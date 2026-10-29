UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Russia-Ukraine talks will begin in Abu Dhabi between November 4th and 10th. Zelensky: We will not bomb Russian oil tankers heading to the US.

There is a date, or rather two possible dates, for the start of negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi. Polish Prime Minister Tusk mentioned November 4, while Ukrainian President Zelensky mentioned November 10. Trump simply stated that he expected a meeting with Putin and Zelensky soon, signaling progress in the negotiations.

“Europeans will not be invited to the negotiating table regarding Ukraine,” said Yuri Ushakov, assistant to the President of the Russian Federation. He also noted that the date of the trilateral negotiations in Abu Dhabi will be announced soon.

The European Union intends to send a delegation to the trilateral talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi. According to Euronews , the delegation could be led by Björn Seibert , head of cabinet and close associate of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The outlet notes that the EU envisions a format in which representatives from Europe, Ukraine, the United States, and Russia would participate in the talks simultaneously. Europe’s participation in this meeting was not initially planned; however, citing officials from European institutions, Euronews reported that the EU intends to secure a place in the upcoming negotiations in order to influence the terms of a possible peace agreement.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr St ø re have told Vladimir Putin that Volodymyr Zelenskyy wishes to hold direct talks, Yuri Ushakov, aide to the Russian president, told a Russian news agency. During a phone call with Stubb and St ø re, Putin reiterated that if Zelenskyy wishes to have direct negotiations, he should travel to Moscow; the necessary conditions and his safety would be guaranteed, Ushakov emphasized.

Moscow is preparing for negotiations: “Russia is currently in the preparatory stage for negotiations regarding Ukraine , ” said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. “Russia hopes that an intensive dialogue with the US administration will help address the root causes of the Ukrainian conflict,” he noted. Russia is serious about holding a meeting of technical working groups. According to Zelensky, de-escalation in the energy and maritime sectors, prisoner exchange, the end of the war, and the modalities for a possible meeting between the leaders will be discussed.

However, the road ahead for Kiev is rocky: aid to Ukraine from non-EU allies is set to decline nearly fivefold by 2027. Citing a European Commission forecast, the Financial Times reports that funding from countries outside the European bloc will fall to just €4 billion, compared to the €19 billion expected for 2026. The European Commission is exploring alternative ways to support Kiev — including issuing debt — and is simultaneously pushing to mobilize funds from the United Kingdom, Japan, Canada, and other nations. The United Kingdom will provide an additional $13 billion to support Ukraine, British Finance Minister John Healey announced.

Norway’s largest newspaper called on the Danish prime minister to ” shut up ” following her criticism of the Norwegian prime minister’s phone call to Putin. Aftenposten published an article headlined ” Shut up, Mette!” Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen had previously claimed that the call had not been coordinated with other European nations.

According to Bulgarian Transport Minister Stoyanov, the Liberian-flagged container ship CONTSHIP JET was attacked by three unmanned surface vessels (USVs) 16 nautical miles off Cape Kaliakra in Bulgarian waters. The attack occurred while the vessel was en route from Haifa, Israel, to Constanta, Romania. According to available information, a fire broke out on board and the starboard side sustained significant damage, but the vessel remains afloat.

Ukrainian President Zelensky raised, for the first time, the possibility of providing security guarantees to Russia as part of a future peace agreement, which would significantly alter Kiev’s position against the backdrop of a rapprochement between Moscow and Washington, according to the Financial Times . And yet, although access to intelligence and Starlink has since been restored, Kiev remains concerned about the possibility of a complete cessation of US support. The exchange of intelligence between Ukraine and the United States has also resumed.

Ukraine has launched its first satellite, Obria Nano, for its communications network. The satellite is currently undergoing testing and operating under a predetermined schedule.

Zelenskyy also told the press that holding elections during a conflict is impossible. According to his estimates, it would take at least six months to prepare for a secure electoral process. Zelensky noted that in 2026, Ukraine received an average of 12 Patriot missiles per month from the United States; an insufficient amount considering that Ukraine used 35 in a single month. The Starshield system was used to defend Ukraine and counter “Geran” (Shahed-type) drones, but has ceased to function, as SpaceX controls its activation and deactivation.

Finally, the Ukrainian prime minister said: ” Ukraine will not attack ships carrying Russian diesel to the United States.” “As for the ships sailing from Russia to America: no one is touching them, precisely because these vessels have ties to the United States,” Zelensky concluded .

