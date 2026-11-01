ISRAELIRANWAR. Nuclear bomb and investigation into Ali Khamenei’s death divide IRAN looking for answers

In Iran, while Qatari negotiators are discussing an American proposal with the authorities, a never-ending controversy is raging over a document, a message from the Supreme Leader. The imam of Friday prayers in Tehran: “Experts should present proposals for a revision of Iran’s nuclear doctrine; this request arises from the rights of the Iranian people.”

Ayatollah Haj Ali Akbari said, “The Supreme Leader’s recent message, which emphasizes responsible expertise and five scientific orientations, outlines Iran’s civilizational roadmap , founded on science and power.”

Tehran is thus mediating and simultaneously preparing for the worst. The first major cultural-ideological intervention concerns the possible amendment of the nuclear law. It is worth remembering that Khamenei Sr. had issued a specific provision banning the use of atomic bombs in Iran, while now some would like to change that provision.

Ali Akbari said in his speech: “Having failed to achieve its goals through pressure and confrontation, America has resorted to sending letters, employing mediators, and calling for negotiations. However, the Iranian people are not fooled by correspondence or calls for dialogue from the United States. Experience has shown that negotiations and diplomatic exchanges with America can prove more dangerous than its overt military threats.”

And again, “The presence of the population in the streets, even during the night hours, constitutes one of the fundamental pillars of Iran’s national strength; this mobilization must continue with determination.” “America’s crossing of the Iranian people’s ‘red lines,’ the martyrdom of the Imam, and the violation of the agreements have made the revision of the country’s nuclear doctrine an increasingly pressing demand.”

“The debate on the revision of nuclear doctrine stems from the bitter experiences of the Iranian people and their growing awareness of the need for an effective deterrent. The demand for a revision of nuclear doctrine arises from the Iranian people’s right to security and a dignified life. The broad support for a revision of nuclear doctrine demonstrates that the issue has become a national issue, transcending the positions of individual groups.”

He then concludes: “Experts and specialists are called upon to carefully analyze the various aspects of the issue, formulating proposals and plans for revising nuclear doctrine. These proposals, once examined by the competent authorities , must be submitted to the Supreme Leader for a final decision.”

Among the hot topics being discussed these days in Iran are the circumstances surrounding the assassination of Leader Ali Khamenei. Many say someone facilitated his killing . A trial is currently underway to reconstruct the facts, but there is reportedly considerable censorship.

The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting Organization (IRIB) recounted the events surrounding the announcement of the martyrdom of Imam Ali Khamenei. ” It was before the time of the Maghrib prayer when Dr. Larijani’s office contacted me. Martyr Larijani needed to speak to me, so I went to the appointed place in Tehran, where I met him. Martyr Bateni, Martyr Bayat, and his son, Martyr Dr. Morteza Larijani, were also present. In fact, along the way, I recited the Ayat al-Kursi several times. I prayed and prayed that the meeting with Martyr Larijani would not be solely for the purpose of communicating such news to me; I was hoping to meet him for a completely different reason . “

And again: “He then took me aside and, whispering in my ear, said: ‘Listen, the Guide has been martyred’ (killed). With these precise words, accompanied by a gesture of his hand, he reiterated: ‘The Guide has been martyred (killed). You must be ready, you must prepare. The country must be governed. You must protect yourselves and protect public opinion.”

IRIB also states: “He also gave me a statement, drafted by the Guide’s Office, saying: ‘Read this text. If you deem it appropriate, leave it as it is ; otherwise, make any changes you deem necessary. This is the official announcement of the Guide’s martyrdom. I entrust you with this delicate task.’

It was the document establishing the Council of the Guide; he gave me both documents.” (According to this version, it was Dr. Ali Larijani who informed the IRIB leadership, shortly before the Maghrib prayer, that the Guide had been martyred. Other testimonies, however, place the confirmation around 8:00 PM, when the Ministry of Intelligence is said to have corroborated the news. “We are collecting several documents and reports of this kind to examine the discrepancies, ambiguities and inconsistencies in the chronology of events, in order to better understand what really happened in relation to this major event. As time goes by, however, increasing censorship and internal pressures seem to limit the dissemination and discussion of information regarding the event. If the full picture were to emerge one day, it could prove shocking to many, especially since some of the details currently circulating may not correspond to what actually happened . “

This gap in the reconstruction of events surrounding Ali Khamenei’s assassination is creating internal divisions and a loss of confidence in the authorities. Iranian commentator Ali Akbar Raefipour has brought up Kashmiri’s name — recalling the case of a notorious spy from the past — and speculates that an entire group of people may have been targeted through the deliberate sacrifice of an infiltrator.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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