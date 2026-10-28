UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Russia and Ukraine agree to a US-mediated and Vatican-backed humanitarian operation in Oleshky. Finland and Norway call on Putin, while Denmark turns up its nose.

The President of Finland and the Prime Minister of Norway held a telephone conversation with Putin, according to the Finnish leader’s office. The call was initiated at the request of European leaders. “Stubb and St ø re called in their capacity as leaders of their respective countries; they did not speak on behalf of Europe as a whole,” the statement emphasized. Stubb described the conversation as “open and substantive,” while St ø re said that the European leaders emphasized the importance of de-escalating the conflict in Ukraine.

According to the Finnish leader’s office, the phone call between the Finnish President, the Norwegian Prime Minister, and Putin was related to upcoming meetings in Abu Dhabi. “Ending the conflict in Ukraine requires direct dialogue with Russia,” Stubb said. The Finnish President stated that he and the Norwegian Prime Minister discussed their phone call with Putin together with President Zelenskyy.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that a phone call between Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr St ø re , and Russian leader Vladimir Putin was not agreed upon with their European allies. “I am very skeptical about this independent initiative by Norway and Finland. It was not agreed upon with any of us,” she said, as reported by broadcaster DR . She also expressed her disagreement with the position taken by the Finnish president and the Norwegian prime minister.

“I really don’t understand what these two countries think they can achieve this way.” “In the past, together with the rest of Europe, we have emphasized that when someone travels to Moscow — for example, on their own—it is important that we, as Europeans, move in a coordinated manner,” he said in an interview with TV Channel 2. According to President Stubb’s office, during their conversations with Putin, the leaders of Norway and Finland addressed issues related to maintaining stability in the Baltic Sea region and the Far North.

The phone call was confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov: “Putin held telephone conversations with the President of Finland and the Prime Minister of Norway.” “Putin and the leaders of Finland and Norway agreed to maintain direct telephone contact.” “During the talks with the leaders of Finland and Norway, Putin took stock of the current situation in the conflict zone in Ukraine and reiterated the root causes of the conflict, the Kremlin reports. The Russian President emphasized that a just and lasting peace in Ukraine is possible only if the interests of the Russian Federation are taken into account . “

According to a Kremlin statement: “In talks with the leaders of Norway and Finland, Putin pointed the finger at the confrontational policies adopted by NATO and EU countries, which, he said, are prolonging the conflict in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin informed the leaders of Norway and Finland of a US-mediated humanitarian operation” in the Oleshky area.

According to the Kremlin, in his talks with Stubb and Støre , Putin discussed ensuring security in the Baltic Sea region and Northern Europe. The leaders reaffirmed the importance of respecting international maritime law and the principle of freedom of navigation. Vladimir Putin told the leaders of Finland and Norway that he would not compromise on the issue of control of Donbas, Reuters reported . In response, European leaders stressed the need to achieve a “just” peace .

A tense meeting took place between Witkoff and Budanov. The US presidential envoy asked Zelensky’s chief of staff to halt attacks on Russian oil refineries, Le Monde reports. According to the newspaper, the meeting took place on October 9 in Florida. During the negotiations, Witkoff proposed a “regional prosperity plan” for the period following the end of the conflict in Ukraine. This plan envisioned the full restoration of Russian gas and oil supplies to Europe via Ukraine. According to the US representative, this would generate revenue for Kiev while simultaneously reducing energy costs for Europe.

However, Le Monde reports that Budanov responded by saying that Ukraine’s model is “Poland, not Belarus,” before suspending talks to consult with Zelensky. When discussions resumed, the Ukrainian delegation was shown a document outlining a deal between the United States and Russia regarding diesel supplies. “Accept this diesel deal and stop the attacks on Russian oil refineries: you are putting the world in danger!” Witkoff was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Ukrainian media reported that Zelenskyy declared that Pentagon chief Hegseth had withheld approval for nearly a month for the supply of Patriot and NASAMS interceptors to Ukraine . “I have instructed the issue to be discussed again with the American side. Discussions are also underway with other countries.”

Ukrainian cities are preparing for a 360-degree defense: Zelenskyy has implemented a decision by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC). This involves building engineered barriers and establishing defensive lines, designed to help protect residential areas should combat operations approach. A 360-degree defense involves establishing positions around a residential area, facing different directions, thus making it more difficult for the enemy to surround it or advance further.

