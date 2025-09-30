ISRAELHAMASWAR. Houthis attack Dutch ship. Trump calls the Emir of Qatar after meeting with Netanyahu. IDF bombs 120 sites in 24 hours. Tehran prepares for war.

According to BBC journalist Elliot Stein: “Trump will speak with the Emir of Qatar after the meeting with Netanyahu.” Qatar has demanded a formal apology from Israel for the attack in which it attempted to target the Hamas delegation in Doha.

Donald Trump, before meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, declared: “There is a real possibility that something big will happen in the Middle East. For the first time, everyone is on board. We will do it!”

A high-level Arab source told the BBC: “Israel’s next attack on Iran will be aimed at regime change, not a conventional deterrent response. That fatal blow is close, very close. The lever the United States intends to use against Hamas: the Trump administration is demanding that Qatar expel the terrorist organization’s leaders from its territory if Hamas abandons the president’s plan.”

US Vice President Vance, however, assured: “Trump has been clear. He wants Gaza and the West Bank to be governed by the people who live there.”

In response, Iran, through Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian: “There is no doubt that Israel will attack us again. Intelligence reports confirm this. We have plans ready against aggression.” “If they attack us, we have a plan ready with five or six phases for implementation. Iran is not Gaza, it is not Lebanon, and it is not Syria. Iran is something completely different.”

Iranian Armed Forces Commander Abd-Rahim Musaavi, along with Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander Mohammad Pakfour, stated: “Iran is strengthening and modernizing its defense systems, and the armed forces are fully prepared to respond forcefully to any threat or aggression.” “Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander Pakfour: We are ready to give a decisive and firm response to any threat or misfortune from the enemy.”

Rahim Spaovi, a senior adviser to Khamenei, considers the defense alliance between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia a positive step and recommends Iran join it.

The United Nations global sanctions against Iran will go into effect at midnight GMT on Saturday, September 28, marking the first reimposition of comprehensive international sanctions against Tehran in nearly a decade. The reimposed sanctions include a conventional arms embargo, restrictions on ballistic missile activities, bans on uranium enrichment and reprocessing, as well as a global asset freeze and travel restrictions on Iranian individuals and entities. Russia has indicated it may not comply with the sanctions, despite its legal obligation to do so under international law. Russian Deputy Ambassador Dmitry Polyansky called the reimposition of sanctions “null and void,” while China, which imports significant volumes of Iranian oil, has not clarified its position.

Iran and Russia have signed a $25 billion contract for the construction of four nuclear power plants in southern Iran. The plants will be larger than the current Bushehr plant, which has a capacity of only 1,200 MW. The four units to be built in southern Iran will have a combined capacity of nearly 5,000 MW.

Snapback extension. Vote to extend Resolution 2231: “For: 4M; Against: 9; Abstentions: 2” The JCPOA is officially dead. All pre-JCPOA UN sanctions against Iran will be reinstated tomorrow at 00:00 GMT.

Aside from the United States, the United Kingdom, and France, whose “no” votes were predictable, diplomacy failed to convince Sierra Leone, Slovenia, Denmark, Panama, Somalia, and Greece, who voted against extending Resolution 2231. The Iranian stock market is reacting surprisingly positively. The Iranian Foreign Ministry recalled its ambassadors from three European countries in response to the activation of the snapback mechanism.

Pezeshkian: “In New York, when we talked to the Europeans about snapback, we reached an agreement, but when they talked to the Americans, [their opinion changed] and they made excuses.” Secretary of Iran’s National Security Council: “No one knows the next moves of the new Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), General Pakpour. Even his bodyguards don’t know where he will sleep that night, where he will go tomorrow, or where he will fly before boarding the plane.”

For the first time, Iran reveals that missiles killed 16 Israeli pilots. General Rahim Safavi: “Iran had defense and intelligence weaknesses during the 12-Day War; Iran struck 16 Israeli pilots. ; Iranian missiles have eliminated more than 16 Israeli pilots inside “Israel.” He did not mention shooting down jets, but said, “Our missiles eliminated 16 pilots.” He was referring to Iranian surface-to-surface missiles that hit barracks inside air bases. Israeli journalists have admitted that Iran struck military bases, while the Israel Defense Forces has not acknowledged it.

