According to Newsmax: “The United States will attack Iran immediately after next week’s midterm elections.” “Aircraft are moving toward their respective positions, and the most advanced weapons are expected to be deployed.” In the past 24 hours—shortly after the Israeli elections—the United States has launched large-scale airlift operations toward the Middle East, including Israel; these maneuvers are reminiscent of the events preceding Operation Epic Wrath. In the last day alone, at least 10 U.S. military transport planes landed at air bases in southern Eilat and Nevatim. Some of these aircraft came from Fort Bliss, Texas, which hosts one of the U.S. military’s main air defense centers, including both fighter jets and anti-aircraft systems. This movement suggests a replenishment of stockpiles in Israel and, potentially, the deployment of additional air defense systems, such as Patriots, to the country. US airlift operations also involved aircraft that landed in the last few hours at bases in Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack said: “It’s amazing: Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey are going to Iran to try to de-escalate tensions, just as we’re aligned with them. We’re all getting used to a different kind of foreign policy.” Regarding Syria and Israel, Barrack added: “I think Israel is tired of suffering and tired of what it’s experiencing firsthand. If we take Syria as an example, it has been clear. Jawlani/al Shara has made it clear that he has no hostile intent toward Israel and that he wants peace and a normalization agreement.”

Coalitionwon 53 of the 120 seats in parliament, according to data from the Central Election Commission (CEC) after 100% of the vote was counted, as reported by JDN . The opposition bloc, led by the Yashar Party, won 48 seats, while the Arab parties won 19. Netanyahu’s Likud Party won 27 seats. In second place was the Yashar Party—led by the Prime Minister’s main rival, Gadi Eizenkot—which won 21 seats. The Beyakhad Party, led by former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, came in third with 12 seats.

A spokesperson for Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated: “We officially deny the accusations that we interfered in Israel’s elections or financed activities aimed at influencing their outcome. We are accused of having ‘bought’ Benjamin Netanyahu, the left-wing Israeli opposition, and now even the Arab population. If all these accusations were true, then we would, in effect, own all of Israel.”

QatarEnergy has reportedly announced it will abandon pipeline transport through the Strait of Hormuz, citing concerns that regional infrastructure could be targeted. CEO Saad Al-Kaabi said that LNG (liquefied natural gas) supplies from America and other producers could represent a more cost-effective alternative, without requiring new investment.

Beaches in three United Arab Emirates emirates have been closed due to an oil spill in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Financial Times . According to experts at the Financial Times, the spill is linked to an Iranian attack on the Chinese supertanker Gem No. 2. The vessel was hit and damaged two weeks ago off the coast of Sharjah.

LeaderSayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, on the anniversary of Martyrs’ Day, stands guard over the ongoing conflict with Saudi Arabia. The aggression against Yemen, which began on March 26, 2015, was launched under American supervision, in collaboration with Great Britain, and with the support of Israel. The Saudi regime is responsible for its execution and financing, and participates in the planning and selection of targets. Over 14,000 farmlands have been affected by Saudi aggression, which used American bombs to burn and destroy them. The aggression and blockade against Yemen are devoid of any legitimacy and deprive the Yemeni people of their national resources. The goal of the aggression and blockade is to subjugate the Yemeni people to the United States, Israel, and Great Britain. The Saudi regime serves as a front, financier, and perpetrator of the aggression, using the resources of the Arabian Peninsula to serve the interests of the United States, Israel, and Great Britain. […] “The Yemeni people demand an end to the aggression and blockade, the removal of control over their sovereign resources, and guarantees for their right to freedom and independence.” Al Houthi once again denied the attacks on the holy sites: “Accusing the Yemeni people of targeting Islam’s holy sites, in Mecca and Medina, is a blatant fabrication. The Saudi regime uses such accusations against Yemen to justify its actions and deepen divisions within the Ummah.”

Sayyid Abdul-Malik also said that the Saudi regime’s claims of a siege of the city of Taiz are false, explaining that the entry of food, medicine, and humanitarian aid into the city is permitted, while the restrictions only concern weapons destined for armed groups supported by Saudi Arabia.

A Qatari delegation has arrived in Tehran for talks with senior Iranian officials. The delegation is led by Qatar’s First Advisor to the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister; formally, discussions focused on bilateral relations between Iran and Qatar and regional developments. However, the timing and context of the visit clarify its true purpose. Qatar is acting as an intermediary between Washington and Tehran; its mediators have returned to the Iranian capital as part of efforts to foster a possible agreement between the United States and Iran. Qatar’s mediation efforts are coordinated with Washington.

The visit comes shortly after US Vice President J.D. Vance sent a letter to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei, seeking to restart direct negotiations. The letter, delivered to Rezaei via Qatari mediators, reportedly proposes a meeting between US and Iranian officials.

In other words, the Qatari delegation is in Tehran at a crucial time to convey messages, gauge Iran’s reaction to Vance’s overture, and explore the possibility of opening a new channel of negotiations between the United States and Iran.

And now a look at the military scenarios in the Middle East and West Asia, updated as of October 30 at 3:30 PM. A senior U.S. military official responsible for the Middle East region has presented President Donald Trump with several options for military operations against Iran. The Wall Street Journal reported the news, citing U.S. officials and other people familiar with the meeting.

The United States is redeploying forces in the Middle East in anticipation of possible new attacks on Iran, Fox News reports , citing sources. CENTCOM commander says Iranian Navy destroyed; no trace of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Strait of Hormuz. Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), reported following a visit to the Strait of Hormuz, observing dozens of commercial ships, oil tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers during an overflight of the area. He stated that the Iranian Navy was destroyed during military operations earlier this year; he also stated that U.S. forces have cleared key shipping lanes of Iranian naval mines and are now ensuring the safety of commercial traffic through the use of naval assets, advanced drones, and defense systems.

