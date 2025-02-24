ISRAELHAMASWAR. Turkey and Israel compete for power in Syria

An analysis by the Israeli Center for Analysis and Research Alma refers to how Turkey will be at the center of the reconstruction of the Damascus airport.

It reads: “As part of its support for infrastructure rehabilitation efforts in Syria, Turkey sent a team of experts on February 7 to assist in the rehabilitation and modernization of Damascus International Airport. The airport has suffered significant damage over the past 15 years due to the civil war, international sanctions and numerous Israeli air strikes. The team, sent by the Turkish Airport Authority, consists of 25 engineers and specialists who began their work several days ago.”

And further: “In a statement, Turkey’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure announced that the Turkish technical team is working to replace the airport’s navigation and communication systems, upgrade safety and security measures and train ground and security personnel in the use of the new systems. As part of this effort, Turkey has provided 10 X-ray machines, 4 explosive detectors, 10 metal detectors, as well as firefighting and rescue equipment, including two fire trucks.”

Finally: “The rehabilitation of Damascus International Airport marks one of Turkey’s first concrete steps toward establishing itself as a leading power in Syria. As we reported earlier this month, Turkey has a clear interest in becoming a key player in Syria’s long-term reconstruction, a process that is expected to take years. This involvement is likely to yield significant economic benefits that could bolster Turkey’s struggling economy. More significantly, however, it is expected to translate into political and military influence, furthering President Erdoğan’s broader ambitions.”

The research center says that Turkey is establishing itself as a key country in Syria’s long-term reconstruction and therefore, in a political fantasy reasoning, it can be said that the management of power in the Middle East region sees Israel and Turkey coexisting in the same country. Ankara has long sought to limit Tel Aviv’s power in the Eastern Mediterranean and with Mohammed al Jawlani’s revolution it seems to have succeeded. Israel, however, has carved out some lookout points in Syria, as can be seen from satellite images, in order to monitor its new, more aggressive rival.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/