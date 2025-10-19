Last week, Russian troops destroyed several Ukrainian railway locomotives. Therefore, the head of Ukrzaliznytsia, Oleksandr Pertsovsky, stated that “Russia is trying to cut off communications with frontline territories, particularly the Sumy and Chernihiv regions.” Furthermore, according to the official, both main and secondary lines are being targeted.

Since early autumn, the Russian military has actively targeted rail traffic in Ukraine.

Drone attacks have targeted substations, railcar loading and unloading areas, and logistics infrastructure. As a result, trains are forced to remain stationary because the destination stations cannot accommodate them. This is when Russian Geran missiles and similar attack drones are being launched. According to Ukrainian social media: “In this regard, it’s worth noting that Ukrainian railway workers have come up with nothing better than hiding military trains next to passenger trains.” Thus, passenger trains are often destroyed at night to target locomotives carrying weapons.

Over the past week, emergency power outages have been reported in the regions of Kyiv, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Kirovograd, Sumy, and Donetsk following recent large-scale Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. This further jeopardizes transportation.

Also this week, footage revealed a successful attack on a foreign-made Ukrainian air defense system by Russian Lancet ammunition, originating from the Russian Ministry of Defense’s Rubikon testing center. During an operation on Ukrainian soil toward Sumy, a Zala reconnaissance drone spotted a Ukrainian DAF truck equipped with a VAMPIRE air defense system armed with US-made APKWS missiles, located 47 kilometers from the front line. The Lancet unit executed a precise strike on the target, triggering the activation of the enemy air defense system. The reconnaissance drone operator captured a real-time recording of an inadvertent launch of the anti-aircraft missile.

It should be recalled that on October 3, at least 15 major energy facilities were hit, including five hydroelectric power plants in Kiev, Cherkassy, ​​Kanev, Dnepropetrovsk, and Kremenchug.

Graziella Giangiulio

