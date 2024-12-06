ISRAELHAMASWAR. Trump asks Qatar to resume negotiations for a truce in Gaza: Israel’s bombings: 20 dead. Hezbollah sides with Assad

A Reuters note states that: “US intelligence estimates that Hezbollah has begun operations to rebuild its strength and capacity after the blows received from the IDF, starting with the recruitment of new members, increasing its own weapons production and developing plans to continue smuggling weapons from Syria”.

Masad Bolus, Donald Trump’s adviser for Middle Eastern affairs, said: “The war in Gaza is almost over. There is almost no significant military activity there.” Israel’s bombings say exactly the opposite.

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammad al-Thani in an interview with Sky News explains that Trump wants an agreement and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip before visiting the White House by January 20. Qatar played a crucial role as a mediator in indirect talks between Israel and Hamas until it announced last month that it would suspend its involvement until both sides demonstrated the “will and seriousness” to resume negotiations.

On the afternoon of December 5, it was reported that Hamas had approved the Egyptian proposal for the administration of Gaza and national unity. Hamas confirmed its acceptance of the Egyptian proposal to establish a community support committee through comprehensive national mechanisms. This follows extensive meetings in Cairo with Fatah and discussions aimed at forming a committee to manage Gaza, promote national unity and end divisions. Earlier in the day, it was reported that Israel had “delivered” to Hamas an updated draft agreement, which included the release of some Israeli hostages and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Axios reported. According to Israeli media, there are 100 Israeli prisoners remaining in the Gaza Strip, 37 of whom have been announced dead.

Hamas also met with leaders of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine to discuss political and field developments in Gaza and the West Bank. In addition, the delegation interacted with Palestinian national figures and dignitaries in Cairo, briefing them on the progress of discussions with Fatah and the position on the Egyptian proposal.

The Israeli website Walla! reported that General Herzi Halevy decided to remove Haim Cohen, commander of the Northern Brigade of the Gaza Division. The decision was based on the investigation conducted by the Joint Chiefs of Staff regarding the war. The IDF also confirmed that six Israeli prisoners died in Khan Yunis as a result of IAF shelling, the attack dates back to February 14, 2024. The bodies of the prisoners were recovered.

The Israeli military also warns of the risks of traveling during legal proceedings over the Gaza war. The IDF has advised 30 soldiers who served in the Gaza conflict to avoid international travel due to the risk of arrest or legal investigation by pro-Palestinian groups. Following the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrants for Israeli leaders Netanyahu and Gallant, the IDF has implemented “risk assessments” for soldiers traveling abroad.

The IDF also prohibits soldiers from sharing combat-related content on social media, although many have continued to post such material. Legal teams are monitoring developments in foreign countries to respond to potential legal action. A Shehab news agency infographic video highlights the international effort to track down Israeli soldiers responsible, Shehab said, “for the genocide in the Gaza Strip, highlighting how these crimes were self-documented by the Israeli military using its own cameras.”

The Israel Defense Forces said it has created the first technical unit in the Israeli Air Force for members of the ultra-Orthodox community, allowing them to maintain their religious lifestyle while serving in the military. The unit is based in one of the 105th Squadron’s hardened aircraft shelters at Ramat David Air Base in northern Israel. The squadron operates F-16I fighter jets.

Israeli sources reported suspicions of gunmen infiltrating through the Jordanian border, which triggered a military alert in the area as forces searched for them.

On the afternoon of December 5, a speech by Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem was posted online, saying: “Three fundamental factors are related to God’s victory for us in this battle. The first is the presence of the martyrdom fighters on the field and their steadfastness.

The second factor is the blood of the martyrs, led by His Eminence Sayyed Nasrallah, who gave impetus to the fighters to continue. The third factor is the restoration of resistance to the control structure that helped manage the Battle of Uli al-Bas (Formidable in Power) in a proportionate manner.”

He also said: “We agreed on the agreement to stop aggression, which is an executive mechanism for Resolution 1701. It is not a new agreement and is not autonomous. The relevant resolutions contained in Resolution 1701 have their own mechanisms, including the restoration of Lebanon’s borders within the specified time frame. Israel has committed more than 60 violations of the ceasefire agreement and the government is responsible for following up on this. The Lebanese state is responsible for following up on Israeli violations and the resistance provides an opportunity for the ceasefire agreement to succeed.”

“Israel has nothing to do with our relations with the Lebanese interior and army. Hezbollah is strong because it supports the right of the Palestinians and Lebanese to liberate their land. We will evaluate the crises and wars we have been through and benefit from the lessons through development and improvement in all areas.”

Hezbollah’s number one also spoke about the displaced: “The displacement phase is still having its effects until now and has been difficult and has included more than 1.1 million displaced people. In the displacement issue, we have contributed with management and in-kind contributions through volunteer committees, despite the difficult circumstances. Thank you for your sacrifices and donations, and thank you to the host authorities who have been a model of true citizenship in Lebanon.”

Finally, Naim Qassem speaks about Syria: The “refugee and reconstruction” phase is a promise from Sayyed Nasrallah and a commitment from us, so we decided that its slogan should be “Promise and commitment.” “We will support Syria to counter the aggression against it with all we can.” Hezbollah’s secretary general included the attack by armed groups in Syria in the context of the US-Israeli aggression aimed at changing the regime and changing its political direction.

The speech ends with a monitor to the Arab countries: “Know that every gain for “Israel” is a loss for you and not a loss for Palestine, Syria and Lebanon and will be reflected in your countries.”

The Deputy Chairman of the Political Council of Hezbollah, Mahmoud Qamati said: “We can issue statement No. 2 or 3 if the enemy persists in violations.” While giving the ceasefire monitoring committee a chance, Qamati expressed dissatisfaction with its performance, accusing it of intentional negligence. He noted that the Resistance had referred the issues to Lebanon’s defense institutions and the UN, questioning their current effectiveness. Despite the frustrations, Qomati stressed that Hezbollah remains patient and committed to the ceasefire, placing the onus on Israel to stop its aggression.

On the night of December 5, an explosion was heard in the eastern sector of southern Lebanon. Lebanese sources reported that the Israeli army is continuing to demolish homes in Yaroun, located in the Bint Jbeil district of southern Lebanon. The IDF states: “The 91st Division’s defensive activity in southern Lebanon to remove threats to Israeli communities in accordance with the understanding between Israel and Lebanon. Troops of the 188th Armored Brigade located and dismantled underground infrastructure tens of meters long. The infrastructure included an exit to a firing position aimed at communities and outposts inside Israeli territory.”

Israeli forces stormed Al-Arabi Specialized Hospital in the city of Nablus. Late on December 4, the IDF wrote: “Yamam and ISA forces arrested Ayman Ghanam, on terrorism charges, at a hospital in Nablus.” Clashes erupted between Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces and resistance fighters around Jenin camp in the late morning of November 5, following the arrest of several fighters and the confiscation of their weapons. PA forces are firing indiscriminately in the center of Jenin city and nearby homes.

In Gaza, Al Qassam Brigades: Targeting Israeli soldiers and vehicles along the incursion axis east of Jabalia camp, in the northern Gaza Strip. According to Palestinian sources, the initial toll from the bombing of the home of Dalu family, inhabited homes in Gaza were damaged.

Al-Quds Brigades claim: “We destroyed two Israeli vehicles by detonating barrel bombs – which we had planted in advance – in the area of ​​the incursion in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City.” Israeli attack in the Mawasi area of ​​Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip in the “safe zone” for refugees reportedly left 20 people dead and dozens injured.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

