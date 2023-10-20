ISRAEL. Israel ready for land offensive. Egypt and Jordan say no to the opening of the Rafah crossing for Palestinians

Starting from October 17, Palestinian Health Minister Mai Al-Kaila launched an appeal to the United Nations, international and humanitarian organizations and all countries in the world to save the Palestinian people.

On the evening of October 18, we learned that the permanent representatives of the United States and Israel to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield and Gilad Erdan, left the UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East without waiting for its conclusion. The meeting was called by Russia, the United Arab Emirates and China in relation to the attack on the hospital in the Gaza Strip.

A group of senators in the US House of Representatives is developing a bill that would allow US President Joe Biden to use force against various Middle Eastern groups, including the Hezbollah movement, the head of the House Committee on Security said. US House foreign policy Michael McCaul. Biden told Netanyahu that the United States will continue to work with Israel and partners in the region to prevent an even greater tragedy for innocent people.

On October 19, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak flew to Tel Aviv. During a meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Committee, most participants turned their backs on the speech by US Ambassador Michelle Taylor. In this manner, ambassadors from other countries have protested against US support for Israel’s actions in Gaza.

US State Department official Josh Paul has resigned over disagreement with the Joe Biden administration’s policy of supporting Israel. The Washington Post reports it, underlining that it is “an unusual public display of dissent in the Biden administration”. The author of the publication, Michael Birnbaum, also adds that Josh Paul was the head of the Department of Congressional Relations, which oversaw the supply of weapons to foreign countries.

He posted a letter of resignation on his LinkedIn page, saying his reason was due to pending U.S. arms sales to Israel, which he said are “violating human rights.”

European Council President Charles Michel said the Middle East crisis is fraught with new migration problems for Europe.

The risk that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict turns into a regional conflict is quite high; Russia considers attempts to blame everything on Iran provocative, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. Russia is ready to discuss and consider Turkey’s initiative to create a system of guarantor countries for the parties to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict; Moscow and Ankara are in contact on this issue, added Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The number of Israeli residents who have fled their homes due to the escalation of the conflict with Palestine has reached 300 thousand, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reports, citing the Israel Democracy Institute. According to the institute, most of the Israelis who fled their homes were residents of the area bordering the Gaza Strip and 10% came from the northern regions of the country. About a thousand Russians and members of their families have become hostages of the blockade in the southern Gaza Strip. This was stated by Russia’s permanent representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya at a meeting of the Security Council of the world organization on the situation in the Middle East.

“Over 2 million residents of the sector remain without water, food, medical care, fuel and electricity. The only checkpoint on the border with Egypt, Rafah, was again hit by a missile attack and was never opened for the exit of civilians: “the delivery of humanitarian supplies. Indeed, about a thousand Russian citizens and members of their families became hostages of the military,” the diplomat said.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov said that about a thousand citizens of Russia and other CIS countries, including members of their families, are in the southern Gaza Strip waiting for the opening of the Gaza crossing. Rafah border. According to him, the situation in the southern Gaza Strip is “almost catastrophic”.

Russian diplomats have no plans to evacuate the city of Ramallah, located in the West Bank. This was stated by the press secretary of the Russian mission to the Palestinian National Authority, Aliya Zaripova. Dmitry Medvedev in an article for Izvestia on the topic of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict considers a possible solution in the Middle East

This is the most difficult mission, since few people are interested in a real solution to the conflict.

Germany has sent special forces to Cyprus to enable an operation to free hostages from the Gaza Strip, source Bild. Furthermore, according to rumors, the German security services are in contact, through trusted intermediaries, with Hamas for the release of the hostages. In the event of liberation, coverage would be guaranteed by the USAF present in the area.

Hamas militants, according to updated data, are holding at least 203 people captive in the Gaza Strip, the Times of Israel reports, citing Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari. The number of Israeli soldiers killed since October 7 is at least 306. The Israeli army said it had arrested more than 80 wanted people in the West Bank, including 63 Hamas supporters.

Nothing has been clarified regarding the attack on the hospital in Gaza. Hamas said the movement would publish evidence of Israeli involvement in the Gaza hospital attack and present it to international bodies. It said Israel attacked a hospital in Gaza with guided missiles after Israeli security forces threatened to make it explode.

Biden said the Pentagon provided evidence that Israel did not strike a hospital in Gaza. US President Joe Biden said the rocket attack on Al-Ahly hospital was carried out accidentally by Palestinian radicals in the Gaza Strip. “Based on the information we have so far, it appears that this is the result of an accidental rocket launch by a terrorist group in Gaza,” the American leader said in a brief speech in Tel Aviv after an emergency solidarity visit to Israel , speaking on the Al Ahly hospital tragedy. Netanyahu said he presented Biden with evidence of the non-involvement of the Israeli side in the Gaza hospital incident even before his escape to Israel.

