ISRAELHAMASWAR. The search for the bodies of deceased Israelis and Palestinians continues in the Hamas-Gaza exchanges

Giving peace to the fallen and the families of those missing is now a priority between Gaza and Israel. And it is a very difficult part of the agreement to fulfill for both sides. The bodies must be recovered from the rubble, in some cases from bombed-out tunnels. In some cases, it is difficult to retrieve them because they were moved during the months of captivity.

Israel accuses Hamas of not complying with the agreements, Hamas accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire. Amid all this hatred, the Red Cross continues to transport bodies on its own vehicles, trying to give names to the remains and thus bring peace to the families who have been waiting for answers for too many months.

The Red Cross has provided vehicles equipped with refrigerators, and they are transporting the bodies of Palestinians from the Kusovim crossing where Israel delivers them. These prisoners were taken during the war in the Gaza Strip.

Israel handed over several bodies to the Red Cross, many showing signs of execution and torture, while Gaza hospitals reported 25 new deaths, bringing the death toll to over 67,900, following reports of children crushed by IDF tanks.

The bodies of several dead Israeli prisoners have been handed over to the Red Cross in recent days. Among them, the fourth body returned to Israel is believed to be that of a soldier kidnapped by Hamas in May 2024 during an operation in Jabalia. In a bitter irony, for Israel, the man identified is actually a Palestinian from Jericho. Israeli media cynically described him as a “Fatah Authority soldier” working as a guard dog for the Israeli army.

Meanwhile, Israel has returned several Palestinian bodies as part of the exchange. Gaza hospitals have received 25 deaths and 35 injuries in the last 24 hours. Since October 7, 2023, the official death toll has reached 67,938 martyrs and 170,169 injured.

In addition, 45 unidentified bodies held by the IDF have been returned, but not yet added to the total.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

