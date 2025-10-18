ISRAELHAMASWAR. Pro-Palestine hackers block airports in Canada. Resistance attacks against Israeli vehicles south of Gaza. IDF blocks attempt to smuggle weapons from Egypt

US President Donald Trump has issued an ultimatum to Hamas. He warns that “there is no choice” but to return to Gaza if “they continue killing people.” Three days ago, Trump declared that he didn’t care that Hamas had eliminated a couple of “very bad” gangs. US troops have begun arriving in Israel through Ben Gurion Airport.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement to Iran: “Great challenges await us from our enemies, who are trying to rearm.” Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog addressed the families, saying: “I apologize to all the dead kidnapped in Gaza and their families because we were unable to rescue them and bring them back quickly.”

Israeli intelligence estimates that Hamas is attempting to exploit the difficulty of returning bodies to Israel, the need for heavy mechanical engineering equipment to find tens of thousands of its members trapped under the rubble in the sector, and to use this as leverage to exert pressure and make demands on Israel. According to Israeli media, “In Israel, the Turkish mission, which includes rescue teams and heavy equipment, is currently not allowed to enter the Gaza Strip.” According to Palestinian accounts, “This comes as Israel threatens to resume the war if the resistance does not hand over the bodies of the remaining prisoners, a process that will not be possible due to the lack of excavation equipment.”

Ordinary Israelis have begun blocking aid trucks traveling to Gaza at the Kerem Abu Salem crossing. They stated: “The terrorist organization Hamas is violating the agreement and refusing to transfer the bodies of the hostages in its possession. Until there is an agreement, aid should not continue to be transferred to the terrorist organization. Aid allows it to recover without any restitution and without the return of the bodies. No aid will pass until the last body is returned.”

Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in Gaza reports that Israeli forces are deliberately prolonging the humanitarian crisis by continuing airstrikes and obstructing clean-up operations. Equipment to clear Gaza of the immense destruction has not yet been allowed to enter, while essential goods and food supplies remain blocked at the crossings.

On the afternoon of October 17, after numerous blockades, several commercial trucks loaded with fruit, frozen foods, and sugar entered through the Karm Abu Salem crossing.

According to Maariv, Ben Caspit: “As of this writing, Hamas controls 85 percent of the populated areas of the Gaza Strip. Thousands of militants are deployed throughout the Strip, publicly executing Israeli collaborators and using heavy engineering. Hamas has seized dozens of pickup trucks and large quantities of weapons and ammunition that Israel had supplied to factions that were supposed to challenge it.”

Palestinian Mohammad Issa, who spent decades in Israeli prisons alongside Yahya Sinwar, says Gaza will rise again: “Experience has taught us that every painful day will eventually pass.”

Last Tuesday, hackers hijacked the public address systems of four airports—three in Canada and one in the United States—to broadcast messages praising Hamas and a message for Trump on screen. “You’re a xxxxx, Donald Trump.”

A European diplomat said: “The Palestinian National Authority is a partner in the security and reconstruction efforts in Gaza. The EU is trying to contribute to the implementation of the Trump plan for Gaza.”

From Yemen, the Houthis claimed that a WFP spy cell played a role in the assassination of government officials, sources said. Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, according to his statement, said the spies were: “Led by the security chief of the Program’s branch in Yemen.” “These cells are equipped with espionage devices and capabilities used by global intelligence agencies, and we have evidence of all this.”

According to Bloomberg: “Military equipment supplied by Turkey will be deployed in northern Syria to avoid provoking tensions with Israel in the southwest. Turkey does not want to offend Israel.” Israeli media reported that Erdogan wants to restore trade relations between Türkiye and Israel.

Despite a supposed ceasefire in Lebanon, Israel has continued to violate the agreement. The IDF has launched a series of raids in southern and eastern Lebanon in two waves, with the second wave targeting Ansar in the south described as particularly violent. According to Lebanese accounts, the Israeli Air Force carried out a significant attack on Hezbollah’s civilian and military infrastructure in southern Lebanon. A house in Ya’aron was hit after the IDF stormed it early this morning.

Over 600 spy flights were dispatched to Gaza between December 2023 and October 10, 2025, according to Israeli sources. The Al-Qassam Brigades in southern Gaza claimed responsibility: “An ambush with an anti-armor improvised explosive device destroyed a Humvee in the Qizan al-Najjar area.” There were reported deaths and injuries. And again, “A high-explosive ground-based explosive device hits a D9 bulldozer in Al-Sikka.”

Israeli sources report that the IDF blocked an attempted arms smuggling operation from the border with Egypt. The operation was foiled after three drones were intercepted during the operation. A tank bombing was reported on Al-Fojom Street, Al-Hammamda intersection, in the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis. One person was injured.

Israeli Police: “We fired at a suspicious car near the Egyptian Embassy in Tel Aviv, and the background to the incident is being investigated.”

Israeli soldiers forced residents to close their shops after driving customers away from the center of Hebron. The Al-Quds Brigades – Ramallah Battalion claimed responsibility: “A military vehicle was ambushed on the settler road near the settlement of Ofra – 1:30 AM.”

Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian farmers inside an ambulance. Coinciding with the start of the olive harvest season in the West Bank, Israeli settlers, supported by the regime’s army, raided Palestinian farms in several areas of the West Bank. Simultaneously with these attacks, the Israeli army prohibited farmers from the village of Tell, southwest of Nablus, from entering their lands in the area. “Al-Arqan.”

Channel 12: “Indictments are expected to be filed against four residents of East Jerusalem and the West Bank for collaborating with the perpetrators of the terrorist attack at the Ramot intersection in Jerusalem, which killed six people.”

