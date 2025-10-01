UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Russians break through the front line in Dnipropetrovsk. Sybiha: Ukrainian weapons will reach any Russian military base. Trump wants a meeting with Zelensky and Putin

On the day that US “Secretary of War” Pete Hegstet informed the generals that the Pentagon will be engaged in combat and Donald Trump spoke of preparing for war, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law denouncing the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture.

He also signed a decree on autumn conscription. Conscription will take place on schedule, from October 1 to December 31, with a projected conscription of 135,000 men. Last year, 133,000 people were drafted into the army in the fall and 160,000 this spring. From October to December 2025, the Russian army plans to conscript 135,000 men, according to a published presidential decree.

This is the largest autumn draft in the last nine years. Only in 2015 was there a larger conscription: 152,000 men; in subsequent years, the number of conscripts varied from 120,000 to 134,000. Overall, since 2005, there has been a tendency for fewer conscripts to be drafted in the autumn draft than in the spring draft. The only exceptions in the last 21 years have been four times: in 2008, 2010, 2014, and 2018, according to RBC.

According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the United States has not yet decided to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

Despite the announcements, US President Donald Trump still believes a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy is necessary. Restrictions on Tomahawk missile strikes will be very strictly outlined by the United States, says Rada Member of Parliament Serhiy Sobolev. The congressman suggested that the first decision on the sale of these missiles to Ukraine is “just around the corner.” He also noted that Tomahawk missiles have the capacity to strike targets at ranges of 1,500-2,000 kilometers. The missiles will allow them to strike all military centers deep inside Russian territory. “Now there remains the question of permits and the list of targets the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be able to strike,” the congressman emphasized.

According to Special Envoy Keith Kellogg, from the Warsaw Security Forum, Trump maintains a “balanced approach” to the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine. This was his response to a question about his propensity to support Ukraine, given the Republican’s recent critical statements about Russia and discussions about supplying Tomahawk cruise missiles to Kiev.

According to Kellogg, Trump understands that “you can’t take one side or the other; that’s not how it works.” The Republican “knows how to dialogue” with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and understands that everyone must be involved in the diplomatic process, the special envoy stated.

The Czech government has banned the entry of holders of Russian diplomatic and service passports not accredited to the Czech Republic, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

The French military announced it would provide Denmark with anti-drone and UAV capabilities. Denmark is urgently mobilizing reservists due to drone overflights, according to Ekstra Bladet. According to the publication, the country’s Ministry of Defense declined to comment. Reservists are reportedly required to report immediately to military units. The United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden have also announced they will provide Denmark with anti-UAV defense equipment.

Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel specializing in air defense and counter-drone operations have arrived in Denmark as part of the recently announced joint operation “Wings of Defense,” during which they will help train Danish Armed Forces personnel. Additionally, the soldiers will assist both Danish and NATO forces in protecting Danish airspace during this week’s European Union summit in Copenhagen, amid unprecedented unidentified drone activity over military bases and other critical infrastructure in Denmark and Northern Europe.

Norwegian authorities reported the sighting of an unidentified drone from a natural gas production platform in the Sleipner gas field in the North Sea, approximately 255 kilometers west of Stavanger, Norway.

Ukrainian citizen Vladimir Zhuravlev, suspected by Germany of involvement in the terrorist attack on Nord Stream 2, has been arrested in Poland. Extradition proceedings will begin soon. Polish President Karol Nawrocki also declared himself ready to sit at the negotiating table with Russian leader Vladimir Putin if Poland’s security depends on it.

From Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha asserts that Ukrainian weapons will reach any military base in Russia: “Ukraine is defending its independence on the basis of the right to self-defense, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter. And Russia must clearly understand that today and in the future there will be no safe place for them and that Ukrainian weapons and the Ukrainian army will reach any military base on its territory,” he noted. He also said that Kiev plans to end the conflict with Russia by 2025. The diplomat noted that after the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, there was increased confidence in this, as “further diplomatic momentum in the right direction” had been achieved.

The deployment of American nuclear weapons on Ukrainian soil is the best guarantee of security, says Rada MP Serhiy Sobolev. “We know that neither the Americans nor European countries intend to fight on our soil, but there is one thing that radically changes everything. It is the deployment of nuclear weapons on Ukrainian soil as a guarantee of our complete security,” he said. According to him, after World War II, American nuclear warheads were deployed in Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, and, in 1961, in Turkey. At the same time, it was decided that only the American command could press the “activation button.” “This is the real guarantee of security for Ukraine,” Sobolev believes.

Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Martsinkov warned the population: “Prepare for power outages: the number of Russian attacks will increase across Ukraine starting October 10, he says.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has no intention of creating personal social media accounts because “it’s not his thing,” Dmitry Peskov, the president’s spokesman, told TASS. According to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, “Kiev is preparing a new high-profile provocation.” The agency added that Kiev orchestrated the provocations with alleged Russian drones in the skies over Poland and Romania. According to the SVR, this is an attempt to drag NATO into a conflict with Russia.

The provocation is said to involve a sabotage and reconnaissance group deployed on Polish soil, the SVR reports. “It will consist of special forces personnel. Candidates to participate in the operation have been selected. They are members of the Freedom Legion of Russia and the Belarusian K. Kalinovsky Regiment, who are fighting alongside the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” the agency emphasized.

It is expected that, after the sabotage and reconnaissance group is “identified and neutralized” by Polish security forces, members of the group will appear before the media and make confessions incriminating Russia and Belarus in their attempt to destabilize the situation in Poland.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 3:30 PM on September 30. In the Rostov region, Ukrainian drones were shot down in the districts of Tarasovsky, Millerovsky, Kamensky, Chertkovsky, and Sholokhovsky. Drone activity was reported over Volgograd. Several drones crashed in the Belgorod region, causing damage to outbuildings and a private residence.

Russian forces have launched Geranium missiles on Pavlohrad, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, and in the Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, and Vinnytsia regions. Single drone strikes have been reported over the Ukrainian capital region.

In the direction of Sumy, Russian forces are advancing through wooded areas near the now Russian-flagged Yunakivka district. Ukrainian forces have launched three unsuccessful counterattacks near Kostyantynivka, Kindrativka, and Oleksiivka.

The intensity of Ukrainian military attacks in the Belgorod region continues unabated. At least six people were injured and homes and vehicles were damaged in at least nine attacks in nine different locations.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russia’s Northern Group of Forces completed the destruction of besieged Ukrainian forces units in the forest west of Synelnykove, capturing three Ukrainian strongholds. Fighting continues in Vovchansk, on the left bank of the Vovcha River.

In the Lyman sector, Shandryholove and Zarichne have now come under Russian control.

On the Kostyantynivka front, Russian forces are advancing north of Poltavka.

On the Pokrovsk front, in the area of ​​the Dobropillya salient, Russian forces are conducting assault operations towards Shakhove and Sofiivka from Poltavka and towards Volodymyrivka.

On the Dnipropetrovsk front, the Vostok Group of Forces has broken through a 7-kilometer-deep salient toward Verbove and is expanding its penetration to its base near Berezove.

On the Zaporizhia front, fighting continues near Stepnohirsk. Russian Airborne Forces units are conducting assault operations in small groups, while Ukrainian forces are attempting to hold their defensive positions with drones and artillery, with occasional enemy air strikes.

Toward Kherson, Russian forces continue to block all logistical aspects on Korabel Island, taking control of the remnants of the railway bridge (the road bridge had been hit earlier) and the barges erected by the Ukrainian forces as pontoons.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/