On September 28, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf said, “We are not bound by the terms of UN resolutions, and uranium enrichment will not be suspended.” According to Iranian media reports, parliament considered withdrawing from the NPT in its closed session today, but it was a limited review.

On September 28, a Russian An-124 heavy transport aircraft left Irkutsk for Iran. The Irkutsk aviation plant is said to be the site where Su-30SM2 fighters and Yak-130 trainer jets are produced. Russia has delivered Yak-130 trainer jets.

Iran has executed another alleged Israeli spy: “Bahman Choubi-Asl, an Iranian database expert who had direct access to sensitive Iranian government data centers, was executed for collaborating with the Mossad. He was recruited abroad and attended specialized Mossad training courses in one of the Persian Gulf countries. He provided data access to various institutions, connected the Mossad with specialized companies active in the electronics and database sectors, participated in sensitive infrastructure projects, and established contacts with prominent and qualified figures in the database and Oracle sectors, receiving travel, training, and financial rewards in exchange. The primary objective: to obtain the databases of government institutions and infiltrate Iranian data centers. Furthermore, secondary objectives included tracking the import routes of electronic equipment.

Netanyahu said over the weekend: “If Hamas leaders leave the country, release the hostages, and end the war, we can guarantee them safe passage. I am against the Palestinian Authority governing Gaza.”

According to the Israel Defense Forces, over 750,000 Palestinians have fled Gaza City in the southern Gaza Strip as the army intensifies its offensive against Hamas. Before the major IDF offensive, an estimated one million Palestinians lived in Gaza City. Civilians have been ordered to evacuate to an Israeli-designated humanitarian zone in the southern Gaza Strip. Over the past week, the pace of Palestinian evacuations from the area has accelerated as the IDF advances toward Gaza City. “Gaza City is emptying as its residents realize the escalation of the military operation and the need to advance south for their safety,” said Colonel Avichai Adrai, Arabic-speaking IDF spokesman.

“We urge you to move to the Al-Mawasi humanitarian zone as soon as possible and join the more than 750,000 residents of the city who have left in recent days and weeks for their safety,” he added.

According to military data, the Israeli Air Force struck approximately 140 targets in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, including buildings used by local groups, militants, and other infrastructure. Gaza’s Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health announced yesterday that 77 Palestinians were confirmed killed by Israeli fire in the past 24 hours. The attacks occurred as three IDF divisions continued to advance on Gaza City.

In one incident in Gaza City, according to the army, men from the Golani Brigade spotted a cell of five Hamas militants firing rocket launchers at a building housing forces. No one was injured in the attack, after which, according to the IDF, soldiers launched a drone strike to eliminate the militants.

The IDF says the 98th Division has meanwhile “deepened its operational control” in Gaza City and has struck Hamas targets and militants over the past 24 hours. According to the army, in southern Gaza, Gaza Division forces have killed even more militants and destroyed Hamas infrastructure, including surveillance equipment.

The Israel Defense Forces controlled more than half of Gaza City on September 28, the Jerusalem Post reported. The IDF advance is accompanied by a mass evacuation of Palestinians: according to Walla, more than 800,000 people have already left the Strip’s capital.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 3:30 PM on September 29. September 29: Security incident off the Red Sea 110 miles southeast of Aden, Yemen. A Dutch-flagged vessel was hit by a shell 120 nautical miles southeast of Aden and caught fire.

A few months ago, the United Arab Emirates built a 185-meter-long seaport on the island of Jabal Zuqar, in Yemeni waters, which includes auxiliary facilities, an advanced maritime radar, and air defense systems. On this island, the UAE has also built other infrastructure, such as a 2.1-kilometer airstrip, eight helicopter pads, weapons depots, and a network of tunnels and underground storage facilities. Beyond purely military purposes, this infrastructure creates significant logistical, refueling, and economic capabilities to control the flow of goods, fuel, and local resources.

