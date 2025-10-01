ISRAELHAMASWAR. The IDF is preparing for the possibility of evacuating Gaza neighborhoods if an agreement is reached. The flotilla continues its voyage. Gaza City is also claiming Israeli military casualties

Donald Trump: “Netanyahu has said he is opposed to a Palestinian state, and I understand his position.” He scored 20 points for his Gaza plan, which is now being examined by Hamas. A source close to Hamas told Reuters: “The plan is completely biased toward Israel and imposes ‘impossible conditions’ aimed at eliminating the movement, without guaranteeing any legitimate rights to the Palestinian people or residents of the Gaza Strip.”

Senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi, however, contradicted Trump’s claims in an interview with Al Jazeera on September 29, stating: “Trump’s plan has not reached us and has not yet been communicated to any Palestinian authority. We must first receive this plan in writing and clearly, and then we will express our opinion on it.”

Trump’s proposal for Gaza calls for an immediate end to the conflict, the withdrawal of Israeli troops, and a freeze on hostilities in exchange for the release of the hostages. Trump has given the hostages 72 hours to release them after Israel accepts the proposed agreement. The United States will cooperate with Arab and international partners to create a temporary International Stabilization Force for Gaza, the White House stated. Trump’s plan for Gaza calls for the creation of a special economic zone in the Strip, with preferential terms for participating countries. The plan includes amnesty for Hamas members who agree to disarmament and peaceful coexistence. Trump’s plan for Gaza stipulates that Israel will neither occupy nor annex the enclave, the White House stated.

Gaza will be administered by an interim government composed of a technical committee of Palestinians and internationals, under the supervision of a “Peace Council” led by Trump and Tony Blair. There will be no forced evacuations. Residents will be encouraged to stay to build “a better Gaza.” But Residents will be able to leave and return freely.

But Donald Trump went further: “The United States is discussing with Israel the possibility of an agreement not only in Gaza, but throughout the Middle East, to achieve ‘permanent peace.'” And he called the decision of “some European friends” to recognize Palestine “stupid.” Finally, and this is nothing new: “I will fully support Israel if Hamas does not accept an agreement to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip.”

Stephen Witkoff could leave office by the end of 2025, according to the Times of Israel. Amit Segal, journalist: “If Hamas rejects the agreement with the United States, the United Arab Emirates and the United States will take control of the 80% of Gaza currently held by the IDF. Tony Blair has been proposed as governor of Gaza, implementing Trump’s plan. This plan aims to isolate the remaining 20% ​​of Gaza, which will remain under Hamas control, giving Gazans the opportunity to choose between a better or worse life to break Hamas.”

Trump also said that President Erdogan, President Sisi, the Indonesian Prime Minister, Gulf leaders, the Pakistani President, and the Chief of Staff agree to the peace agreement, which calls for the release of all hostages within 72 hours, the direct return of the bodies of young Israelis to their families, and the complete and immediate disarmament of Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accepted the plan after apologizing to the Emir of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and offering his condolences for the killing of a Qatari official during the attack on Hamas in Doha.

Former Egyptian UN envoy Moataz Khalil said: “Trump’s plan is an unworkable surrender plan, with no commitment to stopping the war, only to recovering prisoners and eliminating the resistance.”

Walla reports that Netanyahu told representatives of the West Bank Settlement Council that the time was not right to impose sovereignty over the West Bank. According to the Times of Israel, Netanyahu admitted he was facing a “complex reality,” stressing that Israel’s annexation of parts of the West Bank is unlikely.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is the first European to react to Trump’s plan: “We welcome Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza and we are ready to do our part.” The foreign ministers of Qatar, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt issued a joint statement welcoming US President Donald Trump’s 20-point comprehensive plan, announced today to put an end to the war in Gaza and end the ongoing war, rebuild the Gaza Strip, and prevent the displacement of Palestinians. The countries also welcome President Trump’s announcement not to allow Israel to annex the West Bank.

An IDF medical officer, an armored forces officer, and three soldiers from the 82nd Armored Battalion, Sa’ar Megillan Brigade, were seriously injured yesterday in fighting in the northern Gaza Strip. The officers and soldiers were evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment, and their families have been informed.

Israeli Hadshot newspaper: “The army spokesman is lying and is not revealing the true number of wounded. Lest you know the truth, all the army spokesman’s statements contain false information. Today, there are more wounded than announced, and they are all in critical condition.”

Iranian Army Commander General Mousavi: “We are extremely prepared for a possible future conflict.” Meanwhile, Colin Powell’s former chief of staff, Lawrence Wilkerson, is sending a warning to Israel: “Any Israeli attack on Iran will be the beginning of the end for Tel Aviv!” According to Wilkerson, Iran will fire much more intensely than during the 12-day war.

