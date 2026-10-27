ISRAELIRANWAR. High-level talks on Middle Eastern security in Tehran: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye seek common ground. Tensions along the Iran-Pakistan border.

The PresidentDonaldTrump refused to allow Netanyahu to start a new war with Iran before today’s Israeli elections, so as not to interfere with the conflict, CNN reported , citing sources. Trump said of Iran: “We could, if we wanted, take all the oil. We could take the entire country. As you know, the Strait of Hormuz is totally ours.”

Rejecting President Trump’s words, former President Barack Obama said of Iran: “Iran now has veto power over the Strait of Hormuz, through which oil flows to the entire world. So it is now in a stronger strategic position than it was before the war began.”

Trump urged Israelis to vote for Netanyahu, saying that together they destroyed Iran’s Navy and Air Force, leaving the country’s military and economy in ruins. Trump then stated that Iran can no longer shout “Death to America” ​​or “Death to Israel,” concluding: “We must finish the job we started!”

Echoing the US president’s words, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said of Iran: “I have already instructed the Mossad and the Israel Defense Forces to overthrow this regime, because that is the only way to end it. The Arab countries, not just one or two, are standing in line waiting to see if we complete the mission. Then they will come and join the Abraham Accords.”

Meanwhile, yesterday Tehran hosted talks to discuss the Mecca Accords and hosted delegations from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan.

Fars news agency published a photo of a Saudi Arabian C-130 Hercules military transport plane at Mehrabad Airport in the Iranian capital, Tehran. This is the plane carrying Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman for a meeting with the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaee, along with Pakistani Army Commander General Asim Munir and Turkish Intelligence Director Ibrahim Kalin.

Ali Bagheri, Deputy Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said that Pakistan Army Commander General Asim Munir discussed the planned visits during his meeting with Rezaei last week.

The Saudi Defense Minister led the Saudi delegation to meetings in Tehran aimed at easing tensions. The meeting took place after Tehran approved a proposal from the Pakistani Chief of Staff.

Another Saudi government plane reportedly landed at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport on October 26. Rumors circulated that Saudi Chief of Staff Faisal Al-Ruwaili was killed in a Yemeni AnsarAllah missile attack on the Saudi Ministry of Defense building on October 24. Other senior Saudi and foreign military officials were also claimed to have been killed or injured. These reports have not been confirmed.

Iran has made it clear that it has no interest in joining the Mecca Pact at this stage, as such a decision would require the approval of the Supreme Leader and the strategic forces, not just the Foreign Ministry. However, the Mecca Pact meeting is unlikely to produce any significant or concrete results, beyond the possible opening of channels of communication with AnsarAllah.

The meeting, along with the regular arrival of Saudi planes in the Iranian capital last night, suggests that the delegation includes not only senior officials, but also members of the royal family and technical personnel. They may have come to Tehran to develop a plan and prepare a joint statement on the situation with Ansar Allah.

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament: “Iran today is not a colony of either the West or the East, but is working to push America away from the region.” And Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi: “It is impossible to have war and conflict in one part of the region and expect peace and stability in another. The war must end on all fronts; otherwise, we will not see stability in the region.”

In a television interview, Netanyahu, an insider who is preparing for the post-Trump era, said: “So we have to prepare for difficult times, and I am preparing.” “If you think we’ll continue to receive tens of billions of dollars in American aid for our defense budget, prepare yourselves and get used to the idea that it won’t continue. It’s over. It’s over, and it will be over. It’s just a matter of time. Because America has changed, not Israel.”

Netanyahu on Western armies: “Western armies are the most bloated you can imagine. All that money goes to salaries, benefits, and so on. Israel has some too, but it’s much less bloated. I’ll put it this way: the US military and others are like a huge, fat sumo wrestler. Israel is like a slightly chubby sumo wrestler.”

Netanyahu: “We need to understand that there could be sanctions, including banking sanctions. We need to prepare an economy capable of circumventing them. You know about currencies that can circumvent them. And I’m working on that too.”

Still on the subject of the Israeli election campaign, Israeli Knesset member Nissim Vaturi said: “We should burn Gaza. Why should we be ashamed? Who is left there? Are there civilians in Gaza? Yes, it should burn. Anyone left there should be eliminated, period. I have no doubt.” And again, former Israeli military intelligence chief Aharon Haliva: “For every person killed on October 7, 50 Palestinians must die. It doesn’t matter if they are children.”

On October 26, Netanyahu returned to the topic of Iran: “This morning, the Iranian news agency published the video showing Mojtaba’s order to drop atomic bombs on Israel. They have resumed their nuclear program. This regime is limping, wounded, battered, and, like a wounded fighter, it can make its last desperate leap and destroy us.”

And now a look at the military scenario in the Middle East and West Asia around 3:30 PM on October 26. The Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces has spoken out against the Israeli leadership’s plans to conduct an operation against Iran. According to Israeli television’s Channel 12 , General Eyal Zamir opposes the operation and has asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to provide a “written document with legal justification” before carrying out the order. The nature of the planned actions has not been disclosed. According to a military source cited by the channel, this is a step that could lead to “a rapid clash with Iran at an extremely delicate and dramatic moment.” The channel’s sources also reported that the country’s military leadership is expressing concern about politicians’ attempts to exploit the confrontation with Tehran to their advantage.

