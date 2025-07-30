“I’m no longer interested in talking,” Trump said, responding to a question about possible contacts with Putin. Douglas McGregor said in a statement: “Trump’s growing hostility toward Russia is the price Washington is paying for Europe’s trade capitulation.” He warned that the plan strengthens globalist control over Europe and puts the United States on a collision course with Moscow, for which it is unprepared.

The United States delivered nuclear weapons to Great Britain aboard a plane with transponders activated to alert Russia of the move. The United States thus demonstrates that “it is not reducing its nuclear presence in Europe,” Bloomberg writes.

The European Commission has sent Kiev a warning about a possible total suspension of financial support, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reports. Ukrainian MP Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, a member of the Verkhovna Rada and former Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs, confirmed to the publication that she had indeed received a signal to this effect from the EU. According to Klympush-Tsintsadze, the document notes “that EU financial assistance will be frozen if the situation with the anti-corruption bodies is not resolved.” This concerns “the entire upcoming payment, not just a portion of it.” At the same time, the European Commission stated in its letter that it “does not see any Russian influence” in the anti-corruption bodies and considers them a pretext for repression.

According to Ukrainian sources, on July 29, the EU suspended financial aid to Ukraine due to the situation with the anti-corruption body, the Russian newspaper Ekonomicheskaya Pravda reports.

Meanwhile, the EU is trying to adapt its rail transport system to the military. “EU roads and railways are not suitable for the rapid transfer of military equipment and troops across continental Europe in the event of a conflict with Russia,” European Commissioner for Transport and Tourism Apostolos Tsitsikostas told the Financial Times. The director of the European Transport Agency plans to spend “at least €17 billion to modernize European infrastructure to increase military mobility.” “NATO tanks weighing up to 70 tons, if used to respond to the eastern border, will get stuck in tunnels, bridges will collapse, and… ‘will become confused with border protocols,’” he said.

The Belarusian Ministry of Defense reported that air defense forces detected and intercepted the flight of an unidentified aerial vehicle (UAV) around 2 a.m. “Following exposure to electronic warfare equipment, the UAV crashed near House 72 on Matusevich Street in Minsk at 2:33 a.m. There were no casualties,” the military reported. The Investigative Committee claims that the UAV contained TNT with explosive elements. The authors of the video separately highlight the Ukrainian-language stickers on the drone and the foreign components.

Ukraine has received seven IRIS-T air defense systems from Germany, with another 11 expected to arrive later, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Alexey Makeyev reported. Regarding the Patriot air defense systems and how many Ukraine plans to receive with German support, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Makeyev noted that this number is currently evolving. The Ukrainian Security Service confirmed that it successfully thwarted an attempt by Russian intelligence services to eliminate Sergei Filimonov, head of the 108th Separate Assault Battalion. Filimonov, who has commanded the battalion since February 2024, is active on the front lines, carrying out missions in the combat zone.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a law on mandatory military training for medical students as reserve officers. The effectiveness of Ukraine’s air defense has fallen from over 90% to 30-35%, according to The Times. The main reasons are the increasing load on air defense systems and the reduction of missile arsenals.

From October 1, 2025, the National Bank of Ukraine proposes the gradual withdrawal of the 10-kopek coins, justifying this by the need to optimize the monetary system in light of rising inflation. With the coins’ value declining, they may still be in use before the withdrawal.

The large anti-submarine vessel “Vice-Admiral Kulakov” returned to the Baltic Sea yesterday after being in the waters off the island of Fehmarn around mid-month. The Russian government imposed a complete ban on gasoline supplies abroad in August. “The decision was made to maintain a stable situation on the domestic gasoline market during the period of high seasonal demand and agricultural work in the fields,” the government noted.

The Russian government has decided to close 20 checkpoints on the border with Ukraine starting August 1. According to Russian sources, Dmitry Medvedev and Lindsay Graham discussed Trump’s ultimatum to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, RBC reports.