The Sumud Flotilla continues to advance toward Gaza, while the two ships, the “Sunflower” and the “Australe,” are close to joining the main group of 42 ships. The “Marinette” remains 200 km away from the others. The eight ships of the Freedom Flotilla/Thousand Madleens are approaching Greece en route to Gaza after embarking from Sicily.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 3:30 PM on September 30. Two sailors were injured and evacuated along with the rest of the crew of a Dutch-flagged cargo ship after being hit by a shell off the coast of Aden on September 29. The attack was claimed by the Houthis, who also claimed drone strikes on targets in Israel.

Mohammed Al-Farrah, Ansar Allah Political Bureau: “Trump’s plan is unfeasible and aims to corner Hamas and hold it accountable. Trump’s plan aims to absorb the world’s anger against “Israel” and weaken global solidarity with Palestine.”

The Syrian Arab Army is preparing for a military operation in the areas of Dar Hafir and Tishreen Dam, east of Aleppo. The Syrian Ministry of Defense has ordered the 52nd Division to move from the city of Rastan to the Aleppo countryside. The Turkish Air Force will also participate in this military operation. The Russian Ministry of Defense’s Il-62M aircraft arrived in Khmeimim. Anti-Jewish/HTS protest in Aleppo, Syria, in the Palestinian refugee camp of Neirab, with slogans: “To hell with the Free Syrian Army.” “Free Syrian Army” refers to all terrorists belonging to the new “government.” Palestinian Syrians are hated by the HTS terrorists, as they are considered loyal to Assad…

The Syrian National Resistance claims responsibility for the operation that seriously injured an Israeli commander on September 30 and threatens the Syrian coup leadership! According to their statement: “Israeli movements were monitored before placing an explosive device at the entrance to one of the new military points established in the Quneitra countryside.” “We warn the transitional administration in Damascus against the policy of persecuting resistance fighters in Daraa and Quneitra.”

Iraqi gunmen crossed the Syrian-Iraqi border and raised the Syrian flag (red and white) on one of the abandoned border posts in the Al-Bukamal area.

In Lebanon, late on September 29, a drone strike killed a resident of Kafratabneet in Nabatieh. A drone also targeted civil engineering vehicles in Sohmor, destroying one. Attacks were also reported in Aitaroun.

Three were injured in a shooting in Gush Etzion. According to Israeli media, a suspect in the ramming operation was arrested at the tunnel checkpoint south of Jerusalem.

According to Channel 13: The army is preparing for the possibility of evacuating Gaza neighborhoods if an agreement is reached. Forty-six people have been killed in Israeli bombardments in various areas of the Gaza Strip since dawn on September 30.

The IDF destroyed Mecca Tower, one of Gaza’s tallest buildings, in its ongoing effort to raze the city and forcibly evict its residents. Plumes of smoke rose from Al-Shati camp in western Gaza due to subsequent Israeli air strikes. Hebrew media reported that at least two Israeli soldiers were killed and nine others wounded in an ambush in Gaza City. An IDF vehicle was hit.

The tank was targeted and set on fire, with Israeli soldiers aboard. A security incident recorded in the Al-Nasr neighborhood shows a burning tank.

The Israeli Air Force renewed its raids on the northern Al-Nasr neighborhood of Gaza City. Deaths and injuries were reported in the IDF bombing of a home in the Maghreb area, in the Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

A resistance source told Al Arabiya TV: “An ambush targeted a force of undercover agents and collaborators near the Jordan Hospital, south of Gaza City. Clashes erupted with undercover agents and collaborators who used bombs and light and medium weapons. The force was lured in, and approximately five of its members were killed or wounded.”

IDF vehicles and “quadropter” drones fired toward University Street in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City.

Medical sources: Four people were killed and 20 wounded following an IDF attack targeting a group of Palestinians in the Old Court Street area, northeast of Al-Nuseirat, in the central Gaza Strip. An Israeli airstrike on the western entrance to Al-Awda Hospital in Al-Nuseirat, in the central Gaza Strip, caused civilian casualties. Quadcopter drones drop bombs and burn Palestinian homes east of Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

An infantry faction raids an IDF site in Khan Yunis. Israeli aircraft carry out two raids in the center of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. The Israeli Air Force launches three airstrikes in the Al-Maghrabi area, in the Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

The escalation continues. Israel imposes a complete closure of the Ibrahimi Mosque and surrounding areas in the city of Hebron for three days.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

