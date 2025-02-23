ISRAELHAMASWAR. Lebanon: Time to rebuild

On the day of Nasrallah’s funeral, which seems to mark a turning point for Lebanon. Beirut is trying to look forward. On February 18, Israeli forces withdrew from Yaroun, Maroun al-Ras, Blida, Mays al-Jabal, Houla, Markaba, Odaisseh, Kfar Kila and al-Wazzani, maintaining their presence in 5 main points along the border.

Before leaving, Israel shelled Sawan Forest, shelled Al-Hafour and dropped a bomb on journalists and residents before withdrawing from Kfar Shouba, in southern Lebanon. On the outskirts of Odaisseh, an Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade on gathered citizens, while combing operations in Mays al-Jabal injured returning residents.

The Lebanese army has been deployed in several southern border areas, while a unit near Aita al-Shaab withdrew after Israeli gunfire, sniper attacks and a stun grenade from an Israeli drone.

Parliament Speaker Berri schedules sessions on February 25 and 26 to discuss the government’s ministerial declaration. Lebanon’s president, parliament speaker and prime minister call for Israel’s complete withdrawal, stressing the army’s readiness to protect the borders. Not only that, 11 Lebanese parliamentarians have called on France to immediately release George Abdallah, imprisoned since 1984.

In the meantime, the focus is on reconstruction: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun: “Reconstruction will take time.” Support is being sought from many quarters. Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber discussed the Israeli withdrawal and US support with US Ambassador Lisa Johnson. He also discussed bilateral ties and the issue of stranded Lebanese citizens with Iranian Ambassador Mojtaba Amani. And the same minister told an IMF delegation that reform is Lebanon’s top priority, emphasizing ongoing collaboration, including work on the 2026 budget.

The US State Department reiterated its support for the cessation of hostilities in Lebanon and promised continued assistance to the Lebanese army as the country’s “sole guarantor of security.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/