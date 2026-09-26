ISRAELIRANWAR. Israel: Motions to exclude far-right parties from elections rejected. Israeli strikes against the West Bank, Gaza, and southern Lebanon. Emergency summit in Riyadh

Military leaders from Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Pakistan met in Riyadh for an emergency meeting to decide what to do about the Houthi issue under the joint defense agreement.

The United Nations General Assembly, now in its eighty-first session, continues in New York. According to the Jewish Voice for Peace organization, over 100 New Yorkers were arrested yesterday during a mass sit-in outside the UN headquarters, protesting Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza and calling for an end to US military funding of Israel. US Senator Chris Van Hollen stated on September 24 that a vote to hold Israel accountable for the killing of nine US citizens in the West Bank, as well as the imprisonment of three others, could take place as early as next week, against the backdrop of a surge in Israeli violence against Palestinians.

An Israeli delegate was filmed moving around the UN General Assembly chamber during Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech, checking and noting which delegations had left the room in protest.

Ankara rejects Netanyahu’s accusations against Turkey at the UN, calling them “unfounded.” And while work continues in New York, Israeli forces closed an UNRWA school and forcibly seized the agency’s headquarters in East Jerusalem, violating the protected status granted by the UN. The Israeli settler population in the occupied West Bank has grown from fewer than 30,000 in 1980 to nearly 800,000 today. The “E1” settlement project could further fragment the West Bank and threaten the displacement of Bedouin communities, Al Jazeera reports .

In Israel, the Central Election Commission rejected motions to exclude the far-right parties Otzma Yehudit, Religious Zionism, and Zehut from the upcoming Knesset elections. The motions argued that these parties undermine democracy and incite racism. The commission’s decision also allows Zehut to run on a joint list with the Religious Zionism party.

According to Haaretz: “Netanyahu is bringing Israel’s reputation in the United States to an all-time low.”

More than 1,000 Palestinian leaders have signed a petition calling for the Palestinian National Council to be elected rather than appointed, urging Palestinians in Israeli-controlled territories , refugee camps and the global diaspora to choose their own representatives. Launched in August 2026 by the Palestinian Authority for Popular Action, the petition calls for free, fair, and inclusive elections, equal opportunities for candidates and political groups, protection from interference and fraud, and respect for election results. The petition brings together Palestinians from Britain, Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, Turkey, and other countries; signatories include prominent political figures, academics, journalists, doctors, and activists.

A new UNCTAD report says Gaza is facing the world’s most severe economic crisis ever recorded: more than 90 percent of economic activity has been destroyed or damaged, and more than 90 percent of working-age Palestinians are unemployed. The report estimates that $71.5 billion will be needed for recovery and reconstruction, as the housing, agriculture, health, and education sectors have suffered extensive destruction. It also warns that Israeli policies in the West Bank are exacerbating economic fragmentation, displacement, and inequality.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated that since the beginning of 2026, over 4,300 Palestinians have been forcibly displaced across the occupied West Bank, including Jerusalem. OCHA reported that Israeli demolitions have displaced over 1,500 Palestinians, while settler attacks and restrictions on movement have been responsible for approximately 60% of displacement cases. The United Nations has also documented over 1,600 settler attacks against 275 Palestinian communities since the beginning of the year.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are calling for a tightening of the naval blockade against Iran, while Qatar and Oman are pushing for the resumption of US-Iran negotiations in Muscat. Regarding strait passage, the Houthis have informed the European Union that they will not target European ships in the Red Sea, emphasizing that their campaign is directed against Saudi Arabia and not aimed at disrupting international shipping. Shipping tracking data shows that the number of merchant vessel transits through the Strait of Hormuz has dropped to fewer than 10.

Iran’s Ministry of Transportation announced that eight bridges and tunnels destroyed by US attacks have been reconstructed. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian clarified regarding the Yemeni Ansarallah movement: “The Houthis are responsible for their actions. They do not receive instructions from us. As resisters in the region, and based on the situations imposed on them, we maintain contact with them. There is no systematic relationship.”

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 3:30 PM on September 25. Two Israeli army reserve sergeants were killed following the explosion of an army drone inside a military base in Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip . According to the Israeli version, the two soldiers were piloting two drones when one of them crashed inside the base where they were stationed. As they approached the drone, it exploded, killing them for reasons still unknown.

According to medical sources, two Palestinians were injured in an Israeli artillery shelling south of Khan Yunis, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. A Palestinian was killed in a direct strike by an Israeli drone west of Al-Aqsa University, in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis (southern Gaza), a QNN correspondent reports . A Palestinian woman was wounded by Israeli forces in Hamad City, north of Khan Younis. Tank fire was detected in the Gaza Strip, hitting areas south and east of Khan Younis. Israeli artillery struck the northern outskirts of Al-Bureij refugee camp, in central Gaza.

Israeli settler militias kidnapped and abused a Palestinian citizen in the Bedouin settlement of Al-Tuwana, in the Masafer Yatta region, south of Hebron. On the night of September 24, Israeli settlers attacked the village of Rantis, west of Ramallah, defaced walls with hostile slogans and attempted to set fire to vehicles before being confronted by local residents. A Palestinian home was attacked on the eastern outskirts of the village of Umm Safa, north of Ramallah. A few days before the start of the olive harvest season in Palestine, Israeli forces have redoubled their operations to uproot Palestinian olive trees. In Beit Rima, near Ramallah, a local farmer watched in pain this morning as an Israeli excavator destroyed the olive trees on his land. Israeli settler militias raided Palestinian farmland and uprooted avocado trees in the West Bank village of Beit Lid, east of Tulkarm. Israeli forces blew up the home of Palestinian detainee Dawas Hassoun in Beit Imrin, northwest of Nablus, in the West Bank, at dawn Thursday, after storming the village, surrounding the house, and forcing the family to evacuate. Israeli forces arrived with a military bulldozer and blocked access roads to the home before blowing it up. The blast damaged the building and nearby homes. Israeli forces attacked Palestinian civilians after abducting them and interrogating them on the ground during an incursion last night in the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin. Air defense systems were activated in the Galilee region on September 26.

Israeli bombing continues in southern Lebanon: airstrikes on the outskirts of Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah, in southern Lebanon, coincide with shelling in the nearby village of Deir Siriane. Israeli artillery shells the outskirts of Al-Mansouri, in southern Lebanon. The town of Houla is also bombed. According to the Lebanese National News Agency: “Israeli incursion into the town of Sadana and shelling and heavy machine gun fire in Kfar Shouba and Arqoub, in southern Lebanon.”

A Saudi-led attack hits Saada Governorate, Yemen. Clashes have been reported between Ansar Allah forces and pro-Saudi forces in the Kahbub Mountains and on the Al-Aghbara front, between Taiz and Lahj governorates. Ansar Allah forces conducted a precision strike at dawn on September 25, using several ballistic missiles to hit Saudi coalition positions in the Al-Tuwal border area, located in northwestern Yemen. According to Yemeni sources, over 100 Saudi, Sudanese, and Yemeni soldiers affiliated with the Saudi-led coalition were killed or wounded as a result of this attack.

The Commander of the Revolutionary Guards in Tehran, Brigadier General Hassanzadeh, announced that the second phase of the “Fadaiyan-e Iran” exercise has begun, with the participation of 40,000 motorcyclists. Participants have pledged their willingness to defend the country; the large presence of citizens and officials is a symbol of unity and harmony.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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