Kramatorsk areas.

In the Dru Zhivka sector, Ukrainian forces have reported particularly intense Russian attacks over the past 24 hours. Fighting is taking place along a broad front.

In the direction of Dobropillya, Ukrainian forces report Russian units that are advancing covertly between the positions, taking advantage of the fog and rain.

In Donetsk, parts of Donetsk, Mariupol, Novoazovs’k and Mykilske districts, as well as several settlements in Tel’manove district, were left without electricity.

According to local OSINT sources, the Russians interrupted the rotation of Ukrainian units in the regions of Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk on November 2.

In the Kherson sector, a six-day local ceasefire, agreed in the Oleshky area, ended on November 1. Ukrainian forces have resumed launching unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in a southerly direction.

Graziella Giangiulio

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