At least seven ballistic missiles hit Kiev’s left bank. The DTEK Kyiv Grids headquarters were damaged during a massive attack on Kiev. The Southern Bridge over the Dnipro River in Kiev was damaged following explosions and an air raid siege during the night, according to the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Klitschko.

The eighth summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) was held in Russia, attended by Vladimir Putin. According to TASS , citing presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, six member states will be represented at the highest level. The leaders of Iran and Equatorial Guinea, the Emir of Qatar, and the President of the Presidential Council of Libya are expected in the capital, while Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez will participate via video link. On the sidelines of the forum, Putin held bilateral meetings with the heads of state of Iran, Qatar, Mozambique, and Libya. The “Moscow Declaration” is expected to be adopted at the conclusion of the summit .

Global gas prices have risen, but they could fall again. Any attempt to exclude Russia from the global gas market will have serious consequences — in particular, exorbitant costs for consumers — Putin warned. He pointed to the situation in Europe as an example, citing the Russian proverb: “Don’t dig a grave for others, you might fall into it yourself . ” None of the gas producers are opposed to the “green agenda,” Putin noted. He emphasized that the key is to ensure that the “green agenda” is not exploited for domestic political purposes.

The sanctioned oil tanker Leruo is carrying Russian diesel fuel to the United States, the Financial Times reports . The vessel, which flies the Sierra Leone flag and is owned by a Hong Kong-based entity , is currently subject to sanctions imposed by the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that the first three tankers were headed to the East Coast of the United States.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on October 27. In the direction of Kherson, Russia and Ukraine have implemented an agreed-upon ceasefire to facilitate a humanitarian operation in Oleshky. The agreement provides for reconnaissance by engineers, ensuring safe passage for humanitarian convoys, the delivery of food and medical supplies, as well as preparations for the evacuation of the civilian population. The agreement was confirmed by the General Staffs of both sides. The ceasefire applies to the operation area and designated humanitarian corridors.

On the evening of October 26, Russian forces launched rocket attacks against Kyiv. Explosions occurred in the Desna and Dnipro districts, damaging a school, a dormitory, and several non-residential buildings. A second rocket attack occurred during the night; Kyiv Mayor Klitschko reported that an administrative building in the Podilskyi district and two other non-residential structures were hit.

In the evening, Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) again maneuvered to bypass Crimea from the south, heading towards the Kerch Peninsula and the Krasnodar Krai.

In the Bryansk region, on October 26, Ukrainian forces shelled the settlement of Belaya Ber ë zka in the Trubchevsky district, wounding two women. A Ukrainian kamikaze drone struck a bus depot in Novozybkov, injuring one person and damaging four buses. In Suzemka, a man was injured in an attack by an enemy kamikaze drone.

In the Kursk region, a Ukrainian drone hit a private house, one person injured .

On the Sumy front, Russian forces report intense fighting near Khotin, Velyka Rybytsya, and Mykil’s’ke. According to Russian sources, “Two groups of Ukrainian armed forces were neutralized while attempting to infiltrate Russian rear areas . “

In the Belgorod region, Ukrainian attacks on October 26 killed one woman and injured seven civilians.

On the Kharkiv front , Russian forces are reporting advances south of Nova Kozakha and near Alisivka, in the Liptsi sector. In the Vov čans’k and Velykyi Burluk sectors , Ukrainian sources report Russian advances in the last 24 hours in a southerly direction, particularly near Prykolotne and Malyi Burluk.

In the Kupyansk sector, fighting continues within the city and along adjacent stretches of the front line. As of October 26, no confirmed changes in the line of contact have been recorded.

In the Lyman sector, fighting is ongoing in the southern part of the city . Fighting is also ongoing in Dibrova, in addition to clashes along the Yampol – Ozerne line. Following previous Ukrainian counterattacks, fighting is raging for individual positions; in intense clashes near Yampol, Russian forces have the initiative.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, fighting continues along the approaches to the urban agglomeration of Slov”jans’k-Kramators’k.

In the direction of Dru ž kivka, fighting continues near Rais’ke, Oleksijevo-Druzhkivka, Virolyubivka and Klynove.

Russian units continue their advance towards Bilozers’ke.

In the eastern part of the Zaporizhia region , Russian forces claim the capture of Obshche , awaiting confirmation from the Ukrainian side. Russian assault groups have the initiative and have crossed the Solona River, breached an anti-tank ditch, and secured a defensive area of ​​over 12 km² , clearing approximately 200 structures.

In the direction of Zaporizhia , fighting continues in the Orichiv sector. New clashes are reported near Mala Tokmachka.

Graziella Giangiulio

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