ISRAELIRANWAR. Yemen: Ansar Alah conducts a survey of Saudi forces and a manhunt begins.

On October 30, a statement by General Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, revealed the operational command structure and military leadership on the ground exercised by several Saudi officers in Yemen, and thus now a manhunt. According to Ansar Allah, “these officers are responsible for directing military operations and supervising all military mobilizations and operations centers within the country.”

The structure, according to spokesman Saree, is as follows: “Joint Forces Command. The Joint Forces in Yemen are led by Saudi official Fahd bin Hamad Al-Salman, who supervises all Saudi officials operating in Yemen.”

Ansar Allah also has a “Support and Reinforcement Force inside Yemen. This force is led by officer Ali Ayed bin Ali Matar Al-Harthi.”

And again, quotes Saree, there is the “Sharurah Force. This force operates several operational bases inside Yemen and is commanded by Officer Abdullah bin Fahd Al-Sahli. It comprises the following bases. by officer Saad bin Mohammed Fneis Al-Qahtani Advanced operational base in Shabwah (field of Murrah): managed by officer Musleh bin Eid Al-Otaibi Advanced operational base in Aden (field of Al-Nasr): managed by officer Badr bin Saleh Al-Abi (Al-Al-Aji operational). Marib: managed by Officer Faris Al-Shammari (Abu Sultan) Advanced operational base at Al-Mahrah: managed by Officer Dhafer Hizam Al-Shahrani Advanced Operational Base at Hadramawt: managed by Officer Mohammed Talal Al-Balawi to support the operational forces. Socotra: run by officer Saeed Al-Ghamdi”.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces (Ansar Allah) state that they have comprehensive details on these forces and that they will continue to hunt and target them. Further statements will be released, revealing more information about these officers,” the statement reads.

And finally: “The Armed Forces therefore call upon all those among our people who have been deceived not to obey the commanders of the Saudi enemy, lest they become cannon fodder on its bloody battlefields. They also urge civilians to stay away from the military camps and mobilization centers of the Saudi enemy, declaring such sites military objectives of the Yemeni Armed Forces.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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