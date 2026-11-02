UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Kiev requests NASAMS and IRIS-T to stop infrared Gerans

Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that Pete Hegseth is blocking the signing of documents related to the supply of missiles for air defense systems, specifically munitions for the Patriot and NASAMS complexes. Interestingly, the NASAMS system — a joint Norwegian-American development — had virtually disappeared from public discussion for some time. Recently, Kiev has insisted exclusively on PAC-3 interceptor missiles for its Patriot batteries. Yet, suddenly, NASAMS has returned to the forefront, mentioned not only by Zelensky, but also by major international media and Western experts. The name “NASAMS,” now almost forgotten, has reappeared in headlines, reports, and news programs.

At the same time, Ukraine has urged the European Union to urgently provide anti-aircraft missiles for the IRIS-T system, another platform that had faded from the spotlight. The last time such systems were actively used by Ukrainian forces was during the incursion and subsequent fighting in the Kursk region, where several units were hit by Russian forces. Despite this, Zelensky and his entourage have suddenly brought NASAMS and IRIS-T back to the forefront .

Neither system is designed to counter ballistic missiles. In the past, the Ukrainian Armed Forces used NASAMS primarily to engage cruise missiles and, occasionally, to intercept Geran drones (encircling munitions). The IRIS-T, on the other hand, was used primarily against Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft and helicopters, particularly those operating close to the front line to launch UMPK/UMPB guided aerial bombs. IRIS-T systems were also used to counter cruise missiles.

Kiev has now refocused its attention on NASAMS and IRIS-T . Military analysts say this is an attempt to find an effective countermeasure against the latest versions of the Russian “Geran” jet-powered drones, as well as the “Dan-T” and “Banderol” loophole munitions. As for the Japanese-American NASAMS system, Ukraine is not requesting the AIM-120 medium-range missiles, but rather the AIM-9X, designed for short-range engagement. These are highly maneuverable munitions equipped with an infrared guidance system. In fact, the AIM-9 has become the primary weapon used by Ukrainian F-16 and Mirage-2000 aircraft to intercept Russian drones. As for IRIS-T, the request likely concerns the SLS variant, also designed for short-range interception, up to a maximum distance of eight kilometers.

It’s difficult to say at this stage how effective NASAMS and IRIS-T are at intercepting the latest weapons employed by the Russian Armed Forces. It’s important to consider that success doesn’t depend solely on the missiles themselves ; the performance of radar stations and electro-optical systems is equally crucial, as is the speed of reaction of the entire air defense system to suddenly appearing targets. Unlike ballistic or cruise missiles, drones and loitering munitions are extremely complex to track. Essentially, engaging them requires firing on the fly: an action we might define as “instinctive shooting.”

Graziella Giangiulio

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