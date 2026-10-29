ISRAELIRANWAR. Netanyahu leads Eizenkot but cannot form a new government. Lebanon, Palestine, and Syria suffer Israeli attacks. Houthis advance in Taiz and Lahij.

IAEA experts have found no attempt by Iran to restore nuclear facilities damaged by the US attacks, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said. This should silence Trump’s election campaign rumors of Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Key dates for the 26th Knesset elections have been set; the procedures for forming a government have been outlined. Election results are expected by today, October 29th, with the final results scheduled for publication on November 4th, while the new Knesset will be sworn in on November 10th. The first candidate nominated receives a 28-day mandate to form a government, extendable for an additional 14 days. If unsuccessful, the mandate will pass to a second candidate for a 28-day term, with no possibility of extension. If this attempt also fails, the Knesset will have 21 days for 61 members of Parliament to agree on a third candidate, who will be granted a two-week mandate. Otherwise, the Knesset will be dissolved and new elections will be held within 90 days. The office of Yaakov Asher, chairman of the United Torah Judaism party, said it had received no communication from party leaders, except for a message from Netanyahu’s entourage, expressing his intention to keep the current governing coalition intact. Today, Eizenkot held a meeting with members of his bloc, during which several proposals for the next step were made.

Benjamin Netanyahu is ahead of Gadi Eizenkot. Neither party has yet reached the 61 seats needed to form a parliamentary majority; at the time of writing, Netanyahu’s vote weight is 11 times higher than in the previous round.

Defense Minister Israel Katz characterized Eizenkot’s remarks before senior Israeli military officials as undemocratic and unrealistic. Katz stated that Eizenkot urged senior officials not to comply with the Prime Minister and Defense Minister’s directives, claiming he had their support. Katz described the gesture as a continuation of an election campaign centered on alleged differences between the military and political leadership over Iran. He further stated that the Israeli military has been a full partner in achieving significant results against Iran and will implement any decisions taken in this regard.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Qatar has not presented Iran with any concrete proposals for a deal, limiting itself to ideas unacceptable to Tehran. Iran has made it clear it will not show any flexibility regarding its nuclear program.

And now a look at the military scenarios unfolding in the Middle East and West Asia, updated at 3:30 PM on October 28. From the United States, The Hill : “The war with Iran has already cost the United States $47 billion, and expenses continue to rise.” According to data provided to Congress by the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), $29 billion has been spent on munitions supplies, nearly $12 billion on operational costs, and another $6.1 billion on the replacement of lost equipment and weapons. However, the damage suffered by US military bases in the Middle East as a result of Iranian attacks has not yet been included in these calculations. As The Hill notes , further military operations could cost Washington another $2-3 billion per month. According to estimates by Moody’s Analytics, the conflict has already cost the average American family around $2,000.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon has prepared options for new strikes against Iran, should the White House decide to authorize them. According to flight tracking data and information provided by two U.S. officials familiar with the movements, the U.S. military is sending an additional Patriot air defense system to Israel, originating from the state of Texas, to strengthen the country’s missile defense capabilities, according to the Wall Street Journal. According to the WSJ , this move is one of several signs of preparation as the United States considers the possibility of a short, intense campaign against Iran following the November 3 midterm elections. Iran has warned that it would respond to any attack by striking economic and civilian targets in the region. The outlet reports that Trump has not yet made a final decision on whether to launch a strike.

The availability of Patriot systems and their interceptors is limited. Earlier this month, Axios reported that the United States deployed two additional Patriot batteries to protect energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, while also transferring launchers and interceptors from other units to the Middle East. The Wall Street Journal reports that the United States and its Gulf allies are rushing to replenish their missile defense stockpiles, which have been depleted following the Iranian attacks.

According to local sources, four Palestinians were killed in separate Israeli drone strikes and gunfire in the Gaza Strip; among the victims was a six-year-old girl who was hit by Israeli live ammunition in Mawasi Khan Yunis. Two people were reportedly killed in separate Israeli drone strikes in Mawasi Rafah. Another person died from wounds sustained in an earlier Israeli bombardment near the Palestine Stadium, west of Gaza City. A Palestinian was injured, struck in the head by a live ammunition, in the Qizan Rashwan area, south of Khan Yunis. Artillery shelling was also reported in northern Gaza, as well as gunfire east of Batn al-Samin and in the areas of Al-Alam and Al-Shakoush, west of Rafah.

