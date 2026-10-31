Negotiations scheduled for November 4 in Abu Dhabi between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine are underway and will likely be held without European representation, particularly in the case of Russia. The United States is evaluating Germany, France, and the United Kingdom (the “E3”) as potential European representatives in the Ukraine negotiations, the Financial Times reports , citing diplomatic sources. According to the publication, Witkoff and Kushner have already coordinated the E3’s involvement with Kiev. However, the prospect of these three nations representing the whole of Europe could spark discontent among smaller European states. Furthermore, the actual participation of Europeans in the talks remains uncertain.

From Russia’s perspective, European participation in the negotiations is not at all considered or desired. ” Vladimir Putin is open to dialogue with everyone, including Macron and Merz,” said Cremo spokesman Dmitry Peskov. But “there has been no discussion regarding the participation of European negotiators in the talks between the United States, Ukraine, and Russia,” Peskov continued .

Even more cutting were the statements of Putin’s advisor, Yuri Ushakov : “All sides want the conflict in Ukraine to end; everyone is working towards it,” he said in an interview with envoy Andrei Kolesnikov. “Everyone wants it, everyone is working towards it.” “But this is not the first time such an impression has been created. It’s just that, in my opinion, Europeans have begun to show some restlessness lately. And this is significant, given that, ultimately, it is precisely thanks to their support — intense, almost frenetic support — that the situation continues as it is . “There is currently a certain level of tension between them — at least, one of the sides has clearly developed a different perspective and there are disagreements — but, in any case, things are moving,” added Yuri Ushakov. “The current orientation of the Americans — which we welcomed during our last meeting in St. Petersburg — suggests that the time has come to resume [the negotiations]… For our part, we maintained a pause after the Ukrainians scuttled the negotiations, which had been restarted precisely on election day in Russia.” “If representatives of European countries were to fly to Abu Dhabi – where discussions regarding Ukraine are planned – that would not be considered as their participation in the negotiations.” “If they buy a plane ticket, fly to Abu Dhabi and stay nearby, then perhaps the Ukrainians – or perhaps the Americans – could occasionally inform them, consult them or take their views into account; in other words, the process might prove a little more complex . ”

“There is no talk of negotiations with Europe regarding Ukraine at the moment, but sooner or later it will be necessary to talk to ‘people we don’t particularly like,’” Ushakov concluded.

The next Ramstein meeting will be held at NATO Headquarters on November 17. The 37th Ramstein Group meeting will be convened by Germany and the United Kingdom, who will co-chair it. “The United Kingdom and Germany will host a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO Headquarters on Tuesday, November 17, 2026,” the Alliance’s press office stated.

The Pentagon has urged the Baltic states to soften their tone toward Russia, Reuters reports . U.S. defense officials have called on authorities in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania to refrain from making harsh statements regarding a “Russian threat.” According to Reuters, Elbridge Colby, a senior Pentagon official, noted during closed-door talks that such remarks fuel tensions and undermine security in Europe.

American officials expressed concern about claims that Moscow had been “backed into a corner.” Colby advised allies — particularly Estonia — not to “provoke” Russia and to exercise restraint to avoid jeopardizing diplomatic efforts, the agency reported. The Pentagon declined to comment on the content of the closed-door meetings .

Kaja Kallas said in a speech at the University of Montreal: “Europeans are increasingly tired of the Ukrainian conflict, and it’s becoming increasingly difficult to explain to them why it ‘s necessary to support Kiev.” “We must stand firm and do more [to support Ukraine]. But, of course, it’s also becoming increasingly difficult to explain this to people, because everyone is tired of this war,” she said.

“Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to discuss territorial issues with Putin,” Foreign Minister Sybiha told Ukrainian media . Sybiha said that Zelenskyy’s position was conveyed to Putin by Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr St ø re during a telephone conversation on October 27.

“We want this meeting and are ready for it. In all likelihood , only a face-to-face meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin can give a new twist to the negotiations. Zelenskyy is ready to discuss the most complex and sensitive issues, including territorial ones,” Sybiha said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is preparing to ban Russian-language culture, according to Ombudsman for the Language, Yelena Ivanovskaya. The ban would also include songs in Russian — which, “unfortunately,” Ukrainians still listen to and sing, she noted. The restrictions have already been approved by a working group including members of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament). Amendments to the law restricting the use of the Russian language have been submitted to the Ukrainian Parliament.

In Russia, the State Duma has approved the draft federal budget for 2027-2029 in the first reading. “The ‘ diesel deal’ will bring new foreign exchange revenue to the state budget, as Russian petroleum products will reach the global market,” Anton Siluanov said in an interview.