Local sources in Lebanon report that Israeli warplanes have carried out attacks on Kfar Tibnit, Wadi al-Hujair, Talousa, and the outskirts of Baraachit. Israeli artillery reportedly shelled Hadatha, Wadi al-Saluki, Al-Mansouri, Aita al-Jabal, Srifa, the Khiam plain, Beit Yahoun, Wadi al-Hujair, Wadi Zibqin, Kfar Tibnit, Al-Qantara, the outskirts of Baraachit, and Zawtar al-Sharqiyah. Israeli forces also reportedly carried out explosions in Houla, Majdalzoun, Yahmar al-Shaqif, and Kfar Tibnit. High-explosive bombs were reportedly dropped by drones on Mayfadoun. Construction of civilian buildings continues in southern Lebanon.

Local Syrian sources reported that an Israeli force carried out land-leveling operations in the Harash area, near Jabaa al-Khashab, in the countryside of Quneitra province.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced in a statement that on October 24: “In a preemptive operation, one of the most important gathering centers of the PJAK terrorist group in Iraq was hit.” An Iranian Shahed-136 drone struck a target in the Alana Valley, southwest of Soran, Erbil. Iraqi sources reported unidentified hostile aircraft flying over Kirkuk, northern Iraq. A ship caught fire off the Iraqi coast after being hit.

During a failed attempt by Saudi air defense to intercept a Yemeni army missile attack, a Patriot missile struck a shopping mall in the country, causing damage and a fire. On October 24, a Yemeni missile attack targeted Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. On October 26, Saudi Arabia activated its early warning systems following explosions in Riyadh, following reports of a missile attack attributed to AnsarAllah.

Jeddah Airport, Saudi Arabia, has suffered a disruption in operations. General Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, stated: […] the Yemeni Armed Forces conducted two high-level military operations against Saudi enemy concentrations and their weapons depots in the Salah Al-Din area, in the Aden governorate, and in the Al-Waht area, in the Lahij governorate, using several ballistic missiles. […] Dozens of people were killed and wounded among the concentrations and several vehicles and weapons depots were destroyed and burned, under the supervision of Saudi officer Badr Al-Harbi.”

Yemeni Houthi President Mahdi al-Mashat: “We will decide how to deal with those who support the Saudi-led aggression against Yemen, in accordance with Yemeni law.” Yemeni military media have released footage of attacks on Saudi officers, soldiers, and vehicles carried out with “Samad” drones in the border regions of Najran, Jizan, and Asir.

In the early afternoon of October 26, Ansar Allah forces claimed responsibility for attacks against Saudi mobilizations south of Ma’rib, including the Faliha and Al-Radha fronts, destroying several vehicles. A truck carrying weapons, presumably destined for Saudi-backed mobilizations in Taiz, was seized. The weapons were reportedly hidden under sacks of flour, with food aid shipments used as cover. Security sources said the truck was intercepted while heading toward Taiz through the western entrance. The Wall Street Journal reported that attacks on Saudi headquarters and military bases in Yemen, particularly in Aden and Shabwah, resulted in deaths and injuries among Saudi officers and soldiers.

Saudi Arabia reportedly carried out two airstrikes against a telecommunications network in the Al-Sabrah district of Ibb governorate. Four civilians were reportedly injured in Saudi airstrikes targeting the Akmat Hubaish area of Al-Misrakh district, south of Taiz. The Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman stated that Saudi warplanes conducted 56 air and missile strikes against civilian targets across Yemen in the past 24 hours. The reported attacks targeted Hajjah, Lahj, Amran, Saada, Al-Jawf, Taiz, and Ibb, and involved F-15 and Typhoon aircraft operating from Khamis Mushait and Taif air bases, with missile strikes launched from Najran. The spokesman reportedly put the cumulative number of air and missile strikes since the beginning of the escalation at 3,179.

In the early afternoon of October 26, Saudi Arabia reportedly launched an attack on the Yemeni capital, Sana’a. Saudi Arabia reportedly carried out three airstrikes near the city of Saada. Seven Saudi airstrikes hit the Al-Matun and Al-Matma districts in Al-Jawf governorate, northeastern Yemen. Saudi forces reportedly carried out two airstrikes against a telecommunications network in Al-Sabrah district, Ibb governorate. Four civilians were reportedly injured in Saudi airstrikes targeting the Akmat Hubaish area in Al-Misrakh district, south of Taiz.

On October 23, an attack on a vessel was recorded in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps today released footage of two oil tankers struck by a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz. Satellite images reveal the expansion of the oil spill off the coast of the United Arab Emirates following the attack on the tanker. On October 26, the UKMTO reported an attack on a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman.

Iran conducted missile drills in several Iranian cities throughout the weekend. An explosion was reported in Ahvaz, southern Iran. According to local sources, the blast was caused by an unexploded bomb dating back to the war. An explosion was reportedly heard in the Zeytun Karmandi area of Ahvaz, Khuzestan Province. The cause and any casualties or damage were not immediately determined. The Balochistan Fighters’ Front (formerly Jaish al-Adl) announced in a video that yesterday it had set up checkpoints for several hours in an effort to gain control of the Khash-Saravan road.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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