ISRAELIRANWAR. The Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until the US meets Iran’s conditions. Netanyahu fails to secure the 61 seats he needs to govern. Hezbollah: Israel incapable of achieving its goals

DonaldTrump expressed skepticism about the possibility of helping Netanyahu form a national unity government, declaring, “I’ll think about it.” Meanwhile, American and Iranian press reports indicate that Jared Vance, in a letter sent through Qatar, has proposed the immediate resumption of direct and comprehensive negotiations, including Iran’s nuclear program. Vance announced that he will personally lead the US negotiating team in meetings between officials from the two countries.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezae acknowledged receipt of the letter but has yet to respond. Iran reiterates the need for the United States to fulfill the seven conditions set forth, emphasizing its rejection of any position that conflicts with this pre-established framework.

The Israeli election commission continues its work, according to Israeli Channel 12: “It is very likely that Benjamin Netanyahu will remain Prime Minister of Israel.”

97.3% of the vote counted: no bloc holds a majority. According to preliminary results of the parliamentary election, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc has won 53 Knesset seats and the opposition 48. A majority requires at least 61 seats. The final distribution could change after the remaining ballots, including military and diplomatic votes, are counted. Latest results: Likud: 27; Yesh Atid: 21; Bennett and Lapid’s Party: 12; Joint List: 11; Democrats: 8; United List: 8; Yisrael Beiteinu: 7; Otzma Yehudit: 7; United Torah Judaism: 7; Shas: 6; Religious Zionism: 6.

Gadi Eisenkot said that Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies are waging an illegitimate campaign to influence public opinion, aiming to delay the publication of the election results.

Violent clashes erupted when ultra-Orthodox (Haredi) protesters blocked major roads and set fires following the arrest of several yeshiva students. Police intervened to disperse the crowd and restore traffic. Meanwhile, tensions escalated in Givatayim, where former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett received a mixed reception: cheering supporters on one side, and angrily protesting opponents on the other. Police and security personnel intervened to separate the opposing factions amid heated confrontations.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah commented on the Israeli election results in a written statement: “The situation facing the adversary is characterized by the inability to achieve its objectives, internal turmoil, and political, economic, and social crises; the consequences of all this are unfolding one after another and will have serious repercussions for this adversary’s future. The Israeli election results paint a picture of defeat. We don’t care who governs the Israeli entity, but it must understand that it cannot continue its occupation and that it must leave our land.”

Reports are coming from Syria that Kurdish forces have begun transferring heavy weapons to the Syrian army. Meanwhile, from Iraq, the Komala party has denied the killing of one of its leaders in a hotel in Erbil.

According to Sentinel-2 satellite imagery, Saudi Arabia is currently loading nine supertankers (with a total of approximately 18 million barrels of oil) in the Persian Gulf (at the ports of Ras Tanura and Juaymah). Riyadh is making every effort to increase oil supply volumes.

An image released by the Saudi Ministry of Defense, taken during the visit of Saudi Chief of Staff General Fayyadh Al-Ruwaili to King Khalid Air Base in southwest Saudi Arabia, reveals the presence of Royal Bahraini Air Force personnel. The image shows a Bahraini pilot, with the rank of major, wearing the insignia of the 1st Tactical Fighter Squadron of the RBAF, known as the “Desert Falcons,” on his right shoulder. The squadron, which operates F-16C/D fighters, is based at Sheikh Isa Military Airport in Bahrain. The squadron is responsible for defending Bahraini airspace and has not previously been publicly involved in operations abroad. A member of the Pakistan Air Force, identifiable by his uniform, is also visible in the background.

In Bahrain, dozens of people protested against the actions of the authorities, particularly the arrests and prosecutions of Shiite religious figures and preachers, as well as restrictions imposed on the holding of religious ceremonies.

Axios on the operation being prepared against Iran: “The operation currently under preparation is expected to target Iran’s leadership, energy sector, and infrastructure. The campaign is expected to involve a week of intensive strikes.” Saudi Arabia has asked Trump to grant more time for negotiations with Iran.

A representative of the Iranian Armed Forces stated: “Initially, the enemy’s goal was to destroy Iran’s nuclear capabilities and missile program; then, they sought to dismantle the ‘Axis of Resistance’ and overthrow the government of the Islamic Republic; and finally, they openly declared their intention to dismember Iran and destroy Iranian civilization.” “The Strait of Hormuz is currently under the strategic control of the Iranian Armed Forces and will not be reopened, under any circumstances, until the conditions set by Iran are fully met.”

And now, let’s take a look at the military scenarios unfolding in the Middle East and Western Asia, updated at 3:30 PM on October 29. Five US aircraft carrying out aerial refueling have been spotted near the Strait of Hormuz. According to Israeli sources, a possible Iranian attack is prompting the IDF to coordinate with US CENTCOM.

The Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) conducted an operation called “Jordanian Deterrence – Khmud,” targeting terrorist bases in southern Syria, in coordination with the Syrian government. The operation was implemented in response to the loss of life caused by an attack on a church in Khmud last Friday. The terrorists responsible for the Khmud attack are linked to the organizations targeted during the operation. Jordanian Air Force fighter jets destroyed several facilities used by the terrorists, killing and wounding some and destroying their weapons. The Jordanian Armed Forces reiterated that the army will maintain a firm stance against anyone attempting to undermine the security of the Jordanian people, confirming its commitment to eradicating terrorism, defending Jordan, and protecting its citizens.

Dozens of Palestinian teachers were left stranded after Israeli forces closed a checkpoint south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank. Israeli forces also set up a checkpoint on the bridge near Deir Dibwan, east of Ramallah.



In Lebanon, a new wave of Israeli attacks has hit the south: raids were reported against the towns of Al-Mansouri and Al-Qantara.

From Syria, local accounts report that an Israeli patrol has set up a checkpoint and is searching pedestrians on the road between Jubata al-Khashab and Ain al-Bayda. According to local sources, a patrol consisting of three military vehicles entered the road connecting Jubata al-Khashab and Ain al-Bayda, in the rural area north of Quneitra.

Air traffic has been halted at Jeddah airport due to a possible Houthi attack. A plane has been reported shot down over the Yemeni governorate of Al-Jawf. Saudi Arabia. Saudi Civil Defense has reportedly activated sirens in the Eastern Province and the southern city of Najran. Explosions have been reported near the Ras Tanura refinery in Saudi Arabia.

According to the WHO: Over 9,000 people have been killed or injured in Yemen and 276,000 have been displaced due to the escalation. Ansar Allah forces have reportedly captured Al-Maydan and advanced towards the small settlements of Al-Hadir and Al-Hubayl. Fighting is reportedly continuing near Jabal Sabr, one of Yemen’s highest mountains.

A civilian was reportedly killed by a landmine explosion in the Al-Oushaqah area of the Mawza district, west of Taiz. Two people were reportedly injured by artillery shelling attributed to Saudi-linked forces in the towns of Sabr al-Mawadim (southeast of Taiz) and Al-Wazi’iyah (west of Taiz). Saudi forces reportedly targeted the Al-Shaibani paint and chemical factory in Al-Rubaie (west of Taiz), starting a fire. Two airstrikes also reportedly hit Al-Birain, in the Al-Maafir district, south of Taiz. Saudi aircraft reportedly conducted an airstrike on Mayun Island, in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Saudi-linked forces reportedly shelled several inhabited villages in the Razih district of Saada Governorate with artillery.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claims to have shot down a US MQ-1 drone near the Strait of Hormuz. Three ships were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz on the afternoon of October 29. “[… ] the 14th MQ-1 advanced drone was intercepted and destroyed by a modern advanced defense system of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Forces, under the control of the country’s integrated air defense network, in the skies east of the Strait of Hormuz (off the coast of Sirik, southern Iran).”

The Iranian Navy reports that this morning, an oil tanker operating illegally within a restricted and dangerous area east of the Strait of Hormuz was hit by naval mines, causing damage and a fire, rendering the vessel unable to move.

Finally, Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Mostafa Izadi reiterated that “the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until the conditions set by Iran are met.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/