Vladimir Putin declared the formation of a multipolar world irreversible. The Russian President opened the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum in Moscow. According to the head of state, the era in which the destinies of entire continents were determined by a narrow bloc of countries is coming to an irreversible end.

Putin emphasized that over the past five years, the BRICS nations have generated over 40% of global GDP, while the G7 countries’ share has fallen below 30%. The Russian leader also called for reform of the IMF and the World Bank to better respond to the needs of developing economies, and noted that trade between Russia and African states could soon exceed $50 billion. “A more equitable world, where the voices of the majority are heard, is replacing the unipolar world,” the Russian president remarked.

According to Bloomberg, Russia’s weekly oil exports generated a record $2.76 billion. In the week ending October 25, the value of Russian oil exports reached $2.76 billion, the highest figure recorded since the start of the war, the outlet reported. Although Urals crude oil prices fell, this decline was offset by higher shipment volumes and an eighth-week increase in prices for the ESPO blend.

Thirty-seven tankers loaded 26.93 million barrels of Russian crude, up from 21.87 million barrels carried by 31 vessels the previous week. Average daily shipping volumes increased by 730,000 barrels to 3.85 million, the highest level recorded in the past month.

And now a look at the front line.

US First Lady Melania Trump announced that the ceasefire currently in effect between Russians and Ukrainians — running from October 27 to November 1 in Oleshky, Kherson region — has extended beyond the city limits . The duration of the truce was also confirmed by Russian human rights official Yana Lantratova, who said it will expire at 10:59 PM Moscow time on November 1.

During the night in Lipetsk, several missile strikes caused a fire near the Novolipetsk metallurgical complex. An airfield was reportedly among the targets. According to some reports, Ukrainian forces used Flamingo missiles.

In Kiev, efforts to address the consequences of the Russian missile strikes continued on October 27. According to Ukrainian sources, infrastructure related to the “Southern Bridge” over the Dnieper River, including some metro structures, was damaged. Traffic was restricted, metro trains were diverted, and additional urban rail connections were organized across the Darnytskyi and “Northern” bridges.

In the Bryansk region, on October 27, two people were injured and two private homes were damaged at the site of an attack conducted with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

In the Kursk region, three civilians were injured in Ukrainian attacks.

In the direction of Sumy, Russian forces report that, over the past 24 hours, assault units have advanced up to 600 meters in ten sectors within Sumy District. In Shostka District, Russian forces continue to advance towards Korenok, while in Krasnopillya District, small arms firefights are ongoing.

In the Belgorod region, one civilian was killed and five others were injured. Work vehicles were destroyed and private homes were damaged in a drone strike.

In the direction of Kharkiv, Russian forces are moving forward near Alisivka, in the Liptsi sector. Fighting continues in the Vovčans’k and Velykyi Burluk sectors near Prykolotne; over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have gained ground of up to 700 meters in four different sectors.

In the direction of Kupyansk, fighting continues in the access areas to Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi and near Kurylivka.

In the direction of Lyman, several Russian assault groups are engaged in fighting in the areas approaching Lyman. The situation has remained essentially unchanged for several days.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, clashes continue in the access areas to the Slovyansk-Kramatorsk urban area. Russian units are conducting offensive operations in the direction of Malynivka. Russian tactical drones are targeting enemy forces in the central districts of Kramatorsk.

In the Dobropillya sector, fighting continues near Bilozers’ke, Shylivka, Sviatohorivka and Novofedorivka; the Russian Ministry of Defense reported attacks on units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in these settlements.

Russian units continue their offensive in the eastern part of the Zaporizhia region . North of Komar, Russian forces report the “destruction of three AFU groups” that attempted to infiltrate Russian positions. Russian assault units are advancing west of Shevchenkivs’ke, Holubkove, and Svitla Dolyna; the road between Voskresenka and Tersyanka is now under Russian fire control. West of Zelena Dibrova, the Russian bridgehead on the west bank of the Verkhnya Tersa River is expanding, with fighting ongoing near Barvinivka and Voskresenka. The group’s drone operators have continued to target Ukrainian personnel and drone control equipment, while also hampering ammunition supplies.

In the direction of Zapori žž ja, fighting continues in the Orichiv sector.

Graziella Giangiulio

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