Construction of new settlements continues in the West Bank.

On October 27, Israeli artillery reportedly shelled Hadatha, Wadi Zebqine, Aita al-Jabal, Al-Mansouri, the suburbs of Baraashit, Al-Qantara, Wadi Al-Salouqi, Beit Lif, the suburbs of Shebaa and Shwaya, Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah, Wadi Al-Hujeir, and the suburb of Haris. An Israeli drone reportedly carried out an attack between Al-Jarmuq and Al-Aayshiyah. Israeli forces also reportedly conducted demolition operations or detonated explosive devices in Al-Khiam, Mais al-Jabal, and Houla; flares were also reported over Al-Bayyadah.

In Syria, Israeli forces reportedly raided the outskirts of Quneitra governorate, kidnapping a young Syrian man. Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Zaidi was scheduled to travel to Damascus, leading a high-level delegation, for talks with Julani. According to some sources, he also visited the shrine of Sayyidah Zaynab (S), accompanied by Jawlani.

From Iraq, the creative media report thatZawa Bakhsharbadeh, leader of the Iranian-Kurdish opposition Komala party, was found shot dead inside the Arjan Hotel in Erbil.

In the early hours of October 28, Yemeni forces attacked Saudi positions in the cities of Jeddah and Yanbu, using several cruise missiles and suicide drones. Videos of the attack attributed to Yemen’s Asar Alah on Jeddah show black smoke rising from Jeddah airport and another location; the sound of a cruise missile flying in the area can also be heard.

A Qatari C-17A military transport aircraft reportedly took off from Al Dhafra Air Base to land at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. The purpose of the flight was not disclosed.

And now we look at the Taiz and Lahij sectors in Yemen. Houthi forces are steadily advancing around the city of Taiz and along the western front of Lahij province.

On the Taiz front, Ansar Allah has reclaimed the Al-Diman, Al-Iqam, and Al-Maydan heights from Saudi coalition forces. With the capture of these positions, additional areas south of Taiz city, including Taiz University, are now within visual control and range of the Houthis.

In the western sector of Lahij province, Ansar Allah and the popular committees are engaged in clashes with the forces of Al-Amaliqa, Al-Dara Al-Watan, and the Sabiha tribes. Over the past 24 hours, the movements of these groups along the eastern side of the Bab al-Mandab Strait have been neutralized thanks to precise attacks conducted by the Houthi army using missiles, drones, and artillery. In this same sector, Houthi forces have also captured the towns of Al-Mahjaba, Al-Hajijah, and Jabal Asna, while operations to secure the areas of Shatin, Al-Durad, and Nabiyah continue. The latter represents the last stronghold on which Saudi coalition forces can rely to launch attacks against Dhubab and Bab al-Mandab; therefore, the conquest of these areas makes the complete liberation of Yemen’s southwestern coast possible .

In parallel with these clashes, Saudi fighter jets continue to bombard Yemeni Houthi towns and positions in the southwest of the country; since the beginning of hostilities, the total number of such air strikes has exceeded 3,300. In response, the Houthi missile forces, using constant short-range tactical missiles, are striking bases and garrisons of forces loyal to the Saudi coalition in the provinces of Aden, Lahj, and elsewhere. This support is unprecedented compared to past operations and has allowed the Yemeni armed forces to continue their steady and methodical advance on the southwestern front.

Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Houthi forces, said: “Our armed forces call on everyone present at Aden airport to evacuate immediately due to the presence of a Saudi military transport plane—an enemy—carrying weapons intended to kill members of the Yemeni people. The armed forces reiterate, for the last time, the call on everyone present at Aden airport to evacuate immediately due to the presence of a Saudi military transport plane—an enemy—carrying weapons intended to kill members of the Yemeni people.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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