Three Palestinians have died in Gaza following an Israeli attack, as food supplies and humanitarian aid continue to run low. Families are struggling to survive, and as winter approaches, fears of heavy rains are growing, which could create devastating conditions for those already without adequate shelter.

Israeli forces raid Sa’ir and Beit Ummar, north of Hebron. An eight-day-long assault on the city of Hebron has forced hundreds of families from their homes, resulting in economic losses amounting to millions of shekels every day.

According to unconfirmed reports, clashes broke out between Druze factions in the city of As-Suwayda; several injuries were reported. The clashes began between residential buildings in the northern neighborhoods of the city , near the entrance. The Syrian Center “Sijil” reported that : Israeli forces set up a temporary checkpoint and searched passersby in the village of Al-Mushayrifah, in central Quneitra province.

Warplanes flew over the skies of northern Iraq. Iraq reported violations of its airspace by 13 MQ-9s, one E-11, and two MQ-1s, originating from bases in Jordan.

On October 29, at 11:00 PM, Houthi forces struck Saudi positions in Najran. Several explosions were reported in Riyadh, Al-Kharj, and Najran; alerts were reportedly activated in Riyadh and the Eastern Province. On October 30, the Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack on the Ras Tanura refinery with a ballistic missile; a second operation hit the Aramco plant in Abqaiq with a missile. A third operation targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the capital of the Saudi enemy, with a salvo of missiles. A fourth operation struck King Fahd International Airport in Dammam with a drone; air traffic at the airport was disrupted. A fifth operation targeted the Rabigh oil refinery with a ballistic missile. A sixth operation hit the headquarters of the Saudi enemy’s troop group in the Najran region, causing deaths and injuries among enemy soldiers and striking their lines.

According to Ansar Alah spokesman General Yahya Saree: “In the past 24 hours, Saudi warplanes have carried out 116 air and missile strikes, hitting civilian sites in the provinces of Saada, Hajjah, Al-Bayda, Al-Jawf, Taiz, and Lahij. The attacks were conducted using F-15 and Typhoon aircraft from Khamis Mushait and Taif air bases, while the missile strikes were launched from Najran. The offensive resulted in a high number of casualties and injuries, mostly women and children. The overall toll of Saudi attacks against Yemen since the beginning of the escalation has reached 3,596, including air strikes and missile launches.”

According to a battlefield assessment, Ansar Allah has consolidated its positions around Jabal Khaboub and Jabal Naman, beginning the construction of fortifications further south. The same analysis indicates that southern forces have gained fire control over Mayyun Island, following recent clashes along the coast.

On the afternoon of October 30, Saudi aircraft carried out four airstrikes in the districts of Ma’am and Ashmaitin, in the Taiz Governorate. Saudi airstrikes targeted the district of Baqim, in the Saada Governorate. On October 30, joint Saudi-Pakistani strikes targeted civilians in Yemen in the Al-Habibah area of Al-Barh, in the district of Maqbanah (Taiz Governorate). An entire family was killed in the attack, according to Houthi media, a deliberate attack on civilians. Four members of the Yemeni forces were killed in airstrikes against police stations in Sana’a and on the Taiz front:

A vessel is on fire approximately 25 nautical miles northeast of Khasab, Oman. The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Navy said: “Two oil tankers, one in the eastern and the other in the western sectors of the Strait of Hormuz, were attempting to transit along an unauthorized route when they were involved in incidents and blocked in the southern waters of the Strait.” “Both tankers had disabled their navigation and positioning systems and, with the support of the US terrorist army, were attempting to exit the Strait of Hormuz via an unauthorized route.”

From Iran they plowed to stop: “There was no American aggression against Iran last night. The sounds reported from the region were a combination of anti-ship cruise missile launches and surface-to-air missile launches, which were mistakenly interpreted by some local residents and OSINT channels as the sounds of aircraft or a US attack on Qeshm Island.” “The ground forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched surface-to-air missiles from Tula, in the central part of Qeshm Island, at a hostile aircraft to force it out of Iranian airspace.”

In the past few hours, there have also been repeated launches from Iranian territory, targeting air targets and vessels in the surrounding waters. According to some reports, a small vessel from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) approached an oil tanker, placing two explosive devices on its starboard side. A fire broke out in the engine room, temporarily rendering the vessel inoperable. The fire was subsequently extinguished and the tanker was able to continue its journey. Another report describes a fire on the surface of the water near the Iranian island of Larak, where a vessel was reportedly targeted.

A unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims to have neutralized a two-person group linked to foreign espionage activities in western Iran. The Ansar al-Rasul Commando Brigade in Javanrud, part of the IRGC’s ground forces, said it recovered and seized 10 Starlink satellite internet terminals, 10 Kalashnikov rifles, and 5,000 rounds of ammunition during the operation.

In Khuzestan, operations to destroy unexploded ordnance (UXO) are underway near Ahvaz; the activity will continue for three days. The operation began on Saturday, November 1, 2026, at 12:00 noon, and will be repeated daily, at the same time, for a period of three days.

An Israeli IOF soldier has been accused of passing sensitive information to Iranian forces over a period of approximately a year in exchange for payment. According to the investigation, the soldier provided details about his unit and military bases, photographed US interceptor missiles and aerial refueling aircraft, and was offered $200,000 if he traveled to Iran.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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