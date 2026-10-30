UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. In Oleshky, everything is ready for humanitarian aid. Russia and Ukraine strengthen their positions on the riverbank

Russia and Ukraine have launched demining operations to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Oleshky, Melania Trump said. Her words were echoed by Kirill Dmitriev , who confirmed Melania Trump’s words on X. “Russia expects that the residents of Oleshky will be able to receive humanitarian aid today or tomorrow, and that those who wish to leave will be able to do so,” Peskov told Zvezda television on October 29. He emphasized that the humanitarian mission in Oleshky is important and that US peacekeeping efforts are highly valued. “The mission in Oleshky is aimed at providing aid to civilians,” Vladimir Putin said. Putin also emphasized that Russia is evaluating the possibilities for a peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian conflict.

According to The Atlantic, there has been a shift in Elon Musk’s rhetoric regarding Ukraine in the context of Starlink. Entrepreneur Elon Musk has reportedly gone from “generous support” to “open criticism” of Kiev, according to several Atlantic columnists , citing multiple sources. The publication notes that a source of concern within SpaceX is the use of Starlink terminals to control combat drones used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Musk had previously emphasized that the system was never intended for use in warfare.

The European Union, grappling with an energy crisis, has announced that: “The Nord Stream gas pipeline will not be reactivated even after the end of the conflict in Ukraine,” Paula Pinho, spokeswoman for the European Commission, told reporters. She stressed that the European Commission opposes any joint attempt by Russia and the United States to revive the project. “We already have legislation that prohibits us from importing gas from Russia; this ban will remain in place . ” Meanwhile, fuel prices in the EU have “skyrocketed . ” More than 50,000 EU residents will be unable to afford heating this winter, said European Energy Commissioner Dan Jørgensen . He urged EU countries to quickly switch from traditional fuels to alternative sources.

Regarding the Greek – owned container ship Contship, which departed from the port of Haifa bound for Constanta, Romania, it was reportedly struck by three surface-mounted unmanned vehicles (USVs)—presumably Russian—off the coast of Bulgaria in the Black Sea on October 28th. The vessel sank during the night. All 18 crew members — 14 Filipinos and four Ukrainians — were rescued.

The Sun newspaper He asked President Zelenskyy some direct questions: “Can Trump be trusted, given everything he says?” Zelenskyy: “We have faith in the American people and in bipartisan support; we are grateful to the administration — I have to be, and I don’t want to lose this relationship. However, we need greater support. There should be no doubt about the administration, as it should be on our side, given that Russia is the aggressor . ” And again, “Ukraine does not rule out a trilateral meeting, should the Americans insist on a format that excludes Europe,” Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president flew to the Netherlands today on October 28. Ukrainian Human Rights Ombudsman Lubinets arrived at Gomel airport. He usually liaises with the Russian side regarding prisoner-of-war exchanges.

Interest payments on loans granted to Ukraine will cost the EU budget at least €35 billion, according to a European Commission statement seen by Politico . The EU intends to repay the €90 billion loan — disbursed last year — once the conflict is over; however, interest payments are already weighing on the future budget. It also clarifies that the source of funding to cover these costs “has yet to be determined . “

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to Zelensky: “Mutual security guarantees for Russia and Ukraine will be discussed in Abu Dhabi during a trilateral meeting in November.” “Putin told the Norwegian Prime Minister and the Finnish President that he will always answer the phone if they call,” Yuri Ushakov told Zvezda . The Russian presidential adviser noted that Moscow did not expect the phone call to spark outrage in Europe, having assumed that Stubb and St ø re had coordinated the conversation — at the very least — with the “European trio.”

And now a look at the frontline as of 3:30 PM on October 29. Overnight, Sobyanin reported that 166 Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) drones heading toward the Moscow region were shot down. Ukrainian media also mentioned Sterlitamak (Bashkiria) as a target hit early this morning. Explosions were reported in Luhansk.

Russian forces continued attacks on Ukrainian military infrastructure. Explosions and fires were reported in Kharkiv. Attacks were also recorded in the regions of Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy , Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhia . In Kyiv, civilian traffic was disrupted due to attacks on bridges.

On October 28, in the Bryansk region, a Ukrainian drone attacked a passenger train at the Klintsy station. The driver’s cabin of a railcar operating on the Unekha – Novozybkov route was damaged. The passengers and crew were rescued; no casualties were reported.

In the Kursk region, five civilians were injured in Ukrainian attacks . A medical center was also hit.

On the Sumy front, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Barylivka, in the Sumy district; this news was unexpected, given that a 5-kilometer advance through enemy defense lines in a single day seems highly unlikely, given the current conditions on the front. Russian soldiers claim to have cleared a nearby wooded area and advanced 200 meters in two sectors of the Shostka district.

On the Kharkiv front, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Alisivka, in the Lyptsi sector. Russian forces reported an advance of up to 800 meters south of Nova Kozakha, as well as gains in five sectors along the Vovchans’k and Velykyi Burluk lines . Confirmation from Ukraine is awaited.

In the Belgorod region, one civilian was killed and six others were injured in Ukrainian attacks . Farms and agricultural machinery were hit.

On the Kupyansk axis, fighting continues in the vicinity of Kupyansk and along its western outskirts.

Along the Lyman route, Russian units continue to operate in small groups in the areas approaching Lyman. Clashes are ongoing in the wooded areas south of the city , near Dibrova and Yampil.

Druzhkivka route , fighting continues in the Oleksijevo-Druzhkivka area. Ukrainian sources report that Ukrainian troops are holding their positions within the town and in the adjacent defensive sectors.

Russian units are conducting offensive operations along the front sectors adjacent to the city .

Russian forces claim to have repelled 17 counterattacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, conducted by both infantry groups and armored vehicle units . During the clashes, two armored fighting vehicles and nine other vehicles were destroyed. Russian forces continue their offensive operations.

In the direction of Zaporizhia , fighting continues in the Orichiv sector. Clashes continue in the Stepnohirsk and Prymorsk areas.

In the Oleshky area, a humanitarian ceasefire remains in effect towards Kherson, scheduled to last until November 1. The parties previously agreed to extend the ceasefire zone beyond the city limits to ensure humanitarian corridors. Measures have been prepared for the delivery of food and medical supplies, as well as for the voluntary evacuation of civilians, including those wishing to travel to Ukraine. Both sides are using this pause to strengthen their positions.

Graziella Giangiulio

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