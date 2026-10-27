UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Kyiv and Moscow remain far from peace agreements. Martial law in Kyiv extended until January 2027. Peskov: Trilateral negotiations do not halt military action.

In an interview with Ukrainian television on October 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Kiev will not accept neutrality status or a limitation on the size of the Ukrainian armed forces . He stated that territorial issues are the subject of negotiations exclusively at the level of heads of state. Zelenskyy also confirmed the reinstatement of American warnings about Russian ballistic strikes and the high-speed operation of the Starshield system. Kiev intends to demand an end to attacks on energy and maritime infrastructure in upcoming talks.

Martial law and mobilization in Ukraine are expected to be extended by three months, until January 29, 2027. Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted these bills to the Rada for consideration.

Vladimir Putin’s advisor Yuriy Ushakov announced on October 25 that preparations have begun for a trilateral meeting between Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Xi Jinping. Moscow, Beijing, and Washington are essentially ready for talks on the sidelines of the APEC summit on November 18-19 in Shenzhen, China. A separate meeting between Putin and Trump has not yet been agreed upon. In parallel, the resumption of Russian-US-Ukrainian talks in November is being discussed.

Ukrainian issue , Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated: “The decision to continue trilateral negotiations does not imply restrictions on military action. The example of a ceasefire in Oleshky for humanitarian reasons could serve as a model for agreements in other areas,” Peskov noted. It is worth recalling that Pope Leo XIV also requested a truce in Oleshky in recent days.

Eighteen people were injured in a massive nighttime drone strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Belgorod, the task force reported.

Most of those injured in the attack by Ukrainian forces in a suburb of Voronezh were on a train, the governor said. He also added that the attack by Ukrainian forces caused fires at several industrial facilities. The death toll from the attack in Voronezh has risen to three, and the number of injured to 39, according to regional governor Alexander Gusev, citing the regional Ministry of Health.

Yandex announced that its supercomputers were unharmed following the attacks on its data centers. All three Yandex supercomputers —Lyapunov, Chervonenkis, and Galushkin— were not damaged by the attacks on their data centers and have been relocated to new facilities. They will continue to be used as infrastructure for Yandex services and for training key language models. Following this news, the company’s share price rose 2.65%, reaching ₽3,490 per share.

The FSB said in a statement that it had foiled terrorist attacks against an energy plant and a key component of Moscow’s missile defense system, the agency reported. According to the intelligence agency, two individuals from Transcaucasia were arrested. One of the suspects had been recruited by an SBU officer and, on his orders, had arrived in Russia to prepare and carry out the terrorist attack. He had also recruited an acquaintance for this purpose.

The perpetrators subsequently seized FPV drones and components of improvised explosive devices from a hideout in the Smolensk and Kaluga regions. The suspects assembled the attack drones and delivered them to a launch site in the Moscow region. The drones were to be remotely controlled from Ukrainian territory.

And now a look at the front line updated at 3:30 PM on October 26. On the night of October 26, Russian forces launched attacks against Ukraine. According to Ukrainian sources, a series of explosions occurred near Kropyvnytskyi, in the Kirovograd region, around 2:00 AM. Ukrainian monitoring channels reported the approach of three Kh-59 cruise missiles to the city .

Ukrainian forces struck Voronezh overnight, with numerous images of smoke circulating; Russian authorities have not yet reported what was hit. In the Lipetsk region, on the afternoon of October 25, Ukrainian forces launched a missile attack on an industrial area in Yelets. A security guard was killed and a medical worker at a medical center was injured. The workers were evacuated . The facades of several residential buildings and the building of the Yelets Medical College were damaged. Ukrainian sources report that targets hit included production buildings at the Energia plant, which produces chemical batteries, including those for military equipment. Ukrainian sources reported the use of Storm Shadow cruise missiles and published footage of a fire and damage to an industrial building.

On October 25, in the Bryansk region, a Ukrainian kamikaze drone attacked a company headquarters in Starodub. Eight school buses were damaged, and the windows of an industrial building were shattered. In Novozybkov, Ukrainian forces struck a freight train traveling from Bryansk to Gomel. The locomotive was damaged, and the 44-year-old driver died. In the village of Malye Shcherbinichi, Zlynkovsky District, an 18-year-old driver was injured in a drone attack on a civilian vehicle and was hospitalized.

One person injured in a drone attack in the Kursk region. An electrical system was destroyed, leaving 104 villages and approximately 11,000 users without power.

In the direction of Sumy, Russian assault groups are advancing steadily in the areas of Khotin, Velyka Rybytsya, and Mykil’s’ke. In the Shostka district, a forested area near Koren’ok has been cleared by Russian forces. According to the military at the front, Ukrainian forces They would have concentrated special forces units in the Sumy region, with the 111th Transmission Regiment taking care of communications and coordination .

In the Belgorod region, 10 people were injured in several districts by drone strikes. Extensive damage was reported to homes, public buildings, and farms.

In the direction of Kharkiv, Russian assault groups are reported advancing south of Nova Kozacha. In the Vov č ans’k and Velykyi Burluk sectors, fighting is ongoing in the areas of Prykolotne, Buhaivka, Kotivka and Malyi Burluk. Planes and drones carried out attacks in the areas of Velykyi Burluk, Buhaivka, Shevchenkove Pershe, Kolodyazne, Vodyane, Doroshenkove, Fedorivka, Pidserednje , Lebyazhye, Kotliari, Prykolotne, Holubivka and Khatnie .

On the “eastern” front, offensive operations continue west of Zelena Dibrova and Chervony Yar. In the Zaporizhia region , a Ukrainian drone attacked a bus on the Moscow-Melitopol route. According to Governor Yevhen Balitsky, there were two drivers and six passengers on board. Three people were injured.

Graziella Giangiulio

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