The Pentagon’s intelligence department said that Washington and Tel Aviv do not know the number of victims of the attack on the hospital in Gaza, but it is “several dozen at most”. According to Palestinian Health there would be 471 victims and 300 wounded: The death toll in the Gaza Strip during the escalation exceeded 3.5 thousand people, more than 12 thousand were injured, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported.

No one in the Arab world will believe that Israel is not responsible for the attack on the Al-Ahli hospital in the Gaza Strip, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Hussein Abdullah al-Safadi told CNN. According to the minister, everyone in the Middle East believes that Israel is responsible for the attack on the hospital in Gaza. “Israel denies this. I think no one will believe this story. People are outraged. No one in this part of the world will believe the evidence based on Israeli data. If Israel is ready for an independent international investigation, then let it be conducted. If should something different emerge, then we will deal with it. But now, whatever Israel says, whatever data it provides, I’m telling you that throughout the Arab Muslim world nobody will believe it,” based on past experience and cases where Israel he initially denied anything.

Russia calls for objective investigation into attack on hospital in Gaza Strip – Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN.

The Houthi movement in Yemen has announced large-scale jihadist mobilization and its intention to support Hamas’ war against Israel.

Former Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said it would take months for the country to defeat Hamas. Reconstruction after the war will take years, he stressed.

Yedioth Ahronoth Newspaper: The IDF plans to create 347 local self-defense units in cities, towns and villages. These units will be part of the structure of the country’s armed forces and will be subordinate to the rear command, the publication indicates. According to the newspaper, residents are already enrolling en masse in these units, where they receive weapons and equipment and are also trained. The publication notes that previously such units were created only in the border area, but over the past week they have been created in at least 17 settlements. Their total number is not provided, it is only known that more than 140 people were registered in the local self-defense unit of the city of Ganei Tikva. The task of the new structures will be to assist the IDF and the police, while the volunteers will include people with military experience and former police officers. According to Agence France-Presse, more than 13 thousand volunteers are expected to go to the 347 emergency units.

Representatives of the Administration of US President Joe Biden and other lawmakers express concern that the Israeli leadership does not have clear plans for the political future of the Gaza Strip after the ouster of the fighters of Hamas, NBC News reports. Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton said Israel has no plan or strategy for what comes after Tel Aviv’s military operation. He stressed that Israel’s plan must be “political”. According to the TV channel, citing representatives of Congress, preliminary discussions on the political future of the Gaza Strip have already begun in the Capitol. Former US ambassador to Israel David Friedman said that the ultimate goal for Gaza would be the willingness of the representatives of the League of Arab States to “play a kind of fiduciary role for the Gaza Strip for a limited period of time, in this way to appeal to the Gazans themselves on the formation of self-governing institutions”.

US Defense Secretary Austin warns Hezbollah against escalation. Israel still considers the areas around Gaza “as a war zone, the cleanup activities have not been completed,” army spokesman.

The Iranian president called on Egypt and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to open the Rafah checkpoint in the near future. Meanwhile, Egypt and Jordan have officially and jointly declared that they will not open the borders for the inhabitants of Gaza and that they will do everything to ensure that the population of Gaza remains in Gaza.

Support for Israel from other countries could lead new actors to join the conflict with the radical Palestinian movement Hamas. The warning was issued by the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Mohammad Bagheri, during a telephone conversation with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. “The continuation of the crimes of the Zionist regime (meaning Israel), its direct support and assistance from other states complicate the situation and may lead to the entry of new actors into the arena,” Bagheri told the agency Tasnim.

Meanwhile, Al Arabiya reports that the Israeli Defense Forces have completed all preparations for the ground operation in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli army has begun setting up field hospitals on the border with Lebanon in case of a possible war with Hezbollah.

And now a look at the area of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, situation at 3.00 pm on 19 October 2023.

Northbound: Palestinian forces again attacked the outskirts of Ashkelon; according to preliminary data, Israeli air defense systems intercepted ammunition.

Border with Lebanon: Hezbollah militants launched two anti-tank missiles in the direction of Kibbutz Manara. The IDF bombed border areas in southern Lebanon: explosions occurred in the vicinity of Kafr Kila, Mays al-Jabal and Labun.

Gaza Strip: The Israeli Air Force, with artillery support, continues to carry out massive attacks on the Gaza Strip: Arab media distribute footage of destroyed residential buildings and dead children. The death of Jamila al-Shanti, the fourth member of the Hamas Politburo to die since the conflict began, has been reported. Israeli troops bombed the Rafah border again: at least 46 people were killed in one day in the city, including a seven-month pregnant woman.

West Bank: Mass detentions of radical Palestinians continue in the region: more than 80 people have been arrested and the homes of suspected terrorists have also been destroyed.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio