ISRAELHAMASWAR. Iraq wants to establish a fund for Palestine. Yaron Finkelman we are already fighting in central Gaza. No humanitarian truce

Biden called on Netanyahu to accept a three-day pause in the fight to resolve the prisoner release issue, Axios reported, citing officials from both countries

Meanwhile, the United States transfers two Iron Dome air defense batteries to Israel. U.S. Army Director of Acquisitions and Logistics Douglas R. Bush said that two U.S.-owned Iron Dome air defense batteries from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam and Lewis-McChord Air Force Base in Washington are indeed in the process of be transferred to Israel for an initial term of 11 months with a possible extension depending on the situation in the region. Most of the missiles have already been delivered to Israel and the air defense systems will arrive shortly. Two American batteries will reinforce the 10 Israeli batteries.

The Biden administration took Americans from Israel to Greece, people had to return home on their own, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a US presidential aspirant, said at a meeting with his supporters in Iowa. “What the Biden administration did was say, ‘OK, we’ll take you out of Israel, but we’ll abandon you in Greece, you just have to figure out how to get home, and then I’ll send you the invoice for our services,’” he said. said Desantis.

In response to accusations of genocide against Israel, the US State Department says the United States is not evaluating whether Israel’s actions constitute genocide. And the United States still sees no connection between Hamas and North Korea, the Pentagon reports.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during a meeting on Tuesday with CIA Director William Burns, Egyptian media reported. It is reported that during the negotiations between Sisi and the head of the US Central Intelligence Agency, a number of issues of mutual interest were discussed, in particular the Israeli military escalation in the Gaza Strip.

Iraqi President Mohammed Shia al Sudani is making a series of official visits to the Arab countries that joined the Cairo summit to create a fund for humanitarian aid for the Palestinians.

G7 foreign ministers have agreed to call for a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to allow humanitarian supplies to flow into the bloc, a Japanese official said. And they would be working on sanctions against Hamas.

As part of negotiations with the help of Qatar, the release of 10-15 Hamas hostages in exchange for 1-2 days of humanitarian “pause” is being discussed, Qatari media say.

The evacuation of Russian citizens from the Gaza Strip is expected in the coming days, a diplomatic source told TASS. “There is reason to believe that in the next few days the Russians will be evacuated from the Gaza Strip,” the agency’s interlocutor said. The Russians have been waiting for this moment for several days and have discussed it with Hamas leaders in Moscow and on November 5 in Tehran, Iran.

Ukrainian President Volodimyr Zelensky has postponed his visit to Israel indefinitely, The Times of Israel newspaper reported, citing an Israeli diplomatic source for an unknown reason. Recall that Zelensky was asked to wait when he asked to visit Tel Aviv in October.

A source in Palestinian President Abbas’s administration denied media reports about the bombing of his motorcade. Abbas is fully healthy and works in his office in Ramallah, the source said. According to what we understand, the shots that the Turkish media presented as an attempt on Abbas’ life come from videos shot during the clashes in the Jalazun camp near Ramallah, where an operation by the Palestinian Authority police took place to capture drug traffickers, we read on the Russian social sphere. Six security personnel were injured, one of them seriously, according to security spokesman Talal Duikat.

Israel will not accept a humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip until hostages held in the enclave are released, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said. “In recent times we have been hearing the words “humanitarian pause” more and more often. I want to tell you that for me a humanitarian pause means, first of all, our hostages, first of all our women, children and elderly people (…) There will be no pause humanitarian without the return of the hostages,” he said at a press conference.

Israeli Strategic Planning MinisterRon Dermer said that pro-Palestinian demonstrations around the world are the result of failures in higher education. “I think this is an indictment of the higher education system, frankly,” she told British television channel Sky News. According to Dermer, participants in pro-Palestinian demonstrations do not really support peace, but rather the destruction of the Jewish state.

The words of the Israeli Minister for Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage, Amichai Eliyahu, who did not rule out the use of the atomic bomb in Gaza, set alarm bells ringing. His words were denied by Prime Minister Netanyahu. In any case, it raised doubts from the head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami that Eliyahu’s words: “can be considered a recognition of the fact that the Jewish state has atomic weapons”.

Members of Hezbollah Lebanon say that at least 119 Merkava tanks have been knocked out since the start of the armed conflict with Israel.

The Houthis in Yemen said they shot down an American MQ9 drone over Yemeni territorial waters, military spokesperson source

And now a look at the front line updated at 07:00 on November 8th. Israeli army units are fighting Hamas already in central Gaza, the largest city in the Palestinian coastal enclave of the same name, the head of the Israeli Defense Forces’ Southern Command, General Yaron Finkelman, said.

The situation in the area of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains tense. Massive IDF attacks continue in the Gaza Strip, accompanying attempts to advance north of the enclave’s capital. Clashes are taking place in the coastal area of Beit Lahia, as well as on the border with the Al-Shati region.

There is an exchange of fire between the IDF and Hezbollah on the Lebanese border. Almost along the entire border from Labune to the village of Mays al-Jabal, Israeli artillery burned forests and olive groves, and in the An-Nakura area an IDF UAV attacked a Lebanese Armed Forces firing range.

Mass detentions of journalists, protesting activists and other potential Hamas collaborators once again took place in the West Bank. Additionally, Palestinian law enforcement officers controlled by the autonomous government conducted an operation to arrest drug traffickers in the Jalazun camp near Ramallah. As a result, a large-scale shooting occurred, which some media reported as an attempt on the life of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/