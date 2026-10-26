ISRAELIRANWAR. Urban warfare in Taiz between Houthis and the Saudi alliance

As the ultimatum for the surrender of the city of Taiz expired, the forces of Ansar Allah and the popular committees began operations to take the city , starting from the western front.

In the initial stages of this operation on the western front, Ansar Allah forces have taken control of Al-Ariel Hill and are proceeding to secure the Al-Murbah neighborhood.

On the northwestern front, Yemeni forces have reclaimed the areas of Madarat and Al-Rajmah from Saudi-backed mercenaries and are advancing toward the old airport, home to the 35th Brigade. Clashes also continue near the central prison, while the front line along this axis remains unchanged.

On the southern front of Taiz, Yemeni forces have captured the Talouq area; fighting has now spread to the Mashra’ah and Hadnan areas.

In addition to its strategic importance for consolidating gains in southwest Yemen, Taiz is considered the country’s cultural capital. Currently, the city is under the control of the Al-Islah party, considered by the Houthis to be infidel, as well as militias linked to Tariq Saleh; these groups, present in the area, have long subjected the local population to an oppressive regime.

For years, they have extorted money from residents and, by waging war against the Yemeni central government, have further tightened the siege on the city. Located approximately 256 kilometers south of Sana’a, Taiz, once freed from the control of the Saudi-led coalition, will become a central hub , once again receiving basic necessities and humanitarian aid. It is estimated that around 600,000 residents of Taiz are living under siege.

Saudi Arabia, awaiting word on whether Turkey and Egypt, currently at odds over the issue of Libyan-Turkish territorial waters, are carrying out airstrikes. The Yemeni Ministry of Health, based in Sanaa, reported on October 23 – in a preliminary assessment – that one person was killed and four others injured, including children, following a Saudi airstrike that hit a house in the Al-Za’aza district of Taiz.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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