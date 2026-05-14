ISRAELIRANWAR. Tensions between the United States and Iran. Britain and France have contacted 44 countries regarding shipping safety in Hormuz. Lebanese health system: 2,882 deaths since the ceasefire.

Tensions remain high between the United States and Iran. US Secretary of War Hegseth: “We will not reveal the next step against Iran to ensure it does not develop a nuclear bomb.” President Donald Trump: “We will 100% collect Iranian nuclear dust. Iran is just a matter of time… There is no need to rush it.”

NewsNation’s Kelly Meyer spoke with US President Donald Trump about possible US action against Iran ahead of his visit to China this week, and President Trump declined to comment on the matter, saying, “Obviously, I’m not going to discuss it with you.”

This comes as Axios reports that the administration is considering a campaign of limited strikes against the 25% of identified Iranian targets that have not yet been hit, in an attempt to force Iranian policymakers to negotiate over their nuclear program.

New intelligence assessments indicate that Trump and his military advisers overestimated the damage the US military could inflict on Iranian missile sites and underestimated Iran’s resilience and resilience. One reason for this is related to the tactical decisions of US commanders during the war. When the US military attacked Iran’s fortified missile sites, the Pentagon, due to a shortage of bunker-busting bombs, decided to attempt to seal off many of the access points rather than completely destroy the sites and all the missiles within them.

Although some bunker-busting bombs have been dropped on underground facilities in Iran, sources say the military was forced to use them cautiously because it needed to conserve supplies for potential conflicts in Asia with North Korea and China.

From the United Kingdom, we learn that American B-1B bombers continue to “stand still” at the British Fairford Air Base. Britain has announced the dispatch of drones, fighter jets, and a warship for a defensive operation in the Strait of Hormuz. Furthermore, Britain and France held a meeting with 44 countries, including non-European countries such as Bahrain, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and others, on the creation of an international framework to ensure military security in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded by declaring that any military framework created by international state actors would be viewed by Iranian decision-makers as an escalation of the conflict.

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) extends flight warnings for the Middle East and the Persian Gulf conflict zone until May 27, 2026.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov: “In the modern world, words mean little, as my American colleagues demonstrate.” “One of the objectives of the aggression against Iran was to prevent the normalization of relations between Iran and Arab countries.”

Former Israeli Defense Minister and current opposition leader Avigdor Lieberman: “I am surprised that Netanyahu could not have foreseen the Iranians’ closure of the Strait of Hormuz; the Strait of Hormuz is the Iranians’ lethal weapon! Netanyahu has been confused for two and a half years and cannot make decisions on any front: not against Hezbollah, not against Hamas, not against the Houthis, not against the Iranians; he will not be able to for another five years!”

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, Israel has killed 2,882 people and injured 8,768 others since the beginning of the war. Of these, 380 have been killed since the ceasefire went into effect on April 17. Israeli warplanes, drones, and artillery have bombarded the areas of Sarifa, Al-Mansouri, Qleileh, Kafra, Bayut al-Sayyad, Eastern Zawtar, Batouliyeh, Shaqra, a motorcycle in Tayr Debba, Braashit, Jmeijmeh, Safad al-Batikh, Harouf, Shaiytiyeh, Al-Haniyeh, Arzoun, Upper Nabatieh, Kfar Tibnit, Bazouriyeh, Nabatieh, Al-Hawsh, Jabchit, Haris, Al-Qasaybeh, Deir Qanoun, and Majdal Zoun.

Mossad chief David Barnea reportedly made at least two secret visits to the United Arab Emirates during the war with Iran to help coordinate war operations. Israel and the UAE expanded security coordination throughout the conflict, including missile defense cooperation and intelligence sharing. The report also states that the UAE conducted covert attacks against Iranian targets during the war, including an attack on a refinery on the Iranian island of Lavan.

Tehran has filed a lawsuit against the United States at the Hague-based Arbitration Court for atacks on Iranian Nuclear Infrastructure and Sanctions, according to the Mizan news agency, affiliated with Iranian judicial authorities.

The spokesperson for Iran’s National Security Committee: “One of Iran’s options in the event of another attack could be uranium enrichment to 90%. We will discuss the issue in Parliament.” Furthermore, according to the Fars news agency, Iran will not accept a second round of talks with the United States unless Washington meets five conditions: “End of the war on all fronts; Compensation for war damages; Unfreezing of frozen assets; Lifting of all sanctions; Recognition of Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

Esmaeil Baqaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, reiterated on May 13: “If Israel makes a mistake and provides us with a pretext, the Iranian armed forces will make the best use of it.” An earthquake occurred in Tehran on May 12.