The IDF reported on September 28 that it had foiled another attempt to smuggle weapons from Egypt into Israel using a drone. The army detected the drone after it crossed the border and discovered that it was carrying three automatic rifles. Over the past year, there have been frequent attempts to smuggle weapons and drugs across the Egyptian border using drones. There have also been attempts to smuggle similar prohibited goods from Israel to Gaza using drones.

Syria reported an attack by a US drone in the Khan Sheikhoun area, between Idlib and Hama. The Syrian Ministry of Defense’s 82nd Division is deploying its forces along the Tishreen Dam line. On September 29, the IDF Spokesperson reported: “A reserve officer was seriously injured following an explosion near an army post in southern Syria.”

A photo of Rabbi Eliraz Zvi Halevi, an Israeli army reserve officer, seriously injured after an old mine exploded in southern Syria. The National Resistance in Syria announced its first operation: “We targeted the entrance to the Israeli occupation forces site in southern Syria. The movements of the occupation forces were monitored before placing an explosive device at the entrance to one of the new military outposts in the Quneitra countryside.

The transitional administration in Damascus also warned against the policy of persecuting resistance fighters in Daraa and Quneitra. It emphasized that this policy will lead to consequences that the resistance neither wants nor plans.

On September 29, Israel also attacked Kfar Hamam, Kfar Shuba, and Rashaya al-Fakhar with a drone, and carried out drone strikes on Sahmar, in the western Bekaa Valley. Two Israeli tanks entered Lebanese territory in the Naqoura area from the direction of Labbouneh, accompanied by a combing operation with medium-powered weapons. The cities of Nabatieh, Kfarjouz, Kfarreman, and Habbush were also hit.

On September 27, the Qassam Brigades claimed to have planted explosive devices. Remotely controlled shells planted by IDF personnel carriers were detonated in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City. The Israeli Air Force has struck approximately 120 targets in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours. These targets include buildings used by armed groups, militants, and other infrastructure. In Gaza City, the Israeli military said the 98th Division killed numerous militant snipers and seized a large quantity of weapons, including rocket launchers and rockets. This division also carried out drone strikes against a Hamas observation post and a gathering point for Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants. The 162nd and 36th Divisions are also operating in Gaza City; over the past 24 hours, they have struck additional militants and destroyed Hamas infrastructure, primarily tunnels. A Hamas rocket hit the border fence surrounding Gaza.

Yet another Israeli attack against journalists, medical personnel, and civil defense personnel live on air in Abu Hasira Square, west of Gaza City. The Saraya al-Quds: Our fighters managed to directly hit an Israeli soldier perched on a house near the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City.

The Al-Qassam Brigades: “On September 28, Al-Qassam fighters managed to destroy an enemy command and control site east of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, with several mortar rounds.” A new evacuation sign was posted for the Shobaki building at the Sahaba intersection with the tunnel.

On September 29, an ambush targeted an undercover force south of Tal al-Hawa, Gaza City. The ambush resulted in the deaths of five members of the undercover force in Gaza City. The Saraya al-Quds: “After returning from the battle lines, our fighters confirmed the successful destruction of an Israeli military vehicle with an MK84 missile, recovered from the remnants of the pre-prepared Zionist enemy near al-Quds Hospital, in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood of Gaza City, last Saturday.”

And again, Qassam fighters claimed responsibility for an attack on an Israeli command and control site east of the al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, with several mortar rounds.

The Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades targeted gatherings of Zionist enemy forces stationed east of the al-Shuja’iyya neighborhood with a salvo of 107 mm rockets at 1:25 PM today, as part of our ongoing response to the occupation’s crimes against our people.

The Israeli army targeted an entire residential square with five rockets on Abu Hasira Street, near Al-Shifa Medical Hospital in Gaza City. Thirty-six people have been killed under enemy fire since dawn today, including 26 in Gaza City.

Saraya al-Quds: We seized an Israeli “Quadcopter” drone while it was carrying out intelligence missions in the central Gaza Strip.

A nurse was shot in the head by Israeli forces while on duty at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis. Raids, artillery bombardments, and intense tank fire have been reported in central and northern Khan Yunis, southern Gaza. One person was seriously injured by occupation fire on Al-Trins Street, in the Al-Amal neighborhood, west of Khan Yunis city, southern Gaza Strip.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