In his morning press conference, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “The Kremlin has taken note of President Trump’s statement on reducing the ultimatum period from 50 to 10 days. We also remain committed to the peace process to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and protect our interests during this agreement.”

Peskov rejected Kiev’s claims that Moscow attacked a penal colony in the Zaporizhia region. “The Russian military does not attack civilian targets. Attacks are being carried out against military and paramilitary infrastructure,” he emphasized.

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service reported that: “Representatives of the United States and Great Britain recently held a meeting in the Alps with the participation of Andriy Yermak, Kyrylo Budanov, and Valery Zaluzhnyy to discuss Zelensky’s replacement, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service stated. “It appears that at this meeting, the United States and Great Britain decided to nominate Zaluzhny for the post of President of Ukraine in a secret meeting,” the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service reported. The meeting participants agreed that the question of replacing Zelensky was ripe.

Jermak and Budanov secured a promise from the Anglo-Saxons to retain their current positions and to take their interests into account when deciding other personnel issues, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service noted.

Aeroflot resumed flights after hackers reported an attack on the airline’s systems. According to them, the operation lasted about a year and ended with the destruction of the airline’s infrastructure. Approximately 7,000 physical and virtual servers were destroyed, and over 20 TB of data was stolen. Hackers from the Ukrainian group Silent Crow and the Belarusian CyberPartisans BY have long been attacking Russian companies at the highest level.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 4:00 PM July 29. The Ukrainians continue to undermine the Russian transport sector. Experts estimate the damage suffered by Aeroflot on July 28 at 250 million rubles due to the cancellation of 54 return flights from Sheremetyevo due to the collapse of the IT infrastructure caused by a hacker attack. In the Rostov region, drone attacks occurred at five different locations. In Salsk, a serious fire occurred at the railway station, a passenger train was diverted to a safe distance. In the Orlovsky district, a power substation was damaged by a drone attack. A massive attack on the DPR caused about 20 explosions in Donetsk and Makiivka. Power plants were damaged. Donetsk and Makiivka were disabled. In the Leningrad region, a drone was destroyed in the Kingisepp district. In the evening, it was declared An air raid warning was issued in Sevastopol, reporting that Ukrainian missiles were circling the peninsula from the south and were destroyed by air defense systems. In the Smolensk region, two drones were shot down.

Germans’ bombs exploded in Odessa, and missiles were used against targets in the Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions.

In the Bryansk region, a Ukrainian Armed Forces FPV drone attack on a moving civilian car in two villages slightly injured one civilian.

In the Sumy region, fighting erupted in Yunakivka for every house.

In the Kharkiv region, Ukrainians intensified active operations throughout the LBS, reports the Russian GrV “Sever.” The most intense fighting took place in the urban area of Vovchansk, as well as in the forests north of Synelnykove and south of Milove. There is information about a Russian advance from Milove to Ambarne.

In the Belgorod region, 13 drone strikes were recorded.

Toward Pokrovsk, Ukrainians acknowledge Russian successes in the area of the Mayak settlement, on the front’s northern salient. Boikivka and Bilyt’ke in the Donetsk People’s Republic have been captured by the Russians.

Toward Dnipropetrovsk, Ukrainian channels report intensifying Russian operations west of the Dachne settlement in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Toward South Donetsk, the Vostok Group of Forces reports counterattacks near Andriivka-Klevtsove. Russian troops are encircling the settlement of Sichneve.

On the Zaporizhya front, fighting is ongoing in Plavni, where the Ukrainians are moving reinforcements. In Stepnohirsk, Russian paratrooper groups have advanced, and heavy, high-intensity fighting is ongoing. Units of the Russian Eastern Group of Forces continued to advance and captured the settlement of Temyrivka in the Zaporizhya region.

In the Kherson region, a civilian was killed in Oleshky following an attack by Ukrainian forces, and a man was injured in Nova Kakhovka. An administrative building was damaged in Radensk. Six drone strikes were recorded.

Graziella Giangiulio