And now a look at the military scenarios in the Middle East and Western Asia, updated at 3:30 PM on May 13. The US nuclear submarine SSBN 732 Alaska has left Gibraltar and is headed for the eastern Mediterranean. US military intelligence estimates that Iran has regained access to approximately 90% of its missile storage and launch facilities, which are now “partially or fully operational.”

US Army refueling and transport aircraft Flying on May 13 over Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Israel, and the Persian Gulf.

Israeli attacks in Lebanon continue, as do Hezbollah’s respective responses. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that over 40 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon were attacked in the past 24 hours. These targets included weapons depots and buildings used by the organization’s militants.

The Islamic Resistance reported carrying out 25 attacks against Israeli forces. On May 11, an Israeli force positioned inside a house in the town of Houla was hit by a guided missile; a Merkava tank was hit by a guided missile in the town of Bayyada.

May 12: Rockets targeting Israeli soldiers near the Deir River. Siryan was hit by rocket fire; an Israeli soldier was hit by a drone near Khirbet al-Manara; a Merkava tank was hit. by a drone near Khirbet al-Manara, opposite the town of Houla. An Israeli engineering vehicle was hit by a drone in the town of Tayr Harfa; an Israeli Hummer was hit by a drone on the Naqoura-Alexandria road in southern Lebanon. A Merkava tank was hit with an autonomous ram in the Iskenderun area. Three Merkava tanks were hit in the town of Taybeh; a military vehicle carrying two Israeli soldiers was hit with an autonomous ram near the Al-Abbad base. Two Israeli communications vehicles were hit with an autonomous ram near the Al-Abbad base; an Israeli Merkava tank was hit by a drone heading toward the Al-Abbad base. A “Drone Dome” drone jamming device was destroyed at the Al-Abbad base. A group of Israeli soldiers near the port of Naqoura were targeted by a swarm. Drone strikes in two waves. A house in the town of Al-Bayyada was hit twice by a drone. Rockets and drones were fired at a group of Israeli soldiers in the town of Rashaf. Rockets were fired at the new base in Balat, southern Lebanon. A swarm of drones targeted a group of Israeli soldiers in the Quuzah Triangle.

After observing an Israeli army contingent, consisting of a Merkava tank, two bulldozers, a wheeled vehicle, and an infantry contingent, advancing toward Wadi al-Ain, between the towns of al-Bayada and Bayt al-Sayyad, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Merkava tank with a guided missile. The fighters then struck the rest of the contingent with artillery fire and rockets. Israeli army vehicles and soldiers were targeted twice more in the Wadi al-Ain area, between the towns of al-Bayada and Bayt al-Sayyad, with artillery and rocket fire.

Israeli forces attempted a further advance towards Byout al-Sayyed. They entered the valley below Al-Bayada and then withdrew. This is the third raid/attack on the area during the ceasefire. According to Lebanese sources, the IDF attacked a vehicle carrying food parcels on Al-Jiyyeh Road.

According to Channel 15: “Yesterday Hezbollah conducted its attack A more intense and prolonged drone strike, targeting an Israeli army position in northern Israel, in the border region, with two waves of drones. They carried numerous bombs. The drones flew over the base for a long time, identified the targets, and struck them.

On May 13, cars were attacked in Sidon. Eight attacks were carried out in total: Sidon, Jiyyeh, Saadiyat – Dbayeh, Maalia, Shaitia, and Beqaa Dahr al-Baidar.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense accused the Iranian Revolutionary Guards of attempting to invade the island of Bubiyan. The Islamic Republic authorities have called the accusations completely unfounded.

Reuters reports that Saudi Arabia also attacked Iran during a recent operation in response to Iranian attacks on its territory. The attack on Iran reportedly occurred at the end of March.

At least 10 B-52H strategic bombers were spotted at Al Udeid air base in Qatar. This is an unusually high number of bombers of this type, within striking distance. From Iran.

Bloomberg: “The United Arab Emirates attacked Iran twice during the last war.”

Iranian FPV drone operators have begun practicing launches against simulated American helicopters, particularly the UH-60.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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