ISRAELIRANWAR. IDF: Hamas’ financing capabilities hit

On September 25, the IDF announced in a statement : “To date, 16 Hamas members have been eliminated. with key roles involved in the exchange of currency and the transfer of funds to the Hamas organization . ”

During the conflict, the IDF and the ISA targeted and eliminated 16 key figures in the financial network involved in transferring funds and financing Hamas’s terrorist activities . All of the eliminated terrorists managed money transfers for the organization’s military operations in the Gaza Strip — totaling over a billion dollars — using a network of dozens of money changers in Turkey and the Gaza Strip.

Among the top figures in Hamas’s financial apparatus who were eliminated were Ibrahim Abu Shamala, the military wing’s finance chief, and Mohammed Abu Alwan – eliminated last Wednesday – who managed the organization’s political wing’s funds.

The heads of the funds transfer networks that handled the clearing, receiving, and transferring of money on behalf of Hamas were also eliminated, including Khader Jamasi, Ihab Khraizem, and Hussein Qadra.

These funds are used by Hamas to pay terrorists, build up its war arsenal, restore terrorist infrastructure, and plan attacks against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians.

The IDF and ISA are focusing their efforts on weakening Hamas’s financial capabilities — particularly by preventing the restoration of its military infrastructure and capabilities — and on eliminating the network of money exchanges that finance the organization’s military wing and transfer hundreds of millions of dollars. These operations have significantly impacted Hamas’s military activities during the conflict.

Finally, a warning from the IDF: “Residents of the Gaza Strip, take note: there are individuals in your area involved in financing, transferring funds, and promoting Hamas’s terrorist activities, thereby endangering your safety. To all those who continue to facilitate the transfer of funds and finance Hamas’s military activities: the IDF and the ISA will continue to operate against and strike anyone directly participating in Hamas’s terror financing mechanisms, as these constitute legitimate targets for IDF and ISA operations.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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