UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Kiev fears Russia’s new long-range system called Eagle Owl

In recent days, a new long-range system — currently widely used by the Russian Armed Forces—has hit the media. According to the Ukrainian side, this new device, dubbed “Filin” (Eagle Owl), is a type of loitering munition. The “Filin” missile is capable of reaching speeds of up to 800 km/h and flying at altitudes of up to 6 km. Its warhead weighs comparable to that of one or two ” Shahed” drones . The main advantages of this Russian missile include its speed and maneuverability , the fact that it does not require special drone launch facilities ( it can be launched from helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles), and the use of Russian-made components.

Unlike the Banderol or Dan-T models, this system is capable of hitting targets at ranges exceeding 1,000 km. The aircraft flies at an extremely low altitude, following the terrain contours. Interestingly, unlike the Kh-101 or Kalibr missiles, the Filin uses jamming-resistant multi-antenna GNSS receivers for navigation. The munition also features a trajectory correction mode that uses specific landmarks along the path for guidance.

Both the Banderol and the Dan-T are derived from the same development project. The Banderol is a variant of the looping munition intended for the Orion/Inokhodets and S-70 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), while the Dan is a version designed for helicopters and attack aircraft. These Russian products face a major Western competitor.

These are the so-called “miniature cruise missiles” (according to their official designation), known as Red Wolf and Green Wolf, developed by the L3Harris company. Despite their official designation, they are a direct equivalent to the Russian “Banderol/Dan” series. This new American system is currently being integrated into the OA-1K SkyRaider II .

It is a state-of-the-art attack aircraft used by the U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command — as well as the Marine Corps’ AH-1T and UH-1Y helicopters. The “Red Wolf” is equipped with a high-explosive warhead, while the “Green Wolf” serves as an electronic warfare (EW) and reconnaissance platform .

In theory, this type of munition is capable of detecting targets through their electromagnetic emissions and transmitting their coordinates in real time. L3Harris envisions a joint use of the two systems: the “Green Wolf” initially searches a designated area, after which the “Red Wolf” engages the identified targets, operating under the cover of electronic jamming. Interestingly, in Ukraine, Russian loitering munitions have long adopted a similar tactical approach; in the Russian case, however, reconnaissance and electronic jamming tasks are usually entrusted to drones such as the “Geran”, the “Gerbera” or the ” Parodiya”.

Graziella Giangiulio

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