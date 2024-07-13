ISRAELHAMASWAR. Ben Gvir vs Netanyahu. Houthis attack the Orot Rabin power plant in Hadera with the Islamic Resistance

Among the statements by US President Joe Biden that caused a stir: “Hamas is not popular in the West Bank.” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused US President Joe Biden and his Administration of complicity in the atrocities of the Israeli war in the Gaza Strip and accused the United States and other NATO allies of “fanning the flames” of the war in Ukraine.” Turkish President Erdogan, still at the top of NATO, said we will not tolerate attempts to develop cooperation between Israel and NATO in the meantime We learn that NATO has decided to open its communications office in Jordan.

Czech Prime Minister Per Fiala spoke with Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and informed him that the Czech Republic will appeal to the Hague Tribunal against the arrest warrants of Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Galant. Knesset: “The Czech Republic has chosen the right side of history. The arrest warrants are a moral disgrace.”

A United Arab Emirates Air Force Bombardier CL 600 (UAF1351 serial number 1350) landed in Tel Aviv today. This is the third such flight in the last 72 hours. Israeli media said the United Arab Emirates and Egypt had agreed to participate in a post-war Gaza security force, in coordination with the United States.

In Israel, signs of a rift within the right in power are intensifying. According to a poll published by Israelnationalnews: “National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has the most support among coalition voters for the position of leader of the right-wing religious bloc the day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resigned.” Meanwhile, the Israeli media also claims that Gvir often does not answer the phone to Netanyahu

According to Channel 13: “There is an escalation of acts of hatred and attacks by settlers against Christians in Jerusalem.” According to former Defense Minister and Knesset member Avigdor Lieberman: “If this Knesset continues with the current coalition until 2026, the State of Israel will no longer exist.”

Former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo: “The failures have continued since October 7 and their extent cannot be estimated.” According to Channel 14: “It has been 18 years since the Second Lebanon War (July 2006), and if the war breaks out again, it will not be like the 2006 war. Hezbollah now has hundreds of thousands of long, medium and short-range rockets , thousands of which are precision-guided missiles designed to target “Israel’s” strategic assets, tens of thousands of explosive drones, numerous tunnels and an elite force of several thousand fighters known as the “Radwan Force”.

According to Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi: “One of the most important operations of the week was the attack on an American ship northeast of Socotra, and the enemy expressed its fears about the expansion of the threat.”

News of the opening of a “coordination office” in the Iraqi capital for joint operations against Israel between Sanaa forces and the Iraqi resistance has been confirmed, and is expected to intensify further. To confirm what was announced, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced through its official platform the attack with suicide drones on the “Orot Rabin” power plant in Hadera, which is located on the Israeli Mediterranean coast.

Al Houthi’s threats to Saudi Arabia have been renewed: “Our operations will not stop and Saudi Arabia will not be able to stop them.” On July 12, the British Maritime Authority received a report from a commercial vessel regarding explosions approximately 21 nautical miles west of the Yemeni port of Mokha

On the afternoon of July 12, a joint announcement from the IDF and ISA states that: “The IDF and ISA have eliminated the deputy commander of Hamas’ Shejaiya Battalion. Based on IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF eliminated the deputy commander of Hamas’ Shejaiya Battalion, Ayman Showadeh. Ayman was previously a key operative in Hamas’ operations headquarters and was involved in directing the October 7 massacre. During the war, he was actively involved in combat with the Shejaiya Battalion and directed numerous attacks against IDF troops. In addition to Ayman, Ubadah Abu Heen, company commander of the Shejaiya battalion who played a significant role during the war, was also eliminated.”

And now a look at the Israel – Hamas-Hezbollah worsening updated at 4.30pm on 12 July.

An Israeli bombardment targeted the eastern outskirts of the city of Al-Adissa, south of Lebanon. The Israeli army attacked Teir Harfa and Al-Jebayn with a guided missile. An Israeli airstrike was also reported in Kfarkila. And a drone attack on a motorcycle between the villages of Al-Mari and Rashaya Al-Fukhar.

The IDF in a statement spoke of wanting to strike Hezbollah military facilities in the Taybeh area and terrorist infrastructures in the Kfarkela area. The city of Wazzani, in southern Lebanon, was bombed

The sirens sounded in Adamit, Avivim, Margaliot, Metulla northern Israel in Kerem Shalom, a community near the Gaza Strip. The Forces of martyr Omar Al-Qasim: Together with the Mujahideen Brigades they claim: “We bombed the “Nahal Oz” site with a missile salvo”. “The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon: targeting the “Ruwaisat al-Qarn” site in the farms Lebanese occupied Shebaa with missile weapons, achieving a direct hit.”

Clashes continue in Gaza, the most violent ones recorded in Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip. Four dead and injured following a bombing of a residential apartment of the Abu Hashem family near the Al-Zaharna tower on Al-Jalaa street in Gaza City. In Tal al-Hawa, south-west of Gaza City, IDF attacks and ambushes against Israeli soldiers were recorded.

An eyewitness video showing the Israeli Air Force attack on a school in the Gaza Strip town of Abasan Al-Kabira has appeared online. The facility housed refugees from other parts of the enclave. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, twenty-nine people were killed in the attack, including children, more than twenty were injured.

The IDF continues to operate in the central and southern Gaza Strip. Several launches identified as passing through the Beit Hanoun area fell in open areas near Lachish in southern Israel. No injuries were reported. The IAF then struck Hamas targets in the area from which the launches were identified.

IDF troops continue targeted, intelligence-based operational activity in the Rafah area. Over the past day, troops eliminated numerous Hamas men in close combat and air strikes and dismantled terrorist infrastructure in the area.

Furthermore, based on intelligence, IDF troops operating in central Gaza have located a weapons manufacturing laboratory and a large amount of funds used for Hamas activities. Furthermore, terrorists who posed a threat to the troops present in the area were eliminated.

According to Palestinian sources there was a bombardment of Israeli forces positioned in the “Netzarim” axis with mortar shells and “Rajum” missiles

The IDF launches heavy attacks on the western part of Khan Yunis. The Al-Qassam Brigades claim: “we targeted a “Merkvah” tank and an occupation troop transport ship with two “Al-Yassin 105” shells in the Al-Tanour neighborhood and in “George” street, to the east of Rafah”.

Israeli attack in Abwein, north-west of Ramallah, clashes with Palestinians.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