Russia has used an Arctic sea route dating back to World War II to export grain for the first time , as trade across the Black Sea remains paralyzed, Reuters reports. The commercial port of Murmansk announced on Wednesday that a first shipment of 3,400 tons of grain, originating from “key agricultural regions,” is currently being loaded onto a ship bound for Morocco.

Vladimir Putin also addressed relations with Europe. “Many in Europe are preparing for a war with Russia by 2030; Russia is ready, but does not want a war,” he said during a press conference following the Russia-Africa summit. The Russian president added that if a conflict were to break out between Russia and Europe, there would be no winners.

Russia supports any initiative aimed at restoring fully functional relations with European countries, both collectively (through the EU) and bilaterally. Europe has failed to achieve its goal of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia and is unlikely to do so by 2030. And if the situation goes too far, there will be no winners. Let no one forget that.

Russia intends to extend its ban on diesel exports — subject to certain exceptions — until the end of January, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said. Ukraine has resumed attacks on Russian oil refineries after a brief hiatus, Novak said. In any case, “The attacks on oil refineries do not call into question the upcoming trilateral negotiations regarding Ukraine , ” Peskov stated. He also clarified that Russia does not intend to raise the issue of Kiev’s attacks on Russian oil refineries during the discussions in Abu Dhabi.

The Russian Ministry of Justice has included the Russian Democratic Platform at PACE (Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe) in the register of “undesirable organizations.”

And now no look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on October 30. 862 drones headed toward the Moscow region between 8:30 PM on October 29 and 7:30 AM on October 30, Sobyanin reported. Most were destroyed at a great distance; 170 drones were shot down as they approached the capital. Some Ukrainian drones attacked three Russian oil refineries and a petrochemical complex, Novak reported.

forces launched missile strikes on Kiev during the evening and night . Warehouses in the Darnytskyi district were hit, causing a large fire; in the Dniprovskyi district, debris from a missile caught fire. Explosions and power outages were also reported in Dnipropetrovsk. Kryvyj Rih, Zaporozhye, Kremench uk and Kharkiv.

In the Sumy region, small-arms fighting took place near Khotin and Velyka Rybytsia. In Shostka District , Russian assault units are reported to have advanced near Korenok. In Krasnopillia District, artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) struck Ukrainian positions near Novodmytrivka. The 74th Independent Reconnaissance Battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has been redeployed to the Sumy region.

In the Kursk region, Governor Khinshtein discussed measures to safeguard the region’s energy supply with Russian Energy Minister Tsivilev. A reserve of modular thermal power plants is planned to provide heating for approximately 147,000 residents; 130 emergency response teams have also been established.

In the Belgorod region, AFU attacks killed one woman and injured at least eight others. Residential buildings, vehicles, and several commercial and social facilities were damaged.

On the Kharkiv front , Russian forces reported advances in three sectors near Nova Kozakha, in the direction of Liptsi. In the Vovčans’k and Velykyi Burluk sectors, intense fighting continues near Prykolotne and Malyi Burluk. Overall advances of up to 700 meters have been recorded in several areas near Buhaivka.

On the Kupyansk front, fighting continues in the vicinity of the city and surrounding settlements.

In the direction of Lyman, fighting continues near Zarichne, Yampil, Dibrova, and along the eastern approaches to Lyman. The advance of Ukrainian units across the Zherebets River has stalled. Ukrainian forces are launching attacks from the direction of Lyman and are deploying small groups in the wooded areas of Svyatohirsk (Holy Mountains) National Park. The northwestern part of the park remains a combat zone. Russian units are conducting localized counterattacks in the direction of Dibrova. Fighting continues for the Zherebets River crossings near Yampil. The intensive use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is complicating Russian units’ efforts to consolidate their positions and receive supplies. Fighting also continues in the Ozerne area.

In the direction of Kramators’k, combat operations are underway on the approaches to Mykola ï vka and in the Kryva Luka area.

In the direction of Druzhkivka, fighting continues on the approaches to the city, at Oleksijevo-Druzhkivka and in the areas of Dovha Balka and Rusyn Yar. According to Ukrainian sources, Russian units are conducting assault operations.

In the direction of Dobropillya, positional fighting and operations by Russian assault groups are underway.

Russian units are advancing west of Shevchenkivs’ke, Holubkove , and Svitla Dolyna. West of Zelena Dibrova, they are expanding a bridgehead on the west bank of the Verkhnya Tersa River; fighting continues near Barvinivka and Voskresenka. Fortified strongholds west of Novosoloshyne have been captured, and an advance is underway west of Obshche; fighting is also reported west of Mykil’s’ke and Chervonyi Yar. The Russian offensive continues near Omel’nyk.

In the Kherson sector, near Oleshky, a local ceasefire is in effect until November 1. Both sides confirm that the terms are being respected, and the evacuation of civilians is underway, involving people from both sides.

Graziella Giangiulio

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